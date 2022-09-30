Read full article on original website
Tower of Fantasy - Version 2.0: Vera Update Trailer
The Vera expansion update for Tower of Fantasy brings two environments--the irradiated wilderness of the Desert Gobby and the cyberpunk city of Mirroria. Watch the latest Tower of Fantasy trailer for a peek at the new areas, featuring new missions, events, raids, instances, monsters, and bosses, as well as new vehicles and weapons.
Bunny Park - Launch Trailer
Manage a bunny park and hang out with adorable critters in Bunny Park. Check out the launch trailer for this simulation game to see what you can expect, including customization options, seasonal decorations, and more. Bunny Park is available now on Epic Games, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.
Soulstone Survivors - Early Access Teaser Trailer
Soulstone Survivors is heading to Early Access on November 7, 2022. Watch the action-packed trailer for a peek at new skills and characters coming to the horde-survival action-roguelike game when it arrives in Early Access. A demo for the game is available now on Steam.
Forever Skies - Steam Public Demo Trailer
A demo for Forever Skies is available now on Steam. Watch the latest trailer for another peek at this post-apocalyptic sci-fi action survival game.
House Flipper - Farm DLC Release Date Trailer
House Flipper's Farm DLC is coming to PC in March 2023. Watch the latest trailer to see the busy farm life, where you prepare proper living areas for your animals, take care of them, plant and harvest various crops like corn and more, and rest with the new sleeping mechanic in this upcoming Farm DLC for House Flipper.
The Biggest Game Releases of October 2022
The spooky month of October is upon us and that means we’ve got a whole new list of games coming out that you just might want to check out. From Gotham Knights, to Bayonetta 3, and Overwatch 2, there’s a little something for everyone!
Lemon Cake - Launch Trailer
Lemon Cake is available now on Epic Games, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as Steam. Watch the launch trailer for this cozy café management game as you grow your own ingredients and bake yummy treats.
The Battle of Polytopia - Nintendo Switch Announcement Trailer
The Battle of Polytopia is heading to Nintendo Switch on October 13, 2022. The game is also available now on PC, Mac, and mobile. Watch the trailer for another look at the 4x strategy game, set on the Square, or the bizarre home planet of the bellicose Polytopians, where you become the ruler of one of 12 tribes, each with their own characteristics and technologies.
Elden Ring Streamer Beats Malenia Using a Dance Mat at Level 1
An Elden Ring streamer has managed to defeat the game's toughest boss, Malenia, Blade of Miquella, using a dance mat... at level one. Twitch user MissMikkaa captured the feat on stream (and shared it on Twitter, below), showing off the incredibly impressive accomplishment that took exactly 553 tries across more than 15 hours.
The System - Official Red Band Trailer
Check out the red band trailer for The System, an upcoming action movie starring Tyrese Gibson, Terrence Howard, Jeremy Piven, and Lil Yachty. When a young soldier (Tyrese Gibson), newly returned from war, gets caught up in a drug bust, he is recruited by the authorities to go undercover in a notoriously dangerous prison to investigate what is really going on behind the scenes. When he discovers an underground prisoner fighting ring, the warden forces him to compete. In order to win his freedom, he must fight to stay alive as well as take down the warden's corrupt system.
PS5 Has Seemingly Been Jailbroken, and People are Already Installing PT on It
Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to have been jailbroken – so of course, people are installing P.T. PlayStation modder SpecterDev unveiled the new jailbreak earlier today – an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5. This jailbreak relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point, so it will only work on PS5’s running firmware 4.03 or lower… and even then, apparently only works around 30% of the time.
We Build LEGO Super Mario: The Mighty Bowser, Which is Both Scary and Adorable
The new LEGO Super Mario: The Mighty Bowser is everything it needs to be. It looks like Bowser, for one; the King of Koopa's proportions make him ideal for LEGO-ization. The final build is imposing and durable; you can move Bowser and play with him, without worrying that something will snap or fall off (see it at Amazon).
LoL Patch Notes 12.19
The latest Patch Notes for League of Legends have arrived in the form of Patch 12.19, bringing with it a number of nerfs and buffs to various champions within the game. Available from a Riot Games developer on Twitter, these are the coming changes. This page breaks down the release...
10 Best Magical Girl Anime of All Time
Transformative. Captivating. Heart-warming. The magical girl genre has become a staple of anime over the past three decades, with its own delightful tropes, unforgettable characters, and legions of fans.
My Hero Academia: Season 6 Premiere Review
The premiere of My Hero Academia Season 6 is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu. Below is a spoiler-free review. In its sixth season, My Hero Academia changes its tone and enters an all-out war. For five seasons we've seen our protagonists study, train, and learn what it means to be a hero, but now it is time for the real world – for real danger and stakes – and not everyone is coming back. The premiere cuts right to the chase, presenting what is at stake, why this matters, and setting the stage for an epic confrontation that will forever change this story. This is the season we've all been waiting for since the moment My Hero Academia first began, and so far, things are looking promising.
New Game Plus
New Game Plus was added to Ghost of Tsushima in the 1.10 patch on October 16th 202, allowing players to replay the game with all of the Gear, Techniques and Vanity Items from a save that has completed the game's story. In addition, there are new items that can only be found in a New Game Plus playthrough.
Genshin Fecund Blessing Guide
Fecund Blessing begins once you complete Sounds from Afar, the first quest in Of Ballads and Brews. Travel to the Weinlesefest site north of Springvale, and speak with the nun by the announcement board in front of the Cat's Tail stall. She explains the tradition behind Fecund Blessing and directs you to the notice board where the first eight Fecund Hamper clues are pinned.
A House of the Dragon Survival Just Changed Game of Thrones History
Warning: Full spoilers for House of the Dragon's seventh episode, "Driftmark," follow. You can check out our review, too!. It's said that when you play the Game of Thrones, you win or you die. Well, the most recent episode of House of the Dragon, "Driftmark," introduced a new, third thing. You fake your own death, leaving your family, the realm, and history to believe you've brutally perished.
Amazon Prime Early Access Movie Deals: 4K, Blu-ray, Streaming and More
Amazon's Prime Early Access sale officially kicks off October 11 (that's next Tuesday), but as Amazon tends to do ahead of Prime Day and Black Friday, it's already offering deals through its own services, including deals on shows and movies offered through Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime Early Access Streaming...
Mortal Kombat Nitro Developer Remembers the Faster, Bloodier SNES Version That Never Was
From its debut in 1992 through April 1995, the Mortal Kombat franchise generated over $1 billion in revenue between coin-op machines and cartridges for home systems. That figure accounts for the first two games; their sequels earned billions more. At a moment’s notice, hardcore fans and collectors can scour Amazon, eBay, and Craigslist for any of those versions and browse page after page of listings, giving them plenty of time to find the best deal on MK games and merchandise.
