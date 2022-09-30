The premiere of My Hero Academia Season 6 is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu. Below is a spoiler-free review. In its sixth season, My Hero Academia changes its tone and enters an all-out war. For five seasons we've seen our protagonists study, train, and learn what it means to be a hero, but now it is time for the real world – for real danger and stakes – and not everyone is coming back. The premiere cuts right to the chase, presenting what is at stake, why this matters, and setting the stage for an epic confrontation that will forever change this story. This is the season we've all been waiting for since the moment My Hero Academia first began, and so far, things are looking promising.

TV SERIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO