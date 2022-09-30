Rae Kaplan explains a potential ‘halt on the student loan relief’

Just ahead of the application period, access to sweeping nationwide student debt relief is now narrower at best and nonexistent at worst. The White House announced Sept. 29 its debt forgiveness plan will no longer apply to around 770,000 private loan borrowers, even if the loans are guaranteed by the federal government. The change came on the same day six states filed a joint lawsuit against the Biden administration to block the plan.

EDUCATION ・ 9 HOURS AGO