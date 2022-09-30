ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rae Kaplan explains a potential ‘halt on the student loan relief’

By Andrew Harris
Attorney Rae Kaplan of Kaplan Law Firm joins host Jon Hansen to discuss how the Biden administration is scaling back the loan forgiveness after lawsuits from several states disputing the fairness of the plan. Rae also suggests that this could lead to student loan forgiveness being halted for everyone.

