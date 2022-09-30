ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada County, ID

Latest COVID-19 metrics for the Boise area signal a big change for the better

By Angela Palermo
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cvkd5_0iFyMuCe00

Good news: Your risk of catching COVID-19 in the Treasure Valley has significantly lessened in recent weeks.

So much so that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just moved Ada, Canyon, Boise and Elmore counties into the green zone, or low-risk category, on its COVID-19 community level dashboard .

Last week, those counties were all in the yellow zone, or medium-risk category, where the agency recommends that immunocompromised people talk with their health care providers about whether to wear a mask and take other precautions.

At the low-risk level, the CDC simply suggests staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, getting tested if you show symptoms, and wearing a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19. It also recommends wearing a mask on public transportation .

Data from the CDC shows that cases of the disease have been on a downward trajectory since early August. Now no counties in Idaho are in the high-risk category, or red zone, although some are still at medium risk, including Gem, Valley, Idaho and Lemhi.

Ada, Canyon, Elmore and Boise counties were all listed as high risk on the CDC’s COVID-19 community level dashboard in late July. On Aug. 11, those counties dropped down to medium risk, where they stayed until now.

Here’s what the latest metrics on the CDC dashboard say:

Case rates. Ada County’s share of people with COVID-19 fell from 100 per 100,000 people the previous week to about 77, a 23% decrease. Canyon County’s case rate fell from 88 to about 65, a 26% decrease.

Hospital admissions. In Ada and Canyon counties, COVID-19 hospital admissions decreased from 10.9 per 100,000 people to 9.5.

Hospital beds filled. Staffed inpatient beds in use by confirmed COVID-19 patients in Ada and Canyon counties decreased from 6.4% the previous week to 5.6%.

Meanwhile, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported a decline in positive COVID-19 test results for last week. Statewide positivity rates decreased from 8.0% for the week of Sept. 11-17 to 7.9% from Sept. 18-24.

Health officials say a rate of 5% or less is desirable. The rate is highly uncertain, though, given the use of at-home tests and the number of people not reporting their illness to authorities.

If the new COVID-19 variant is resistant to immunity, are vaccines and boosters worth it?

Keeping doomed fetuses alive: How doctors say Idaho’s abortion law disrupts care

Comments / 0

Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

The Cost of Electricity and Food is Going Much Higher in Idaho

The kook-a-loos plan to make hay while the sun shines. Check out this link from taxpayer-financed Oregon Public Broadcasting. Non-elected bureaucrats plan to accelerate efforts to rip out four dams on the lower Snake River. What's the rush? The big red wave is coming in November this year and again in 2024. Time is running out on the diabolical schemes of the American left.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Idaho Billionaire Buys Up Hawaii, Locals Not Thrilled

Idaho's wealthiest person is Frank VanderSloot with a net worth of $3.5 Billion but was born into a poor farming family. He is now the only billionaire in the gem state. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Frank was born in 1948 and is an American entrepreneur who grew up in Sheridan, Wyoming, Hardin, Montana, and Cocallala, Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

How a Missouri man founded an eastern Idaho town and became the Gem State’s 13th governor

IDAHO FALLS – It had been seven years since Charles Calvin Moore had moved to Idaho when the tracks for the expanded railroad had reached the townsite he’d helped create. It was Feb. 14, 1906 and he, along with others from St. Anthony, were there to celebrate the founding of Ashton and the rail line that would soon pass through to take passengers on their way to Yellowstone National Park.
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Coronavirus
Elmore County, ID
Government
Ada County, ID
Health
Boise County, ID
Government
Ada County, ID
Coronavirus
State
Idaho State
Ada County, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
County
Boise County, ID
Local
Idaho Health
County
Canyon County, ID
Local
Idaho COVID-19 Vaccines
Canyon County, ID
Government
City
Lemhi, ID
County
Ada County, ID
City
Boise, ID
Elmore County, ID
Coronavirus
Boise County, ID
Health
County
Elmore County, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Govenor visits Island Park leading to a pause to an ITD future project

The Idaho Transportation Department has been studying the feasibility and environmental affects of widening the stretch of highway 20 from Chester to the Junction with Highway 87 on the other side of Island Park. The city of Island Park has continuously raised concerns about project and the impact that it could have on the city. The post Govenor visits Island Park leading to a pause to an ITD future project appeared first on Local News 8.
ISLAND PARK, ID
105.5 The Fan

Idaho’s #1 Luxurious Hotel Ranks as One of the Best in America

Wow, take a deeper look at this hotel that’s right here in Boise! Keep scrolling for pictures. Love Exploring created a list of the most luxurious hotels in each state, and The Grove Hotel in Boise made the list for Idaho — making it one of the most luxurious hotel in Idaho and one of the most luxurious hotels in the entire country.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Health And Welfare#Linus Covid#General Health#Gem
103.5 KISSFM

Flash Your Headlights in Idaho: Legal or Illegal?

When learning to drive, I remember only flashing my headlights to worn others if there was an officer or hazard coming up or if they had their high beams on and were blinding me. It was what I thought of as a kind gesture. If they saw my lights flash they knew to slow down or turn their bright off.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Woman killed in crash on US 93 in Jerome County

JEROME, Idaho — A crash Sunday morning at US Highway 93 and East 200 North Road killed a 68-year-old woman from Shoshone, Idaho State Police said early Monday. At about 9:30 a.m. Sunday, a Volkswagen Beetle was headed east on E 200 N and a Toyota Camry was headed south on US 93 when, according to ISP, the driver of the Volkswagen pulled onto US 93 and was struck by the Toyota.
JEROME COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MIX 106

Visit The ‘Top of Idaho’ for an Unforgettable Adventure

Idaho is amazing from its waterways to its peaks and everything in-between. There is truly nothing like it. Here in Idaho we also still have some amazing small towns and communities that compared to the hassle of Boise can seem like a blast from the past. Those incredible places that are just a spot on the map where locals leave doors unlocked and wave at everyone that goes by. One of those fantastic little towns sits just below the tallest peak in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Goldminer fined $150,000 for unauthorized dredging of Idaho river

BOISE (The Spokesman Review) — A miner who admitted to using equipment to suck up gold from the bed of a 62-mile-long river in north-central Idaho has been fined $150,000 by a federal judge for failing to receive the proper permits. Shannon Poe, of California, had the civil penalty...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Two men, going by the names of E.B. Damon and Tony Slack, were arrested in Idaho Falls on Sept. 30, 1922, and charged with criminal syndicalism. Each man was held in the Bonneville County Jail on a $5,000 bond. Authorities said they had found a quantity of literature promoting the Industrial Workers of the World, as well as organization blanks and printed instructions relative to organizing. Organized in Chicago in 1905, the “Wobblies” contended that all workers should be united as a social class to supplant capitalism and wage labor with industrial democracy. They achieved many of their short-term goals in the 1910s and 1920s, particularly in the American West, but were regarded as too radical and inclined toward anarchism, which put them in conflict with other labor groups such as the American Federation of Labor. Membership declined due to government crackdowns on socialist groups during the first Red Scare. While being bound over to District Court, Damon and Slack freely admitted their membership and told the judge they had been sent to the state to find new members.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
3K+
Followers
186
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy