Tyler McClenny, 22, was convicted of two counts of child molestation in Catoosa County Superior Court on September 29th, 2022. In March 2021, McClenny molested his then girlfriend’s 5 year old daughter while the mother was at work. Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit (LMJC) Assistant District Attorney David Wolfe presented the case to the jury over the course of the three day trial presided over by Superior Court Judge Brian House. Evidence presented at trial showed that McClenny not only touched the child but ejaculated on her. Approximately a week after the incident the child disclosed the abuse to her grandmother and again recounted the horrific acts to Child Forensic Interviewer Janet Burch during a recorded interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Fort Oglethorpe.

ROSSVILLE, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO