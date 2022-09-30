Suspect Detained in Shooting in Angeles National Forest

Photo: Getty Images

AZUSA (CNS) - A person reportedly was detained Thursday for allegedly firing shots at three Angeles National Forest contract workers in the mountain area above Azusa.

Deputies went to the area of East Fork Road north of the San Gabriel Reservoir on a call to assist forest personnel about noon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and ABC7.

No one was reported struck by the gunfire, which prompted a law enforcement response from deputies on the ground and in three sheriff's helicopters, Channel 7 reported.

A search for the gunman ensued, and shortly before 1 p.m., two deputies who had been lowered to the ground from one of the helicopters detained a suspect. Details about the person in custody were not immediately disclosed.