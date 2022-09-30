Kaye: Five thoughts and a prediction ahead of Boise State vs. San Diego State

Boise State is 2-2. Tim Plough is out as offensive coordinator. Dirk Koetter is in. Hank Bachmeier has entered the transfer portal, giving way for redshirt freshman Taylen Green to get his first start under center.

A make-or-break game, the Broncos host 2-2 San Diego State Friday night at 6. The game will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

Those are the facts. Here are some thoughts.

1 Koetter finally brings some experience to Boise State’s coaching staff Talking about Boise State’s offensive coordinator change, running backs coach Keith Bhonapha offered a metaphor.

“Like me and you,” he said. “If you’ve been working on bikes for 40 years and I’ve been working on them for two, I’d hope you’d be better at fixing bikes than me.”

Bhonapha continued: “That’s kind of the confidence and leadership that Dirk not only brings to the offense, but to the quarterback room as well.”

There was something massive missing when Boise State coach Andy Avalos compiled his assistant coaching staff a year and a half ago: Experience.

Only two guys from Avalos’ initial staff had ever been an assistant coach at a Power-5 program (DL coach Frank Maile and TEs coach Kent Riddle). Running backs coach Winston Venable was in his second season as a full-time coach. Safeties coach Jeron Johnson was in his first.

A few others — safeties coach Kane Ioane, OL coach Tim Keane and Plough — were coaching for the first time at the FBS level.

A first-time head coach, Avalos did not surround himself with guys who boasted decades-long careers. The result was a 7-5 record.

He brought in some more veteran voices ahead of this season — EDGE coach Kelly Poppinga and Bhonapha — but for many on Boise State’s staff, this is the biggest job they’ve ever had.

That is not the case for Koetter. Which is a good thing for Boise State.

It is doubtful Koetter can turn around this entire team. He is an offensive genius, not a miracle worker.

But he understands how to improve quarterbacks, how to simplify an offensive scheme, how to run a program, how to overcome adversity, how to instill confidence and all that comes with coaching for 40 years.

It will be interesting to see how quickly that experience turns into results.

2 Green could be the man for the moment

Koetter might be able to tweak the scheme a bit. What he might not be able to do is fix the offensive line or add three inches and some foot speed to the Broncos receivers.

And, heck, in all reality, it might not matter what plays are called on Friday. Not with Green at quarterback.

When Green got in against Oregon State, Plough made it seem like the redshirt freshman quarterback missed every read and every open receiver. The result? An actual offensive spark. Green rushed for over 100 yards and two touchdowns.

Did he look shaky passing the ball? Definitely. But he also turned broken plays into a small gain in a season when small gains so often felt tougher than cutting through steel.

Boise State does not need Green to look like an NFL prospect on Friday night. He does not need to prove his arm or go through every check down or hit on all his deep balls. The Broncos just need him to keep plays alive with his feet, to keep drives alive with his 6-foot-6 gallop, to get the Albertsons Stadium crowd cheering the offense for once this season.

3. The Mountain West is the worst passing conference in the country

For all the Boise State fans bemoaning the Broncos’ atrocious passing offense, you’re not alone.

The Mountain West might prove to be an overall bad conference this year. Through four weeks, it is undoubtedly the worst passing conference in the nation — a complete 180 from the norm.

Here’s where every Mountain West program ranks nationally in total passing offense (passing yards per game). One thing to keep in mind: There are only 131 FBS programs.

Fresno State — 13; San Jose State — 54; UNLV — 56; Utah State — 100; Hawaii — 106; Colorado State — 107; Boise State — 114; Wyoming — 119; Nevada — 121; New Mexico — 127; Air Force — 129; San Diego State — 130.

Yikes.

4. Boise State’s defense has a chance to respond

It was easy to have a sour taste in your mouth about every facet of Boise State football after the loss to UTEP last week.

But even after the Miners bulldozed BSU for 322 total yards, the Broncos’ defense is still giving up less yards per game (267) than any other Mountain West program.

That’s a good thing to keep in mind ahead of Friday, when Boise State will face a SDSU offense that has, incredibly, been worse than the Broncos’ offense this season.

The Aztecs’ quarterback, Virginia Tech transfer Braxton Burmeister, has thrown for 230 yards in four games. The only guy Boise State needs to worry about is SDSU running back Jordan Byrd, who rushed for 115 yards and two scores last week.

But there weren’t many playmakers on UTEP and the Miners had their way with Boise State.

Friday will be the litmus test for the Broncos’ defense. Either that UTEP game was an anomaly, a product of BSU’s defense being on the field for 40 minutes. Or it was a sign of things to come.

5. The recruits are watching — and listening

This will not be a post about fans booing — or cheering at inopportune times.

But, just know, the environment inside Albertsons Stadium is not just seen or heard by the Boise State coaches and players, but also prospective recruits and their families — who sit right behind the BSU bench every game.

And a bunch of guys who Boise State wants for its future will be at the game against SDSU.

That includes three-star quarterback commit CJ Tiller, three-star running back commit Breezy Dubar and a three-star receiver who’s still undecided, Mikey Matthews.

They’ll be paying attention Friday night.

PREDICTION: Boise State 17, San Diego State 13