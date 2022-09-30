ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Watch: Vonn Bell Intercepts Tua Tagovailoa Pass Intended for Tyreek Hill

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15G82H_0iFyMLkZ00

Cincinnati has a 7-3 lead at the end of the first quarter

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a 7-3 lead over the Dolphins and they're looking to add to it after Vonn Bell intercepted Tua Tagovailoa late in the first quarter.

Watch the play below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Film Breakdown: Terron Armstead vs Trey Hendrickson is Matchup to Watch

Joe Burrow Welcomed Donovan Mitchell to Ohio After Offseason Trade

Joe Burrow Downplays White Helmets Ahead of Thursday Night Football

Tyreek Hill Calls Out Eli Apple Ahead of Thursday Night Game With Bengals

Bengals Favored in Thursday Night Matchup With Dolphins

Winners and Losers From Bengals' 27-12 Win Over Jets

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Jets 27-12, Get First Win of Season

Joe Burrow says "Relax" Following Bengals' 0-2 Start

Film Room: How Joe Burrow and Bengals Can Beat Tampa 2 Defense

Bengals Fall in Week 3 Power Rankings After Loss to Cowboys

Bengals Offensive Line Hoping to Make Joe Burrow More Comfortable

Will Bengals Be the Exception After Starting the Season 0-2?

Four Takeaways Following the Bengals' Loss to the Cowboys

Ja'Marr Chase Calls For Changes After 20-17 Loss in Dallas

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Cowboys

Bengals' Rally Falls Short in 20-17 Loss to Cowboys

Ja'Marr Chase Comments on Flipping Double Bird at Minkah Fitzpatrick

Film Breakdown: Analyzing DJ Reader's Stellar Performance Against Steelers

Bengals in Top 10 of Power Rankings After Loss to Steelers

Zac Taylor Admits He Should've Challenged Ja'Marr Chase's Goal-Line Catch

Five Takeaways From Bengals' Loss to Steelers

Joe Burrow and Bengals Not Panicking Despite Frustrating Loss

Snap Count Breakdown: Thoughts on Dax Hill, Ja'Marr Chase and Others

Walkoff Thoughts: Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor Struggle in Opener Vs Steelers

Dak Prescott Injures Hand, Won't Play Against Bengals in Week 2

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Overtime Loss to Steelers

Bengals Drop Season Opener to Steelers

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Comments / 1

Related
NESN

Chiefs Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster Throws Major Shade At Steelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster’s time in Pittsburgh didn’t end that well, and there doesn’t appear to be any love lost after the 25-year-old’s Steelers exit. Prior to the Chiefs’ Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Pro Bowl wide receiver spoke to NBC and shared his praise for Kansas City head coach Andy Reid. But his comments also took shots at the Steelers, whether he meant it that way or not.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Baker Mayfield’s major problem he can’t ignore anymore

Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers have not had a good start to the season. Mayfield has struggled to adapt to the Panthers offense, and the Panthers have struggled to consistently move the ball as a result. This has seen the Panthers emerge with a 1-3 record through four games, with multiple ugly outings on offense in tow.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Tomlin shares why he made QB switch

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin on Sunday benched Mitch Trubisky in favor of rookie Kenny Pickett, and his reason for doing so was very straightforward. After the Steelers’ 24-20 loss to the New York Jets, Tomlin told reporters that he put Pickett in to start the second half because he was trying to give his team a “spark.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Hill
Person
Zac Taylor
Person
Joe Hill
Person
Donovan Mitchell
The Associated Press

Cedric Tillman had surgery to speed recovery for No. 8 Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said Monday that Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman had surgery on his left ankle to speed up recovery from an injury. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound graduate hurt his ankle in Tennessee’s rout of Akron and did not play in the Vols’ win over Florida on Sept. 24. The eighth-ranked Vols (4-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) visit No. 25 LSU (4-1, 2-10) on Saturday. “We’ll see where he’s at,” Heupel said of Tillman. “He was limited, but moving around a little bit today. We’ll continue to see how it unfolds this week and see where we’re at.” Heupel also said starting cornerback Warren Burrell will miss the rest of the season after having surgery for an upper-body injury. Burrell missed the last two games after starting 22 of 31 games played.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Larry Brown Sports

49ers reuniting with 2-time Super Bowl champion coach

After taking their fair share of Ls to start this season, the San Francisco 49ers are finally getting a W. Nick Wagoner of ESPN reported on Friday that longtime 49ers running backs coach Bobby Turner is returning to the team. Turner was away from the 49ers through the offseason and the first few weeks of the 2022 season while recovering from hip surgery. But he is now back on the practice field to help out the offense, Wagoner adds.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tyreek Hill#Jets#Thursday Night Football#American Football#Dolphins#Cowboys#Chase Comments
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL picks, Week 4: winners, spread, total

Week 4 of the NFL season kicked off with the Cincinnati Bengals knocking off the Miami Dolphins Thursday night, giving the Dolphins their first loss of the year. The Bengals won the game, covered the spread and the game stayed Under the projected total. I kicked off the week hitting...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
atozsports.com

Bills’ All-Pro is already set to miss several games and he just joined the team

The Buffalo Bills can bring in free agents to deal with the blows they’ve received at cornerback but that doesn’t guarantee they’ll actually get to play. As the team places a recently signed player on the practice squad injured list, they’re reminded that nothing is guaranteed in the NFL.
NFL
NBC Sports

Playing field for Jets-Steelers could get interesting

The remnants of Hurricane Ian have made their way into Pittsburgh area, and rain is in the forecast through tomorrow. As noted by Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, that could make things interesting for Sunday’s Jets-Steelers game at the Field formerly known as Heinz. Pitt hosts Georgia Tech tonight, which...
PITTSBURGH, PA
AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
839K+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals

Comments / 0

Community Policy