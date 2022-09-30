Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Gatorland temporarily closed due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - Gatorland is temporarily closed because of extensive flooding caused by Hurricane Ian says it swept across the state of Florida last week, leaving a trail of destruction. A spokesperson for Gatorland said all animals at its park are safe and are being cared for. The park plans...
kennythepirate.com
Warning now in place for the city of Orlando
After Hurricane Ian, all guests visiting Orlando will need to know about this important warning. Over a week ago, we began our coverage of Hurricane Ian. It officially hit Florida and the Orlando area on Wednesday night, and Disney World has been taking precautions. First, the parks and Disney Springs were closed Wednesday and Thursday.
positivelyosceola.com
Osceola County Provides Update on Hurricane Ian on Sunday
Leaders urged residents on Sunday to stay alert and informed as flooding caused by Hurricane Ian continues to impact areas across Osceola County. Officials want residents to know if/when they are impacted or if they are located within flood prone areas, they will be alerted via the County’s mass notification system, asking them to prepare their homes for possible rising water levels and to consider moving to a safe location, especially if there are any medical concerns requiring assistance. They also noted that if residents ignore warnings and waters rise, it would be more difficult to reach them if they need help.
fox35orlando.com
North Texans who recently moved to Florida thankful they avoided worst of Hurricane Ian
BRADENTON, Fla. - One North Texas family just moved to the west coast of Florida at the beginning of September. At first, forecasters were saying Hurricane Ian was headed straight for them in the Sarasota/Bradenton area, so they evacuated with their 5-month-old child. "This is right in the middle of...
fox35orlando.com
Seminole County residents dealing with record breaking floodwaters that are expected to rise
GENEVA, Fla. - Homes near Lake Harney in Geneva are experiencing massive flooding and many needed to evacuate as water is expected to continue to rise. FOX 35 Orlando got an exclusive look at the flooding near Lake Harney in Seminole County on Sunday. Homes have feet of water inside them, and mailboxes are completely covered as the streets are flooded. Some people who didn't evacuate are now using kayaks to get to their homes.
fox35orlando.com
Alligators, sharks spotted in Florida streets as neighbors band together in Hurricane Ian recovery
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The City of Edgewater is in recovery mode right now. The Edgewater Police Department and National Guard evacuated 75 people from their homes Friday. Crews worked to drain water, clear trees, and restore power. But it isn’t just the flooding the community has to worry about,...
10NEWS
Despite wishes for Hurricane Ian to take out Orlando's 'I-4 Eyesore,' the construction site still stands
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — In Central Florida, there are a few certainties during hurricane season. Long checkout lines at Publix, sweating away half your body weight while boarding up your house, and being constantly reminded to not turn on a generator indoors come to mind, but longtime residents of the Orlando area know they get to look forward to another: poor wishes to Orlando's most unsightly attraction, the "I-4 Eyesore."
fox35orlando.com
Police: Person skydiving at Skydive DeLand killed after parachute failed to open
DELAND, Fla. - A skydiver in Central Florida has died after their parachute failed to open, according to the DeLand Police Department. Spokesperson Ava Hanner said someone was skydiving at Skydive DeLand on Monday when their parachute failed to open. In a later tweet, DeLand police said a male skydiver died after a "parachute malfunction and hard landing."
Central Florida flooded lakes prompt new evacuations, water use advisories after Hurricane Ian
More than a foot of rainfall from Hurricane Ian flooded lakes throughout Central Florida, sending water into Orlando and Kissimmee-area homes and communities.
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Flooding from Hurricane Ian around Orange County, Florida
Video from the Orange County Sheriff's Office's helicopter shows the extend of the flooding and damage following Hurricane Ian. The video was captured on Sept. 30, and released on Oct. 3. OCSO said it was taken near Alafaya Trail, Dean Road, Lake Underhill Road and Rouse Road.
fox35orlando.com
Death toll eclipses 60 as more Hurricane Ian victims found in Florida
The death toll from Hurricane Ian climbed over the weekend as fatalities in North Carolina, Florida and Cuba brought the total to at least 65 people. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon near Cayo Costa, Florida, as a catastrophic Category 4 storm with winds of 150 mph. Those winds pushed massive amounts of water onshore from the Gulf of Mexico, flooding homes and washing away roads and bridges needed to access beachfront locations.
fox35orlando.com
Shocking video: Chuck E. Cheese in Port Orange destroyed by Tropical Storm Ian
PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Port Orange, Florida was destroyed by Tropical Storm Ian this week, new video shows. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office released helicopter footage of the destruction that occurred on Thursday at The Pavilion at Port Orange. In the video, the roof of the Chuck E. Cheese entertainment center is collapsed and water is pouring on the inside. A children's carousel and video games can be seen among rubble.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Weather Forecast: Beautiful fall temperatures in Central Florida Monday
Today's high: 82 degrees | Tonight's low: 64 degrees | Rain: 0%. Main weather concerns: Another dry, mostly sunny day for the area. Temps are comfy, rain free for now. Flood issues continue on the middle St. Johns River through midweek above Lake Harney, near Deland and at Astor. BEACHES.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian: Behind the scenes at FOX 35
LAKE MARY, Fla. - When something as powerful and as dangerous as a hurricane threatens Central Florida, it's "all hands on deck" at FOX 35. When we say "Depend on FOX 35" for your storm coverage, that means we are committed to bringing you all the latest developments to keep you safe.
fox35orlando.com
Woman visiting Florida killed after being pulled into ocean by storm surge wave from Hurricane Ian
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A woman from Kentucky visiting family in Florida was killed after being pulled into the ocean by a big wave during Hurricane Ian this week. She is the third storm-related fatality in Volusia County. Authorities say the victim, whose age was not immediately known, was killed...
City of Orlando issues water use advisory after late-night sewage overflow
UPDATE - Monday October 3, 9 AM: The city is still asking residents to limit unnecessary water usage as of Monday morning. This includes limiting washing dishes, taking showers, using plant-watering systems or doing laundry. The City of Orlando on Sunday morning issued a citywide water usage advisory, warning Orlandoans against excessive of use of water. This is the result of a main break last night that resulted in an overflow of sewage into surrounding lakes and streets in several neighborhoods. The city's sanitary sewer system, already under stress from the flooding wrought by Hurricane Ian, suffered a 36-inch force main break late Saturday night.
Central Florida drivers try to find gas, restore utilities in Ian’s aftermath
ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday is the first day of the state gas tax holiday. At the same time, there are gas shortages at some stations across Central Florida. AAA said trucks are on the road with deliveries and we should see improvements soon. Drivers struggled for hours to find...
fox35orlando.com
2 workers hurt by electric shock while trying to restore power in New Smyrna Beach
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Two linemen working to restore power knocked out by Hurricane Ian in the Venetian Bay neighborhood in New Smyrna Beach are hurt from potential electric shock, according to city officials. Shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday, units of the New Smyrna Beach fire department responded to...
Orlo Vista residents want change after flooding from Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Four days after Hurricane Ian ripped through central Florida, one Orange County community is still dealing with flooding and power outages. People living in Orlo Vista say it stems from a problem with the stormwater pump. Residents said this is a problem that has been...
fox35orlando.com
Linemen from Kansas, Illinois, Pennsylvania restore power to 1.8 million after Hurricane Ian, so far
BRADENTON, Fla. - Five days after Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast, close to 700,000 residents were still without power. Governor Ron DeSantis said an army of 42,000 utility workers responded to the call for help to restore outages. They answered, from Pennsylvania to Kansas and beyond.
