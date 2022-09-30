ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Gatorland temporarily closed due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. - Gatorland is temporarily closed because of extensive flooding caused by Hurricane Ian says it swept across the state of Florida last week, leaving a trail of destruction. A spokesperson for Gatorland said all animals at its park are safe and are being cared for. The park plans...
ORLANDO, FL
kennythepirate.com

Warning now in place for the city of Orlando

After Hurricane Ian, all guests visiting Orlando will need to know about this important warning. Over a week ago, we began our coverage of Hurricane Ian. It officially hit Florida and the Orlando area on Wednesday night, and Disney World has been taking precautions. First, the parks and Disney Springs were closed Wednesday and Thursday.
ORLANDO, FL
positivelyosceola.com

Osceola County Provides Update on Hurricane Ian on Sunday

Leaders urged residents on Sunday to stay alert and informed as flooding caused by Hurricane Ian continues to impact areas across Osceola County. Officials want residents to know if/when they are impacted or if they are located within flood prone areas, they will be alerted via the County’s mass notification system, asking them to prepare their homes for possible rising water levels and to consider moving to a safe location, especially if there are any medical concerns requiring assistance. They also noted that if residents ignore warnings and waters rise, it would be more difficult to reach them if they need help.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Pets & Animals
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Government
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
fox35orlando.com

Seminole County residents dealing with record breaking floodwaters that are expected to rise

GENEVA, Fla. - Homes near Lake Harney in Geneva are experiencing massive flooding and many needed to evacuate as water is expected to continue to rise. FOX 35 Orlando got an exclusive look at the flooding near Lake Harney in Seminole County on Sunday. Homes have feet of water inside them, and mailboxes are completely covered as the streets are flooded. Some people who didn't evacuate are now using kayaks to get to their homes.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

Despite wishes for Hurricane Ian to take out Orlando's 'I-4 Eyesore,' the construction site still stands

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — In Central Florida, there are a few certainties during hurricane season. Long checkout lines at Publix, sweating away half your body weight while boarding up your house, and being constantly reminded to not turn on a generator indoors come to mind, but longtime residents of the Orlando area know they get to look forward to another: poor wishes to Orlando's most unsightly attraction, the "I-4 Eyesore."
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Police: Person skydiving at Skydive DeLand killed after parachute failed to open

DELAND, Fla. - A skydiver in Central Florida has died after their parachute failed to open, according to the DeLand Police Department. Spokesperson Ava Hanner said someone was skydiving at Skydive DeLand on Monday when their parachute failed to open. In a later tweet, DeLand police said a male skydiver died after a "parachute malfunction and hard landing."
DELAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ants#Insect#Hurricane Ian
fox35orlando.com

Death toll eclipses 60 as more Hurricane Ian victims found in Florida

The death toll from Hurricane Ian climbed over the weekend as fatalities in North Carolina, Florida and Cuba brought the total to at least 65 people. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon near Cayo Costa, Florida, as a catastrophic Category 4 storm with winds of 150 mph. Those winds pushed massive amounts of water onshore from the Gulf of Mexico, flooding homes and washing away roads and bridges needed to access beachfront locations.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Shocking video: Chuck E. Cheese in Port Orange destroyed by Tropical Storm Ian

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Port Orange, Florida was destroyed by Tropical Storm Ian this week, new video shows. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office released helicopter footage of the destruction that occurred on Thursday at The Pavilion at Port Orange. In the video, the roof of the Chuck E. Cheese entertainment center is collapsed and water is pouring on the inside. A children's carousel and video games can be seen among rubble.
PORT ORANGE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian: Behind the scenes at FOX 35

LAKE MARY, Fla. - When something as powerful and as dangerous as a hurricane threatens Central Florida, it's "all hands on deck" at FOX 35. When we say "Depend on FOX 35" for your storm coverage, that means we are committed to bringing you all the latest developments to keep you safe.
ENVIRONMENT
Orlando Weekly

City of Orlando issues water use advisory after late-night sewage overflow

UPDATE -  Monday October 3, 9 AM: The city is still asking residents to limit unnecessary water usage as of Monday morning. This includes limiting washing dishes, taking showers, using plant-watering systems or doing laundry. The City of Orlando on Sunday morning issued a citywide water usage advisory, warning Orlandoans against excessive of use of water. This is the result of a main break last night that resulted in an overflow of sewage into surrounding lakes and streets in several neighborhoods. The city's sanitary sewer system, already under stress from the flooding wrought by Hurricane Ian, suffered a 36-inch force main break late Saturday night.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy