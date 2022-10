PHOENIX — A man has been arrested after breaking into a Phoenix Police Department patrol car and stealing a rifle that was kept inside the vehicle, police officials said. According to a police spokesman, officers were investigating the shooting of a teenager near 4200 North 35th Avenue on Saturday morning. Although the teen's injuries were found to be non-life threatening, a man unrelated to the investigation broke into one of their patrol vehicles.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO