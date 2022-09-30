ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Bridgeport football team brings community together to help youth

By Erik Dobratz
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wdF8K_0iFyK7PE00

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — On most fall nights in Bridgeport, the Wakeman Cowboys youth football team can be seen practicing.

Except, it’s on a baseball field.

The program starts after school at the Wakeman Boys and Girls Club. It’s part of a partnership that brings together more than 120 kids from the fourth to the eighth grade to offer tutoring, crafts and a weight room.

“Football is not just sports, it’s also a way to learn other life skills as in character, leadership development, teamwork, being able to overcome adversity — all of that was really important to us and it fits right in with our mission,” Sabrina Smeltz, the Walkman Boys and Girls Club CEO, said.

It’s goal is to shape both the body and the mind.

“You see a lot of potential walking around the neighborhood, and sometimes I’m reluctant to use the word ‘potential,’ but potential is always there until it’s actually used, and now we’re teaching kids to understand you have potential, what are you going to do with it?” said John “JB” Brown, the program’s director.

Brown said that while the coaches are tough on them, they also show kindness and love, which he said inner-city boys don’t know how to accept from others.

“I tell these kids that I love them,” Brown said. “This is more than just football.”

Groundbreaking ceremony takes place for Bridgeport Boys & Girls Club

Nick Morris, a coach, said his love for football helped get the program off the ground.

“A lot of these parents are very hardworking parents, and if we can have their kids here being productive, learning, participating in a sport, it’s a win-win for everyone,” he said.

The students are guaranteed a hot meal after every practice, with family members often joining in, as well.

It’s become a community-wide effort, with parents watching practice and local restaurants stepping in to help.

“I can care less about wins and losses,” Brown said. “Yes, we’re here to win. Yes, we want to teach success. But if I can get a kid to go to Fairfield Prep, or go to Harding, and be successful on the field, that means more to us than a championship or a win in any book.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 1

Related
Register Citizen

Parent assaults Norwalk youth football coach during game, officials say

NORWALK — A local youth football coach is recovering after an incident involving a parent "who made a very bad decision" at a game Sunday, the league's commissioner said. In a message to families involved in the Norwalk Junior Football and Cheer League, Commissioner Jeff Fatone said an "isolated incident" occurred Sunday during an eighth-grade game. According to the league's website, Norwalk's eighth-grade team lost to Fairfield 22-12 at Brien McMahon High School on Sunday.
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Police investigating assault at Connecticut high school football game

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwalk police are investigating an assault that allegedly occurred at a football game on Sunday. Police said around 1 p.m., the alleged assault happened on the Brien McMahon High School football field during a game. Norwalk police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or recorded the incident to contact Officer […]
NORWALK, CT
DoingItLocal

Norwalk News: Another Football Fight

2022-10-02@1:10pm–#Norwalk CT– Another fight at Norwalk High School-Brien McMahon High School. Radio reports say a coach was punched in the face. Police are on the way. UPDATE: The coach was hit in the head with a helmet. By Stephen Krauchick. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has...
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Truckers roll out for Make-a-Wish fundraiser in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A convoy of trucks rolled out Sunday at Rentschler Field in East Hartford to benefit Make-A-Wish Connecticut. It was the 23rd annual Wishes on Wheels event for the nonprofit. For some, it goes beyond watching the trucks drive along a parade route while blaring their homes. “I was a Make-A-Wish […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bridgeport, CT
Football
Local
Connecticut Sports
Local
Connecticut Football
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Youth Football#Baseball Field#Football Team#American Football
newstalknewengland.com

Police Are Investigating A Teenager Shot In Bloomfield, Connecticut

Police in Bloomfield, Connecticut are investigating a shooting on Tyler Street. It happened Saturday afternoon and was originally reported by a caller as an accidental discharge. One person, a male, 14 years-old was shot on the front porch of the house. Two other teens on scene told police a male...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTNH

Car crashes into News 8 New Haven building

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A car crashed into News 8/WTNH’s own building Sunday morning in New Haven. At around 4 a.m. a car smashed into the corner of State and Elm streets, according to New Haven police. After taking down a one-way sign and a pedestrian traffic signal, the car crashed into one of the […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bridgeport Teen Robbed Moments After Getting Off School Bus

Police in Bridgeport are looking for the person that robbed a young teen on Wednesday. It happened during the late afternoon hours in the area of East Main Street. Officials say an 11-year-old had just gotten off the school bus when, two minutes later, they were robbed. It is unclear...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Shelton News: Rollover On River Road

2022-10-02@9:38pm–#Shelton CT– A rollover accident on River Road between Rocky Rest and Murphy’s Lane. Sounds like a van on its side, firefighters helped extricate the person.
SHELTON, CT
Daily Voice

Escaped Inmate From Bridgeport Apprehended In Georgia

A 31-year-old man who escaped while serving a sentence in Fairfield County for a robbery charge was apprehended in Georgia. The Henry County Sheriff's Office in Georgia announced on Saturday, Oct. 1, that Forenza Rakeem Murphy was arrested. Authorities reported that Murphy left a Connecticut Department of Corrections Halfway House...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NHPR

Bridgeport 'Sound on Sound' festival brings big-name acts and problems to Connecticut

Lead singer of The Revivalists, David Shaw, jumps onto the loudspeaker barefoot mid-performance on Day 1 of the Sound on Sound festival at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Conn. A new concert in Bridgeport brought in tens of thousands of fans to Connecticut over the weekend. But the two-day “Sound on Sound” festival was marred by parking problems, long lines and bad sound.
WTNH

CT natives in Florida dealing with insurance claims after Ian

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The cost of Hurricane Ian is now hitting homeowners in Florida. Connecticut natives who now live in the sunshine state are going through the claims process to recover what was lost. “When I got up on the roof, I could see how the wind could literally separate material from the under […]
FLORIDA STATE
WTNH

WTNH

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy