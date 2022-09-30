ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcsportsedge.com

Jonathan Taylor's Frustrations

It’s NFL season and that means you’ve got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you’ll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app.
NFL
nbcsportsedge.com

Miles Sanders is thriving and Kyle Pitts is diving, SMH

It’s NFL season and that means you’ve got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you’ll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app.
NFL
nbcsportsedge.com

A trio of player props for Monday Night Football

It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app. On October 3rd,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nbcsportsedge.com

NBC Sports EDGE's NFL Week 5 Content Hub

It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app. This crazy NFL...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
State
Arizona State
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
nbcsportsedge.com

Do we trust McCaffrey's quad, Godwin's hammy, Hollywood's foot?

Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
NFL
nbcsportsedge.com

MNF Matchup, What We Learned in Week 4

On the latest episode of Bet the Edge, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick highlight the pivotal matchup between NFC West rivals when the Los Angeles Rams will look to exercise their demons at the house of horrors in San Francisco as they take on the 49ers (-1.5). The pair breaks down what this game means for the division as well as the entire NFC conference.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
nbcsportsedge.com

Bucs vs. Chiefs Sunday Night Football DFS Preview

With all of their receivers expected to be back in the lineup, there's a chance the Bucs revert to the pass-first style they employed in 2021. This year, Tamp Bay ranks 25th in pass rate over expected. They are passing on just 59 percent of their plays. A boon in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
nbcsportsedge.com

College Football Big Early Line Moves and Best Bets

@San Jose State (-6) over UNLV | Opened at UNLV (-3.5) FanDuel opened this game at UNLV - 3.5 at Noon EST on Sunday and by 12:26 it had already flipped to SJSU -1.5 before climbing to -4.5 at 4:36PM. Though the Running Rebels are 4-1, they barely survived a listless first-half going down 17-0 against New Mexico before rallying late thanks to a fourth quarter pick-six to pull out the comeback win 31-20. Starting wideouts Jeff Weimer and Kyle Williams were out which hampered the continuity in the passing game early on as one of their replacements, Nick Williams, lost a fumble on the first drive that led to New Mexico scoring their second touchdown in as many drives. Once UNLV cleaned up their 5 penalties for 50 yards in the first quarter, they were able to keep the Lobos out of the end zone for the rest of the game. It's easy to see why San Jose State is the preferred side here, with the Spartans currently sitting at 3-1 fresh off a convincing 33-16 victory over Wyoming where they outgained the Cowboys 456-to-253 yards. The Spartans defense has been exceptional, allowing just 4.7 yards per play (16th in FBS), 1.4 points per drive (19th) and 6.0 yards per pass (22nd). UNLV has scored 31 points or more in four-of-five games this season while ranking 28th in rushing defense. Importantly, UNLV ranks 113th in team pass defense which could be problematic against Chevan Cordeiro and the air raid attack of SJSU. I think UNLV's invigorating 4-1 start ends in San Jose this Friday night.
PARADISE, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy