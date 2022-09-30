@San Jose State (-6) over UNLV | Opened at UNLV (-3.5) FanDuel opened this game at UNLV - 3.5 at Noon EST on Sunday and by 12:26 it had already flipped to SJSU -1.5 before climbing to -4.5 at 4:36PM. Though the Running Rebels are 4-1, they barely survived a listless first-half going down 17-0 against New Mexico before rallying late thanks to a fourth quarter pick-six to pull out the comeback win 31-20. Starting wideouts Jeff Weimer and Kyle Williams were out which hampered the continuity in the passing game early on as one of their replacements, Nick Williams, lost a fumble on the first drive that led to New Mexico scoring their second touchdown in as many drives. Once UNLV cleaned up their 5 penalties for 50 yards in the first quarter, they were able to keep the Lobos out of the end zone for the rest of the game. It's easy to see why San Jose State is the preferred side here, with the Spartans currently sitting at 3-1 fresh off a convincing 33-16 victory over Wyoming where they outgained the Cowboys 456-to-253 yards. The Spartans defense has been exceptional, allowing just 4.7 yards per play (16th in FBS), 1.4 points per drive (19th) and 6.0 yards per pass (22nd). UNLV has scored 31 points or more in four-of-five games this season while ranking 28th in rushing defense. Importantly, UNLV ranks 113th in team pass defense which could be problematic against Chevan Cordeiro and the air raid attack of SJSU. I think UNLV's invigorating 4-1 start ends in San Jose this Friday night.

