Rapper Coolio has died at the age of 59, his rep confirmed to In Touch in a statement on Wednesday, September 28. “We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon,” Sheila Finegan​ said. “He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly. Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing. Please have Coolio’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO