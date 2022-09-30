Read full article on original website
PSU P Barney Amor Honored by Big Ten
Penn State punter Barney Amor has been named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in Penn State’s 17-7 win over Northwestern at Beaver Stadium this past Saturday. Against Northwestern, Amor punted five times for 200 yards, averaging 40 yards per kick. Four of Amor’s...
Watch: Clifford, Mustipher, Strange Talk Post-Northwestern
STATE COLLEGE, PA — Penn State’s win over Northwestern was ugly. But it’s better to win ugly than lose pretty. Penn State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) hasn’t lost at all this season, although the team and its fans would have liked to beat lowly Northwestern (1-4, 1-1 Big Ten) by more than 10 points Saturday.
Devyn Ford no Longer with Penn State’s Football Program
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Devyn Ford is no longer with Penn State’s football program, head coach James Franklin announced during his postgame press conference after the team’s win over Northwestern on Saturday. Ford had been with Penn State since the 2019 season and was the last of...
12 Tweets: Twitter Reacts to Penn State’s Ugly win
Others will say, “a win is a win,” and then rant. Penn State beat Northwestern, which makes every Penn State fan happy. How it won is another story. Penn State turned the ball over five times, four on fumbles. Sean Clifford wasn’t sharp at QB, finishing the day 10-20 for 140 yards and a first-quarter touchdown pass to tight end Brenton Strange.
Penn State-Michigan set for ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ Oct. 15
Penn State and Michigan will kickoff at noon on Fox Oct. 15. Both teams are currently 5-0 overall, 2-0 in the Big Ten and in the top 10 nationally. Penn State is No. 10 in the AP Poll and Michigan is No. 4. Penn State has conference wins at Purdue and at home against Northwestern, the latter of which coming this past Saturday.
Was he in? Twitter Reacts to Controversial 4th Down Ruling in Penn State-Northwestern Game
Penn State got a big and controversial stop early in the fourth quarter. With Penn State holding a 17-7 lead, Northwestern drove the ball to Penn State’s one and faced a fourth down. Even though a field goal would have made it a one-score game, Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald...
3 Positives and 3 Negatives From Penn State’s win Over Northwestern
Here are some positives and negatives from Penn State’s ugly, rain-soaked 17-7 win over Northwestern at Beaver Stadium Saturday, Oct. 1. Penn State’s running game had its problems, which we’ll discuss later. But, man, Nick Singleton and Kaytron “Fatman” Allen can run the football. Allen...
Penn State Overcomes 5 Turnovers, Beats Northwestern 17-7
In a sloppy, rainy, turnover-filled game with a lot of penalties on both sides, Penn State managed to survive and avoid the upset and beat Northwestern by the score of 17-7 on Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium. After two Penn State first-quarter turnovers, a fumble by Nicholas Singleton, and an...
Franklin Doesn’t Specify Allen’s First-Half Absence
In Week 4 against Central Michigan, Kaytron Allen had 111 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. In the first half of Week 5’s win over Northwestern at Beaver Stadium, the reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Week had zero yards and zero touchdowns on zero carries. The week...
NSN Staff Predictions for Penn State-Northwestern
Here’s what our staff thinks will happen in today’s Penn State-Northwestern game. Penn State will get up more for this game than last week. It knows heading into the bye that it needs to be sharp heading into the teeth of its schedule. Look for Penn State to put this game to bed early and get the freshmen some much-needed reps.
How to Watch: Penn State Football Week 5 vs. Northwestern
Penn State won last week. But it hardly made a statement against Central Michigan. The team looked sluggish at times and didn’t cover the spread in its 33-14 win. The good news for Penn State and its fans is that the team is still undefeated, and is a again massive favorite heading into its Week 5 matchup with Northwestern at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State’s Starting Lineups vs. Northwestern
Here are Penn State’s starters for today’s game with Northwestern. **Hakeem Beamon has been Penn State’s regular starter this season. **Johnny Dixon started last week.
Penn State Cracks Top 10 in AP Poll
Penn State didn’t look great in its 17-7 win over Northwestern this past Saturday. Nonetheless, it moved up on the latest AP poll and is now in the top 10. Penn State moved ever so slightly, but is now in the top 10 for the first time since last October.
