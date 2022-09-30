ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Art, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
People

LaTanya Richardson Says It's 'Easier' to Give Samuel L. Jackson Directing Notes Over Dinner

LaTanya Richardson Jackson is both wife and colleague to Samuel L. Jackson as the two prepare to open the Broadway revival of The Piano Lesson. The actress and director, 72, is at the helm of the August Wilson play, which stars her husband, 73, alongside actor and former football pro John David Washington (who is also the son of Denzel Washington) and The Color Purple star Danielle Brooks.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Will Smith Stars in the First Trailer for Antoine Fuqua’s Slavery-Set Film ‘Emancipation’

Apple has shared the first trailer for Emancipation, the historical drama starring Will Smith in his first major role since the infamous Oscars slap. The striking clip features Smith as Peter, a slave who escapes from a Louisiana plantation to join the Union Army’s fight against the Confederate States Army in the Civil War. The story is based on the true story of Gordon, also known as “Whipped Peter,” who had photographs of his heavily scarred back published worldwide in 1863. The cast also features Ben Foster, Charmaine Bingwa, and Steven Ogg.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halle Bailey
Person
Geena Davis
The Hollywood Reporter

New ‘American Pie’ Movie in the Works From Universal, ‘Definition Please’ Filmmaker Sujata Day (Exclusive)

Another American Pie is in the works, this one to be penned by Insecure actor and Definition Please filmmaker Sujata Day. The multihyphenate is set to develop and write a new installment of the long-running sex comedy franchise for Universal 1440 Entertainment, a production arm of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group. Plot details have yet to be revealed, but the story is based on her original pitch and is being described as a fresh take.More from The Hollywood ReporterBryce Dallas Howard Says There Was Pressure That She Lose Weight for 'Jurassic World Dominion'Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' Releases New PosterBilly Eichner Calls Out...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Movie Info#Performance Info#White Privilege#Ernie#Japanese American#Geena Davis Institute
Vibe

Keke Palmer Lands On The 2022 TIME100 Next List

Keke Palmer has been named to the 2022 TIME100 Next list as an Innovator. TIME Magazine revealed the list on Wednesday (Sept. 28), unveiling an issue of the publication featuring Palmer, 29, as their cover star. Along with the NOPE actress being granted cover star status for the storied magazine,...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Lucasfilm Boss Reportedly Blocked Marvel Studios’ Harrison Ford Casting Announcement

The Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom is buzzing about the latest rumors claiming that Star Wars icon Harrison Ford is headed to the franchise to star in an upcoming project. The project in question is reportedly the Thunderbolts film where the Hollywood icon would be taking over the General Thaddeus E. "Thunderbolt" Ross role from the late William Hurt.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Marvel Shakes Up ‘Armor Wars’: Don Cheadle Series Now Being Developed As a Movie (Exclusive)

Marvel Studios has shaken up its Armor Wars project, and now what was to have been a series for Disney+ will be redeveloped as a feature film. The move essentially pushes back the title further down the development slate.More from The Hollywood ReporterMarvel's 'Blade' Loses Director Bassam Tariq (Exclusive)'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Joins Pantheon of Long Superhero Pics at Two Hours and 41 MinutesMarvel's Kevin Feige Talks Not Recasting T'Challa for 'Black Panther 2' Sources say the studio was committed in getting the story told the right way and in that process realized that a feature was better suited for the project....
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Shine My Crown

‘Sesame Street’ Hires First Black Woman Puppeteer

For the first time in Sesame Street history, a Black woman has landed a role as a puppeteer on the longtime PBS staple. Megan Piphus Peace, an alumna of Vanderbilt University, scored the gig after submitting an audition tape in 2017. It wasn’t until 2020 when she received an email from Matt Vogel, Sesame Street’s puppet captain, asking if she would be interested in muppet-style puppetry, a form of theatre involving the maneuvering of inanimate objects, often resembling some type of human or animal.
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Will Smith Returns to Film After Oscars Slap With Intense ‘Emancipation’ Trailer

Will Smith is back. On Monday, Apple TV released the first trailer for Emancipation, the new slavery drama coming to theaters (and Apple TV+) in early December. The movie stars Smith in his first role since being banned from attending the Oscars after slapping Chris Rock onstage earlier this year. The intense, dark trailer for the Antoine Fuqua-directed film opens with Smith’s voice as Peter saying: “I heard it myself. Slaves are free,” as he explains to a friend that Abraham Lincoln had announced the abolition of slavery. “We must get to Lincoln’s army. Five days through the swamp,” says Smith....
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Bros’ Cast on How Its LGBTQ Representation On and Offscreen Provided a More Comfortable Creative Experience

Much of the discussion around the release of the Billy Eichner-starring, Judd Apatow-produced romantic comedy Bros has been about the semantics of its historic nature. Yes, it’s one of the first major studio movies starring two gay leads played by two openly gay actors. Yes, it’s part of a small, but growing handful of LGBTQ-inclusive films upending the mainstream rom-com genre. But it’s another detail — frequently thrown out during the film’s press tour as a sign of its groundbreaking nature — that perhaps makes the film most notable. And that’s its all, openly LGBTQ+ cast. More from The Hollywood...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy