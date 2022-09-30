Read full article on original website
Parents are posting TikToks of their Black daughters getting excited about Halle Bailey in 'The Little Mermaid' trailer
Parents of young Black girls are posting videos of their thrilled children reacting to the trailer for Disney's coming live action "Little Mermaid," which stars Halle Bailey as Ariel. "Mommy!" a little girl says in a video posted by TikTok user nickyknackpaddywack. "She's brown like me!" Her video is among...
WUSA
H.E.R. Details History-Making Casting As Belle in Upcoming 'Beauty and the Beast' Special (Exclusive)
H.E.R. is gearing up to show the world a new take on Belle. The singer and actress is set to play the iconic Disney princess in ABC's forthcoming live-action/animated Beauty and the Beastspecial, and she is looking forward to the experience. The celebrated musician performed at the charity gala The...
"Hocus Pocus 2" Stars Revealed That Thora Birch Was Originally Supposed To Play A Teacher In The Movie
"Even if [the original cast members] came in as a cameo. People would say, 'They could be in the background!' And I'm like, really? You're going to put the leads of the first movie in the background and be satisfied? You're not going to be satisfied, you're going to be angry."
John David Washington Says Dad Denzel Washington Taught Him About Embracing 'the Freedom to Fail'
John David Washington is following in his father's footsteps. The former pro football player and actor, 38, will make his Broadway debut later this month when August Wilson's The Piano Lesson begins performances Sept. 19 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. His dad, Denzel Washington, won a Tony Award 12 years ago for his work in another of Wilson's plays: Fences.
LaTanya Richardson Says It's 'Easier' to Give Samuel L. Jackson Directing Notes Over Dinner
LaTanya Richardson Jackson is both wife and colleague to Samuel L. Jackson as the two prepare to open the Broadway revival of The Piano Lesson. The actress and director, 72, is at the helm of the August Wilson play, which stars her husband, 73, alongside actor and former football pro John David Washington (who is also the son of Denzel Washington) and The Color Purple star Danielle Brooks.
Complex
Will Smith Stars in the First Trailer for Antoine Fuqua’s Slavery-Set Film ‘Emancipation’
Apple has shared the first trailer for Emancipation, the historical drama starring Will Smith in his first major role since the infamous Oscars slap. The striking clip features Smith as Peter, a slave who escapes from a Louisiana plantation to join the Union Army’s fight against the Confederate States Army in the Civil War. The story is based on the true story of Gordon, also known as “Whipped Peter,” who had photographs of his heavily scarred back published worldwide in 1863. The cast also features Ben Foster, Charmaine Bingwa, and Steven Ogg.
Will Smith's New Movie Emancipation Had Its First Screening, Here's What People Are Saying
Will Smith's highly anticipated film Emancipation had a private screening, and the first reactions are in.
Billy Eichner Has A Feeling Why 'Bros' Rom-Com Didn't Do So Hot At Box Office
Eichner co-wrote the "Bros" screenplay and stars in what’s marketed as the first gay rom-com from a major Hollywood studio.
Paul Bettany To Co-Star Opposite Tom Hanks And Robin Wright In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax And Sony
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bettany his set to join Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in Miramax’s Here, with Robert Zemeckis directing and Eric Roth adapting the script. Zemeckis and Jack Rapke’s ImageMovers will produce alongside Miramax’s Bill Block. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters in the U.S., with Miramax holding international rights.
Critics Boycott ‘The Woman King’ After Some Accuse The Film Of Whitewashing History
Viola Davis’ highly anticipated film The Woman King premiered over the weekend, but while some fans praised the actress for her stellar on-screen performance, a few critics lit into the film for whitewashing the history behind some of the characters depicted in the action-packed flick. The historical film, which...
New ‘American Pie’ Movie in the Works From Universal, ‘Definition Please’ Filmmaker Sujata Day (Exclusive)
Another American Pie is in the works, this one to be penned by Insecure actor and Definition Please filmmaker Sujata Day. The multihyphenate is set to develop and write a new installment of the long-running sex comedy franchise for Universal 1440 Entertainment, a production arm of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group. Plot details have yet to be revealed, but the story is based on her original pitch and is being described as a fresh take.More from The Hollywood ReporterBryce Dallas Howard Says There Was Pressure That She Lose Weight for 'Jurassic World Dominion'Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' Releases New PosterBilly Eichner Calls Out...
Keke Palmer Is Launching Her Own Television Network
Keke Palmer is reminding us once more that she can do it all — and then some. On September 30, the star announced that she would be launching her own digital network called Key TV, aiming to spotlight “a new generation of creators.”. In a post shared to...
Keke Palmer Lands On The 2022 TIME100 Next List
Keke Palmer has been named to the 2022 TIME100 Next list as an Innovator. TIME Magazine revealed the list on Wednesday (Sept. 28), unveiling an issue of the publication featuring Palmer, 29, as their cover star. Along with the NOPE actress being granted cover star status for the storied magazine,...
epicstream.com
Lucasfilm Boss Reportedly Blocked Marvel Studios’ Harrison Ford Casting Announcement
The Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom is buzzing about the latest rumors claiming that Star Wars icon Harrison Ford is headed to the franchise to star in an upcoming project. The project in question is reportedly the Thunderbolts film where the Hollywood icon would be taking over the General Thaddeus E. "Thunderbolt" Ross role from the late William Hurt.
Marvel Shakes Up ‘Armor Wars’: Don Cheadle Series Now Being Developed As a Movie (Exclusive)
Marvel Studios has shaken up its Armor Wars project, and now what was to have been a series for Disney+ will be redeveloped as a feature film. The move essentially pushes back the title further down the development slate.More from The Hollywood ReporterMarvel's 'Blade' Loses Director Bassam Tariq (Exclusive)'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Joins Pantheon of Long Superhero Pics at Two Hours and 41 MinutesMarvel's Kevin Feige Talks Not Recasting T'Challa for 'Black Panther 2' Sources say the studio was committed in getting the story told the right way and in that process realized that a feature was better suited for the project....
Gabrielle Union Shares Videos of Kaavia's Little Mermaid Costume: "Representation Matters"
The Union-Wade family is getting into the Halloween spirit extra early this year. On Oct. 1, Gabrielle Union shared footage of her and Dwyane Wade's 3-year-old daughter, Kaavia, dressed to the nines as Ariel from "The Little Mermaid," and she has that princess energy down to a science. In one...
‘Sesame Street’ Hires First Black Woman Puppeteer
For the first time in Sesame Street history, a Black woman has landed a role as a puppeteer on the longtime PBS staple. Megan Piphus Peace, an alumna of Vanderbilt University, scored the gig after submitting an audition tape in 2017. It wasn’t until 2020 when she received an email from Matt Vogel, Sesame Street’s puppet captain, asking if she would be interested in muppet-style puppetry, a form of theatre involving the maneuvering of inanimate objects, often resembling some type of human or animal.
Will Smith Returns to Film After Oscars Slap With Intense ‘Emancipation’ Trailer
Will Smith is back. On Monday, Apple TV released the first trailer for Emancipation, the new slavery drama coming to theaters (and Apple TV+) in early December. The movie stars Smith in his first role since being banned from attending the Oscars after slapping Chris Rock onstage earlier this year. The intense, dark trailer for the Antoine Fuqua-directed film opens with Smith’s voice as Peter saying: “I heard it myself. Slaves are free,” as he explains to a friend that Abraham Lincoln had announced the abolition of slavery. “We must get to Lincoln’s army. Five days through the swamp,” says Smith....
‘Bros’ Cast on How Its LGBTQ Representation On and Offscreen Provided a More Comfortable Creative Experience
Much of the discussion around the release of the Billy Eichner-starring, Judd Apatow-produced romantic comedy Bros has been about the semantics of its historic nature. Yes, it’s one of the first major studio movies starring two gay leads played by two openly gay actors. Yes, it’s part of a small, but growing handful of LGBTQ-inclusive films upending the mainstream rom-com genre. But it’s another detail — frequently thrown out during the film’s press tour as a sign of its groundbreaking nature — that perhaps makes the film most notable. And that’s its all, openly LGBTQ+ cast. More from The Hollywood...
