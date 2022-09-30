ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Top Artists From Mysteryland 2022 Including Armin van Buuren, Beyoncé & More

By Katie Bain and Gordon Murray
 3 days ago

Beyond our list of the top tracks from Mysteryland 2022, we’ve also got a roundup of the top artists from the festival, which happened August 26 to 28 near Amsterdam.

This list is made up of acts who actually played the fest like Oliver Heldens and James Hype and many who did not, including Beyoncé and Burna Boy . The list features a combination of rising and already established dance acts, many of them coming from the European scene.

Data was collected by DJ Monitor, a global leader in electronic music monitoring with exclusive access to performance data from festivals , clubs, venues and online streams. DJ Monitor identifies music for Collective Management Organizations, rights users, and technology companies worldwide. Lists were compiled based on plays and performances across Mysteryland’s, 22 stages, which hosted more than 350 artists and a huge variety of electronic music genres.

These are the top artists from Mysteryland 2022.

1. Armin van Buuren

2. Rejecta

3. Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano

4. Burna Boy

5. D-Block & S-te-Fan

6. Bizzey

7. Beyoncé

8. The Prophet

9. Josylvio

10. Alan Walker

11. Rema

12. Oliver Heldens

13. Ran-D

14. Sub Zero Project

15. Cosmic Gate

16. Architrackz

17. Antoon

18. Rebelion

19. Orjan Nilsen

20. James Hype

