Country singers Jay Allen and Kylie Morgan have postponed their wedding amid Hurricane Ian

Country music couple Jay Allen and Kylie Morgan said on Wednesday they have decided to postpone their wedding in the wake of damage by Hurricane Ian.

'First and foremost, please if you would, send down prayers and love to Fort Myers Beach,' Allen, 36, said in an Instagram clip alongside Morgan, 27. 'All the people down there are like a second family to us.

'Obviously, we were supposed to get married this weekend, but that is the least of our concerns. We are heartbroken for everyone that is losing their homes and their businesses right now.'

Allen, who is a contestant on The Voice, said they took to the platform to 'let our guests know' the development.

'We're gonna find another date in the future, but please if you would, please have everyone down, especially in Fort Myers Beach, have them on your hearts and your minds today,' Allen said.

Morgan said that while they were 'very sad' and 'very upset' about the developments, they were focused on the safety of their friends and loved ones amid the ongoing hurricane.

'Again, this is the least of our worries,' she said. 'We still have each other. All of our friends are safe, and that's all that matters.'

Morgan posted the clip with the caption, 'Devastated from all parts of our hearts. After losing my house in a tornado at 17, I know all too well what it’s like to [lose] everything.

'Please pray for our friends, family, and strangers in FMB & everywhere affected by this awful storm. We will get married eventually, somewhere in Florida hopefully. We have each other & we will have our day in the future when it’s nothing but sunshine and smiles once all this is behind everyone. Stay safe and keep praying.'

The pair - who got engaged in June of 2021 - had previously been updating guests and fans on the status of their nuptials on the social media site, prior to the storm's landfall.

President Joe Biden said in Washington, D.C. Thursday that the 'entire country hurts' after the hurricane flooded multiple Florida communities and left residents without power or shelter amid fears of a 'substantial loss of life'

Substantial damage was seen in Naples, Florida due to the impact of Hurricane Ian

Allen said 'the variables guiding' a postponement included 'items like flooding, power outages, bridge accessibility, etc.'

The storm could be the 'deadliest hurricane in Florida’s history,' the president said at FEMA’s National Response Coordination Center, adding he would be visiting the state to meet with Gov. Ron DeSantis when 'conditions allow.'