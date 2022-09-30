Read full article on original website
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
For decades, I didn't want to share my buttercream frosting recipeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Hotel Muehlebach's history overpowers speculation about the 'Blue Lady' apparitionCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historical Kansas City Club building completed in 1922 is now Hotel Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
In January 2022, the El Torreon in Kansas City became a part of the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
KCMO man charged with shooting cousin to death last week
A 26-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man, Michael Young, has been charged with second-degree homicide in the shooting death of his cousin, Antwon Jones, last week.
FBI looking for suspects who robbed Leawood bank
The FBI is investigating a bank robbery at the BMO Harris Bank near West 89th Street and State Line Road in Leawood, Kansas.
Deadly stabbing kills 1 in KCMO
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing in the 500 block of Gladstone.
2-month-old child dies after Sept. 26 triple shooting
The child was identified as Desiree Bowden, who was in critical care for several days following the incident. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department announced her death Monday morning.
Jury: Kansas City man guilty of molesting 5-year-old
KANSAS CITY —A jury this week convicted a Kansas man of the felony of Child Molestation involving a then-5-year-old child, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. The jury convicted 29-year-old Gustavo Ramos of Child Molestation in the 1st Degree. The jury recommended a prison sentence of 17...
Drunk juvenile fires at QT, apartment complex Sunday in OP, before arrest
An apparently drunk juvenile fired a gun inside a QuikTrip bathroom, then fired more shots outside an apartment complex Sunday night in Overland Park before police arrested him.
KCPD investigating fatal shooting in 4400 block of Monroe
Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 4400 block of Monroe Avenue.
Kansas City baby dies from injuries in triple shooting
A Kansas City two-month-old baby has died from a shooting at 25th Street and Hardesty Avenue last week. An adult also died in the shooting.
Shooting victim found dead outside KC residence Thursday is identified
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting victim who was found dead outside a Kansas City residence on Thursday night has been identified. Kansas City police said they were called to deal with a disturbance to the 4600 block of E. 46th St. just after 10:30 p.m. that day. While...
Police identify homicide victims found in fire at Kansas City apartment
Police Monday identified two homicide victims found inside a burning apartment building Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.
2 Kansas City suspects took turns shooting 23-year-old victim
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of John L. Greer on Aug. 19, 2022, in the 3500 block of Wayne Avenue, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Nathaniel Carter, 21, faces Murder in the 2nd Degree, or in the...
Woman fatally shot in KCMO late Sunday night is identified
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for whoever shot and killed a woman in Kansas City late Sunday night. At 11:15 p.m., officers went to a home on Monroe Avenue near E. 44th Street after receiving a call about a shooting. When they arrived, they found a woman...
Four Arrested Sunday On Drug And Firearms Charges
Four people were arrested just before noon Sunday on charges including felony drug and firearm possession. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports all four arrests happened at 11:38 A.M. Sunday in Buchanan County. At that time 19-year-old Amazonia resident Gwendolyn A. Noland was arrested for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated...
Kansas City high school teacher under state investigation
Kansas City's Center High School placed a teacher on leave as it investigates claims that a teacher sent students inappropriate messages.
Fatal shooting in Independence Saturday night leaves 1 dead
A shooting in the 3900 block of South Redwood Drive resulted in the fatality of one victim Saturday night.
KCMO family of shooting victims, ATF push to get illegal guns off streets
Federal investigators believe there are more than 2,000 stolen and illegal guns floating around in the Kansas City area.
Woman killed in Kansas City shooting late Sunday night
A woman died after a late Sunday night shooting near Monroe Avenue and East 44th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
Cutting on Gladstone Boulevard in Kansas City leaves one dead
At about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Kansas City police were called to Gladstone Boulevard and Independence Avenue in regard to a cutting.
3 suspects charged in 2021 double murder in Olathe
Three suspects involved in a 2021 killing of two people in Olathe have been charged with capital murder, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe announced Friday.
Man shot and killed in Kansas City
Man shot and killed in Kansas City near 4600 block of E 46th st. He was found shot and killed in front of a residence there.
