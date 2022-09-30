ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Manatee, Sarasota residents eligible for FEMA help after Hurricane Ian. How to apply

By Ryan Ballogg
Bradenton Herald
Bradenton Herald
 3 days ago

Residents of nine Southwest and Central Florida counties are eligible to apply for federal disaster assistance money after Hurricane Ian tore a destructive path through the state this week.

Floridians who own or rent homes in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pinellas and Sarasota can submit a request for help, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said Thursday.

Survivors can apply for disaster assistance at www.disasterassistance.gov , by calling 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., or by using the FEMA mobile app .

The following info is required to apply, according to FEMA:

  • A current phone number where you can be contacted
  • Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying
  • Your Social Security number
  • A general list of damage and losses
  • Banking information if you choose direct deposit
  • If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

The FEMA program covers uninsured or underinsured damages and losses from natural disasters like Hurricane Ian. FEMA aid won’t duplicate the benefits of a resident’s insurance policy, but the program can fill the gap for disaster expenses that are not entirely covered.

Those seeking assistance should take photos to document damage, FEMA says, and begin cleanup and repairs to prevent further damage. Residents should also keep receipts from all purchases related to cleanup and repair.

Costs that can be reimbursed by FEMA aid include temporary lodging, home restorations and other disaster-related expenditures.

Bradenton Herald

Bradenton Herald

Bradenton, FL
Bradenton is the largest city and county seat of Manatee County, on the south side of Tampa Bay on Florida's West Coast. The Bradenton Herald, throughout the years, has mirrored its community's growth–from the tiny agricultural-and-fishing town of Bradentown to today's bustling, high-growth metropolitan area and sought-after tourist destination, with some of the most beautiful beaches in the world on Anna Maria Island.

