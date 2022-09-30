Read full article on original website
Lake Apopka North Shore to open following safety assessment
The St. Johns River Water Management District will open the Lake Apopka North Shore Loop Trail for pedestrian traffic beginning Oct. 7. The Red Trail will remain closed due to flooding. The Lake Apopka Loop Trail follows the lake’s edge through the property, covering more than 20 miles and providing...
Nesta: "We must be mindful not to outbuild our infrastructure"
The Kelly Park Interchange (KPI) was designed as a corridor for Apopka to allow for higher residential density development along with pockets of commercial development. The areas within the KPI used to be rural but are now turning into more suburban sections of our city. The infrastructure, in its current...
