Hawaii County, HI

Big Island 25-acre brushfire partially contained

By Julissa Briseno, Max Rodriguez
 3 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A brushfire on the Big Island that burned about 25 acres was partially contained Thursday night, but not before the large fire prompted precautionary evacuations for some homeowners at O’okala.

County officials reported on Friday, Sept. 30 that the brush fire was 60% contained.

Hawaii County officials have since then returned Paauilo gym to its regular activity and is no longer an evacuation shelter at this time.

The precautionary evacuation order was in place for an area of approximately 200 homes, some homeowners like Pastor Phil Underhile said he could see the flames approaching his property.

Underhile said, “It started getting right in front of my house and the wind was blowing strong and the fire was in if you can see down right on the other side of that fire engine.”

Underhile said fire crews worked to put out the flames as soon as they inched closer to houses, but because of the wind, those flames at times outpaced firefighters.

For that reason, Mayor Mitch Roth enacted an emergency proclamation on top of the precautionary evacuation.

“One of the concerns in talking with the Chief was the smoke, people can be affected by smoke inhalation,” Roth said. “We want people to be safe being out in the area and realize we have fire crews out there, there’s equipment and we rather just keep people out of the area.”

Firefighters battled the fire by air with a chopper and on the ground, preventing injuries and any serious structural damage.

At this time it is unclear how many people evacuated their homes, but Councilmember Tim Richards said he has heard from ranchers who moved their farm animals outside the evacuation zone.

Richards said, “They were having to evacuate animals or cattle in the area. And horses in the area that had to get moved out of the pastures, and so that that was one of the cowboys I was talking to, he had to move his animals because of that.”

Meanwhile, for some residents like Pastor Underhile, this was not his first close encounter with brushfires, but it is the largest and the nearest it has gotten to his home.

He said, “I can see it from my lanai where I’m standing now, I could see it but they got a handle on it really quick and put it out so this is the worst one to date.”

Police will be closing Old Mamalahoa Highway in O`okala between Niu Village Road and Kukui Village Road throughout the night and monitoring the roadway for hotspots from the fire.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use the northern entry of Old Mamalahoa Highway from Hawaii Belt Road (Highway 19) to access Kukui Village Road, Milo Street and Milo Place.

Hawaii Fire Department remain on scene.

HILO, HI
City
Honolulu, HI
County
Government
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
