Beth Johnson, age 79, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her sons, on Saturday, October 1, 2022. She was born on July 31, 1943, in Sheboygan, WI to Allan J. and La Verne M. Matthias. She lived in Kiel, WI and graduated from Kiel High School. Beth was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter’s UCC. She moved to Madison in 1961 to attend Madison Business College. Beth married Jon Budge in 1963. Beth worked as a secretary for the City of Madison Redevelopment Authority, East High School and for Marshall Smith & Associates. In 1972, she adopted two children, Barbara, and Jason. After divorcing, Beth married Richard Johnson and had two sons, Benjamin, and Eric. In 1989 Beth worked at La Follette High School as a clerical educational assistant/special educational assistant until her retirement in 2005. Beth was active in her church, Bashford Methodist (serving on committees, teaching Sunday school, and playing in the Handbell Choir) as well as in other organizations such as Christian Women and Madison Educational Secretaries Assoc. She enjoyed being a member of the Red Hat Society. Beth had a love of anything British, books, movies, TV shows, etc. and fulfilled her life-long dream to visit England with a trip to London in 2005. In the later years of her life, she moved into her condo where she was surrounded by many special neighbors and friends.

