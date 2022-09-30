Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom Handy
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
City of El Paso celebrates ‘National Food Day’
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Department of Public Health is collaborating with El Pasoans Fighting Hunger to celebrate ‘National Food Day’. The community is invited to attend the ‘National Food Day’ event which will take place on Oct. 11 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. located at 9541 Plaza Circle. […]
KFOX 14
SHEBuilds helps build special skills for El Paso women
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — SHEBuilds hosts free event to show independent women skills to maintain their homes in East in El Paso. Leading women from the community were on hand to demonstrate emergency home management skills like repairing leaks, water preservation and electrical repairs Saturday morning. Leading women...
KFOX 14
Shop local celebrates 5-year anniversary
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Upper Valley Artist and Farmers Market celebrates 5 years of local. The event gives vendors the opportunity to sell their unique and special merchandise to the public. Shoppers can enjoy food and music while browsing local artists jewelry and crafts at the Hobby...
Borderland’s first Exceptional Rodeo for kids and adults with special needs
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An inclusive rodeo that enables kids and adults with special needs to do roping, bucking and horse riding, held at the Southern New Mexico State Fair for the first time. Exceptional Rodeo is not a new idea, but it is new to our area, as explained by Tiffany Whetten, the […]
City offers schools, nonprofits exchange for helping beautify El Paso
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Schools and nonprofit organizations are invited to team up with the City of El Paso to beautify the community. Ongoing staffing shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have impacted the city’s ability to keep up with weed maintenance. To help beautify neighborhoods, the city will be hosting a series of […]
KVIA
Volunteers from local schools and non-profits help pull weeds from city medians
EL PASO, Texas - Schools and non-profits are being asked to help clear weeds across the city of El Paso...and the city says they need the extra hands due to ongoing staffing shortages. “We had a wide range of people come out this morning just to help and clean the...
KFOX 14
Bubba's 33 to bring 200 new jobs to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso’s new Bubba’s 33 is now hiring for full and part-time positions. The restaurant will be located at 11925 Gateway West Boulevard. It opens in early December. The positions the restaurant is looking to fill are pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts,...
KVIA
Petition successfully blocks vote on $345 million bond for University Medical Center
EL PASO, Texas — A movement to block $345.7 million of certificates of obligation bonds for University Medical Center succeeded after garnering enough signatures in a petition. The petition, submitted by the Libre Initiative, met the required amount of approved signatures needed to block commissioners court from voting on...
Law enforcement teams up to demonstrate what they do during National Night Out event Oct. 4
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Local law enforcement and community partners are hosting a National Night Out event from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Walmart at 7831 Paseo del Norte. El Paso police will bring SWAT vehicles with helmets and gear for kids to try on. The National Guard will bring […]
Tap Truck can be rented for all events in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Tap truck has five taps that can be filled with any beverage of your choice. The truck can be rented for all events including weddings, holiday parties, birthdays, and more. When you rent the truck for an event, you can choose up to five drinks on tap. The drinks can be […]
KFOX 14
El Paso Artist unites the community in a unique way
Tino Ortega is an El Paso 3D mylar balloon muralist who has created some of the most recent popular photo spots in El Paso, Texas. Through his art, he has showcased the city’s culture by painting the famous phrases that identify the border city like “Ay Ay!”, “915” and “Chuco”.
Interested in crime scene investigations? El Paso police hosting Citizen Police Academy
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso community has a chance to learn about law enforcement during a Citizen Police Academy beginning Tuesday, Oct. 18. The El Paso Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety will be teaming up to host the event. Among the topics to be covered are: patrol; crime […]
Las Palmas Rehabilitation Hospital program director ‘graduates’ from rehab
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Marie Aguirre, program director at Las Palmas Rehabilitation Hospital, has truly felt the meaning of her own work as she recently spent 17 days as a patient at Las Palmas Rehabilitation Hospital. Marie spent 25 days in the hospital at Las Palmas Medical Center beginning at the end of July, […]
KFOX 14
El Paso County Commissioners can not move forward with certificates of obligation for UMC
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The petition submitted last month against the issuance of $345 million in certificates of obligation for El Paso County Hospital District is valid. "The county commissioners can't move forward to issue those certificates of obligation because of that 5 percent of registered voters in...
Welcome our nation’s war Veterans at El Paso Airport
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso invites the community today to welcome the Mission 14 Honor Flight of Southern New Mexico and El Paso to honor our Nation’s War Veterans. The Honor Flight of Southern New Mexico and El Paso transported local and regional Korean and Vietnam Veterans to Washington, D.C. […]
White Sands to honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day with concert
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – White Sands National Park is honoring New Mexico’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day by holding a special concert on Monday, Oct. 10. Randy Granger from Las Cruces, New Mexico will be performing at the park’s full moon night program. You can join Randy on Monday, Oct. 10, at 7:00 p.m. in the […]
KFOX 14
County commissioners to discuss UMC petition signatures during meeting
El Paso, TX (KFOX14) — The County Commissioners' Court will be providing an update Monday on the petition that was submitted by the LIBRE Initiative last month. The LIBRE Initiative gathered roughly 36,000 signatures for its petition to allow voters to decide whether UMC can issue the Certificates of Obligation.
Ysleta ISD announces schedule for 2023 graduation ceremonies
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ysleta Independent School District has announced the dates for its Class of 2023 graduation ceremonies for the district’s seven comprehensive high schools, Valle Verde Early College High School and the Young Women’s Leadership Academy. Graduation times, dates, and locations are listed below in chronological order: Thursday, June 1 — Young […]
KVIA
El Paso community gathers to remember loved one who was violently murdered
EL PASO, Texas -- The community gathered at Sgt. Jesus Robert Vasquez park for a candlelight vigil to honor a man who was murdered in early September. Manuel Sanchez Jr. left his home on Sept. 4 to play basketball at that park, but didn’t return home. His remains and...
elpasoinc.com
On the line with the El Paso Border Patrol
It’s 6 a.m. and still dark, but the rain has stopped as we meet in the parking lot at the Sunland Park Police Department. Our group includes Laurie Smith, a photographer from Denver and three Border Patrol agents: Landon Hutchens from Texas, who organized the ride-along, plus Carlos Rivera and Orlando Marrero, both of whom were born in Puerto Rico.
