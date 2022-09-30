ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

City of El Paso celebrates ‘National Food Day’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Department of Public Health is collaborating with El Pasoans Fighting Hunger to celebrate ‘National Food Day’. The community is invited to attend the ‘National Food Day’ event which will take place on Oct. 11 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. located at 9541 Plaza Circle. […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

SHEBuilds helps build special skills for El Paso women

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — SHEBuilds hosts free event to show independent women skills to maintain their homes in East in El Paso. Leading women from the community were on hand to demonstrate emergency home management skills like repairing leaks, water preservation and electrical repairs Saturday morning. Leading women...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Shop local celebrates 5-year anniversary

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Upper Valley Artist and Farmers Market celebrates 5 years of local. The event gives vendors the opportunity to sell their unique and special merchandise to the public. Shoppers can enjoy food and music while browsing local artists jewelry and crafts at the Hobby...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
KTSM

City offers schools, nonprofits exchange for helping beautify El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Schools and nonprofit organizations are invited to team up with the City of El Paso to beautify the community. Ongoing staffing shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have impacted the city’s ability to keep up with weed maintenance. To help beautify neighborhoods, the city will be hosting a series of […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Bubba's 33 to bring 200 new jobs to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso’s new Bubba’s 33 is now hiring for full and part-time positions. The restaurant will be located at 11925 Gateway West Boulevard. It opens in early December. The positions the restaurant is looking to fill are pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts,...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Polly Harris
KTSM

Tap Truck can be rented for all events in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Tap truck has five taps that can be filled with any beverage of your choice. The truck can be rented for all events including weddings, holiday parties, birthdays, and more. When you rent the truck for an event, you can choose up to five drinks on tap. The drinks can be […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Artist unites the community in a unique way

Tino Ortega is an El Paso 3D mylar balloon muralist who has created some of the most recent popular photo spots in El Paso, Texas. Through his art, he has showcased the city’s culture by painting the famous phrases that identify the border city like “Ay Ay!”, “915” and “Chuco”.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Weeds#Community Service#Overgrown#Groups#Montwood
KTSM

Welcome our nation’s war Veterans at El Paso Airport

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso invites the community today to welcome the Mission 14 Honor Flight of Southern New Mexico and El Paso to honor our Nation’s War Veterans. The Honor Flight of Southern New Mexico and El Paso transported local and regional Korean and Vietnam Veterans to Washington, D.C. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

White Sands to honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day with concert

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – White Sands National Park is honoring New Mexico’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day by holding a special concert on Monday, Oct. 10.  Randy Granger from Las Cruces, New Mexico will be performing at the park’s full moon night program. You can join Randy on Monday, Oct. 10, at 7:00 p.m. in the […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
KFOX 14

County commissioners to discuss UMC petition signatures during meeting

El Paso, TX (KFOX14) — The County Commissioners' Court will be providing an update Monday on the petition that was submitted by the LIBRE Initiative last month. The LIBRE Initiative gathered roughly 36,000 signatures for its petition to allow voters to decide whether UMC can issue the Certificates of Obligation.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Ysleta ISD announces schedule for 2023 graduation ceremonies

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ysleta Independent School District has announced the dates for its Class of 2023 graduation ceremonies for the district’s seven comprehensive high schools, Valle Verde Early College High School and the Young Women’s Leadership Academy. Graduation times, dates, and locations are listed below in chronological order: Thursday, June 1 — Young […]
EL PASO, TX
elpasoinc.com

On the line with the El Paso Border Patrol

It’s 6 a.m. and still dark, but the rain has stopped as we meet in the parking lot at the Sunland Park Police Department. Our group includes Laurie Smith, a photographer from Denver and three Border Patrol agents: Landon Hutchens from Texas, who organized the ride-along, plus Carlos Rivera and Orlando Marrero, both of whom were born in Puerto Rico.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy