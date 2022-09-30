ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

fox35orlando.com

Florida, Georgia residents can go to Planet Fitness for free following Hurricane Ian catastrophic impacts

Those who live in Florida and Georgia will have free access to Planet Fitness locations throughout both states due to the disastrous impacts left behind by Hurricane Ian. Planet Fitness announced on Sunday that Florida and Georgia residents can use their locations free of charge, including the showers, locker rooms and additional health and fitness facilities.
hernandosun.com

Lecture: Florida edibles, nature-made survival tools

Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
NBC News

Florida faces dire new threat in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath

Flood waters are pushing levees to their breaking points. This afternoon, a levee near the Myakka River was compromised, forcing hundreds to flee. The death toll across the state is exploding, with at least 77 now dead. About 35 of those from Lee County alone. More than 5,000 Florida National Guard members are working alongside FEMA to provide relief while neighbors pitch in to help those who lost everything.Oct. 1, 2022.
North Platte Post

Death toll escalates in Florida from Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescuers evacuated stunned survivors on a large barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida’s death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged from the state’s southwestern coast up to the Carolinas.
niceville.com

Okaloosa and Walton roadwork, traffic advisory for October 2-6

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter...
floridapolitics.com

FDOT: Section of I-75 in Southwest Florida reopened as water recedes

State officials are relaying information to map apps. A section of Interstate 75 between Venice and North Port that was closed Friday reopened Saturday in the late afternoon, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) reported. The road, both the northbound and southbound sides, was closed because the Myakka River started...
Click10.com

DeSantis warns 10 days after Hurricane Ian landfall can be deadly

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis warned Friday afternoon during a news conference in St. Augustine that emergency response experts expect the first 10 days after Hurricane Ian’s landfall to be deadly. There have been at least 21 hurricane-related deaths. Medical examiners are tasked with determining the...
WEAR

Crews put out early morning fire at Destin Honey Baked Ham

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Honey Baked Ham store in Destin caught fire early Monday morning. It happened around 2 a.m. at the location on Crystal Beach Dr. Destin Fire crews were called to the store for smoke and flames. Firefighters were able to put out the fully-involved structure fire.
