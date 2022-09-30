Read full article on original website
Death toll rises in Florida as search and rescue operations continue
The official death tally increased to 58 over the weekend, with the toll likely to rise significantly in the days ahead.
WEAR
East Hill woman gets assistance from generous plumber with pipe repairs
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- An elderly East Hill woman got some assistance from a generous plumber after she began dealing with sewage flooding in her home. Imagine trying to use your sink or toilet and having the waste run its way back into your home. That's what an elderly East Hill woman has been going through.
Destin Log
12-hour gator hunt on Choctawhatchee River ends with massive catch for Fort Walton Beach man
Sometimes you just have to toss out a hook, and that's exactly what Scott Fish of Fort Walton Beach did to haul in a massive gator last week. Fish and his girlfriend Tifanie Mills put in at Black Creek and headed up the Choctawhatchee River to hunt for a big gator on Sept. 27.
fox35orlando.com
Florida, Georgia residents can go to Planet Fitness for free following Hurricane Ian catastrophic impacts
Those who live in Florida and Georgia will have free access to Planet Fitness locations throughout both states due to the disastrous impacts left behind by Hurricane Ian. Planet Fitness announced on Sunday that Florida and Georgia residents can use their locations free of charge, including the showers, locker rooms and additional health and fitness facilities.
WEAR
Additional counseling in Escambia, Santa Rosa schools following youth football shooting
Schools in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties are providing additional counseling resources following Saturday's deadly shooting at a youth football game. The incident happened around 6 p.m. at Bellview Ballpark as games were being played. Deputies said over a dozen shots were fired between two groups, leaving a a 22-year-old man dead and another injured.
WEAR
WATCH: Sheriff press conference on Escambia County youth football field shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Monday afternoon on Saturday evening's deadly shooting at a youth football field as games were being played. Watch:. The double-shooting took place around 6 p.m. at Bellview Ballpark, leaving a 22-year-old man dead and another injured. The...
hernandosun.com
Lecture: Florida edibles, nature-made survival tools
Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
Florida faces dire new threat in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath
Flood waters are pushing levees to their breaking points. This afternoon, a levee near the Myakka River was compromised, forcing hundreds to flee. The death toll across the state is exploding, with at least 77 now dead. About 35 of those from Lee County alone. More than 5,000 Florida National Guard members are working alongside FEMA to provide relief while neighbors pitch in to help those who lost everything.Oct. 1, 2022.
Death toll escalates in Florida from Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescuers evacuated stunned survivors on a large barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida’s death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged from the state’s southwestern coast up to the Carolinas.
wogx.com
Woman visiting Florida killed after being pulled into ocean by storm surge wave from Hurricane Ian
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A woman from Kentucky visiting family in Florida was killed after being pulled into the ocean by a big wave during Hurricane Ian this week. She is the third storm-related fatality in Volusia County. Authorities say the victim, whose age was not immediately known, was killed...
WEAR
Sheriff Simmons asks for public's help in Escambia County youth football field shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Sheriff Chip Simmons is calling on the public to help in the investigation into Saturday's deadly shooting at Bellview Ballpark during youth football games. Sheriff Simmons, along with several community leaders, held a press conference Monday afternoon at the Escambia County Sheriff's Office. "We have information....
WEAR
Pensacola Beach's Red Fish Blue Fish restaurant celebrates grand re-opening
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A well known Pensacola Beach restaurant is celebrating a grand re-opening this weekend. Red Fish Blue Fish is fully operational after being closed for a six month renovation and expansion project. The kitchen has doubled in size and the staff expanded. Nearly 40 people are now employed.
niceville.com
Okaloosa and Walton roadwork, traffic advisory for October 2-6
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter...
floridapolitics.com
FDOT: Section of I-75 in Southwest Florida reopened as water recedes
State officials are relaying information to map apps. A section of Interstate 75 between Venice and North Port that was closed Friday reopened Saturday in the late afternoon, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) reported. The road, both the northbound and southbound sides, was closed because the Myakka River started...
Ian shows the risks and costs of living on barrier islands
When Hurricane Ian struck Florida’s Gulf Coast, it washed out the bottom level of David Muench's home on the barrier island of Sanibel along with several cars, a Harley-Davidson and a boat.
Click10.com
DeSantis warns 10 days after Hurricane Ian landfall can be deadly
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis warned Friday afternoon during a news conference in St. Augustine that emergency response experts expect the first 10 days after Hurricane Ian’s landfall to be deadly. There have been at least 21 hurricane-related deaths. Medical examiners are tasked with determining the...
WEAR
Crews put out early morning fire at Destin Honey Baked Ham
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Honey Baked Ham store in Destin caught fire early Monday morning. It happened around 2 a.m. at the location on Crystal Beach Dr. Destin Fire crews were called to the store for smoke and flames. Firefighters were able to put out the fully-involved structure fire.
WEAR
Pensacola man arrested for shooting at Escambia County mobile home park
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 28-year-old Pensacola man was arrested for a shooting Sunday night at an Escambia County mobile home park. The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. at Sabal Palm Mobile Home Park on Patricia Drive near Moore Avenue. The male victim was hospitalized for his injuries. White was...
DeFuniak Springs still without ER, but WCFR continues to expand services
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — DeFuniak Springs residents are still traveling long distances to get to the nearest hospital. Healthmark Regional Medical Center closed in March and there are still no answers about its future. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue are working hard take fill the void. The hospital announced in March […]
