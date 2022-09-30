ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Frustrations mount as Hurricane Ian's effects linger

FORT MYERS, Florida — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian's effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Frustrations mounted in the path the storm cut through Florida, and the hurricane's remnants, now a nor'easter, weren't done with the U.S. The mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts were getting flooding rains....
FLORIDA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Oregon to cover health-related climate expenses

Oregon is set to become the first state in the nation to cover climate change expenses for certain low-income patients under its Medicaid program as the normally temperate Pacific Northwest region sees longer heat waves and more intense wildfires. The new initiative, slated to take effect in 2024, will cover payment for devices such as air conditioners and air filters for Medicaid members with health conditions who live in an area where an emergency due to extreme weather has been declared by the federal government...
OREGON STATE
Idaho State Journal

Montana site fouled by copper smelter to get final cleanup

BILLINGS, Mont. — A subsidiary of London-based oil giant BP agreed to finish its cleanup of a 300-square mile site in Montana that’s contaminated with arsenic and other pollutants from decades of copper smelting, and to repay the U.S. government $48 million in response costs. Under a legal decree filed Friday in U.S. District Court, the Atlantic Richfield Company committed to finishing cleanup work in residential yards in the towns of Anaconda and Opportunity. It also will clean up soils in the surrounding hills and...
ANACONDA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Idaho State Journal

Nevada prison escape, resignation raises political stakes

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The head of Nevada’s Department of Corrections resigned Friday at the request of Gov. Steve Sisolak in the wake of a prison escape by a convicted bombmaker that went unnoticed for four days. The escapee, who was serving a life sentence for a 2007...
NEVADA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Beautification, recreation grants totaling $52K+ coming to Southeast Idaho

SOUTHEAST IDAHO — The Idaho Community Foundation is awarding grants totaling more than $52,000 for landscaping, beautification and public recreation in Bannock, Bingham, Caribou and Power counties through the Ifft Foundation Fund. The Ifft Fund was established at the community foundation by Nick Ifft, the former publisher of the...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Transgender inmate who sued Idaho to get $2.5M in legal fees

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Idaho and its prison medical care provider to pay more than $2.5 million in legal fees to a transgender inmate who sued after she was denied gender confirmation surgery. The cost, however, will not come out of taxpayer dollars. Instead,...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Moda Health brings innovative health insurance options to Idaho

BOISE — Idahoans soon will have exciting new options for their medical insurance as Moda Health brings to the Gem State a wide range of its evidence-based plans, innovative programs and signature customer service. “We’re delighted to offer Idaho access to our high-quality health plans, all backed by our...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Floatplane#Puget Sound#Emergency Management#Traffic Accident#The Seattle Times
Idaho State Journal

Idaho universities disallow abortion, contraception referral

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Public universities in Idaho are warning staffers not to refer students to abortion providers or tell them how to get emergency contraception because they could be charged with a felony, and one is barring employees from recommending birth control, as well. The guidance from the University of Idaho and Boise State University forms the latest restrictions in a state that already has some of the nation's strictest abortion laws. ...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

New youth crisis centers, assessment centers planned for Idaho

Idaho will soon have two new kinds of centers that will provide services and resources for youth. One new type of center will be the Youth Behavioral Health Community Crisis Centers, which will “provide young people with a safe place to get help if they are having suicidal thoughts or struggling with issues like drug abuse or domestic violence,” according to a press release from the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections. ...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Election 2022-Redistricting-Alabama

African Americans account for about 27% of Alabama's population but are the majority in just one of the state’s seven congressional districts. This map shows Alabama's congressional districts and areas with larger Black and white populations within them.
ALABAMA STATE
Idaho State Journal

SUPERMAN: Trooper returns home after being critically injured when struck by car on I-84

Idaho State Police Sgt. Mike Wendler's shirt declared him to be a "warrior" upon his release from a local hospital after being critically injured when struck by a car on Interstate 84 last month. The shirt could have also said "Superman" considering the life-threatening nature of his injuries and the fact that he's making an amazing recovery. Wendler walked out of Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls on...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Idaho State Journal

EXPLAINER: Favre, other sports figures in welfare fraud case

Mississippi's largest public corruption case, in which tens of millions of dollars earmarked for needy families was misspent, involves a number of sports figures with ties to the state — including NFL royalty Brett Favre and a famous former pro wrestler. At the center, though, is the former head...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy