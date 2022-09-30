ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KING 5

Puget Sound Energy alerts customers to rising utility costs

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Puget Sound Energy (PSE) alerted customers to higher utility bills for the remainder of 2022 and into 2023 in a release Monday. The company cites a combination of factors, including "rising natural gas prices, state policy objectives for clean energy, and continued investments in system reliability and safety."
BELLEVUE, WA
KING 5

'Human-caused' Bolt Creek Fire is now 36% contained, nears 12,500 acres

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Western Washington Incident Management Team confirmed the Bolt Creek Fire was human-caused. According to authorities, the fire has grown to approximately 12,486 acres and is 36% contained. The fire is continuing to spread into the Wild Sky Wildnerness, primarily around Eagle Rock north of Skykomish. The exact origin and cause details are still under investigation.
SKYKOMISH, WA
The Suburban Times

Work Progresses on Chambers Creek Canyon Trail

City of University Place announcement. City of U.P. staff joined their partners from the City of Lakewood and Pierce County to capitalize on the summer weather to make more progress on the 2.5-mile Chambers Creek Canyon Trail that will connect the three entities before reaching the trail system at Chambers Creek Regional Park.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
The Suburban Times

JBLM Exchange is open for business

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD – The Department of Defense’s largest retailer has transformed the shopping experience for more than 345,000 military shoppers in the Seattle-Tacoma area with the reopening of the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s $72.6 million Lewis Exchange shopping center. Joint Base Lewis-McChord Garrison Commander...
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

October marks start of 'Move Ahead Washington' legislation impacts

SEATTLE — Several measures took effect on October 1 that will impact drivers and public transit users in Washington state. Some were tied to the passage of "Move Ahead Washington," a transportation package that invests $16.9 billion over 16 years in projects statewide. Starting October 1, children and teens...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Seattle Children’s emergency room sees unprecedented demand

SEATTLE — Seattle Children's emergency room (ER) is facing long wait times and an unprecedented volume of patients coming through its doors. Seattle Children's Emergency Medicine Medical Director Dr. Tony Woodward said children are not just coming to the hospital for COVID-19. He said that over the course of the pandemic, kids have not been exposed to common viruses as often.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Bolt Creek Fire Was 'Human-Caused'

Authorities lifted evacuation guidance near the Bolt Creek fire Saturday and said the blaze was human-caused. The fire continues to burn and is likely to cause hazy skies over Seattle throughout the weekend. The Bolt Creek fire started Sept. 10 just north of Skykomish. The fire is now a little...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

'First-of-its-kind' federal pilot program will provide diapers to Washington families in need

SEATTLE — A new federal pilot program aims to help provide diapers to thousands of families in need. WA Senator Patty Murray's Office says the program will distribute $800,000 to the Washington State Community Action Partnership and $1.2 million to the South Puget Intertribal Planning Agency. Each will coordinate the allocation of diapers and diapering supplies to a number of community organizations.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Seattle, WA
Seattle local news

