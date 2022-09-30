Read full article on original website
Puget Sound Energy alerts customers to rising utility costs
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Puget Sound Energy (PSE) alerted customers to higher utility bills for the remainder of 2022 and into 2023 in a release Monday. The company cites a combination of factors, including "rising natural gas prices, state policy objectives for clean energy, and continued investments in system reliability and safety."
One Of Seattle's Largest Asian Supermarkets Is Closing After 41 Years
'I grew up in this store, in this neighborhood. Yeah, it's like another home,' the business' vice president said.
Owner of Olalla Bay Market aims for Christmastime reopening after fire
OLALLA, Wash. — “I keep telling everybody, all I want for Christmas is to open these doors and have our people come inside," said Gregg Olsen, Olalla Bay Market owner. "That's what I want. I believe it's possible.”. Along with his family, this is Olsen's new goal for...
Students, organizations and Seattle leaders react to U District weekend violence
SEATTLE — University of Washington students are speaking out after five people were injured in two violent incidents near campus over the weekend. “We’ve been here for three days, three days and this has happened,” said UW freshman Maya Schollum. It was the first weekend out for...
'Human-caused' Bolt Creek Fire is now 36% contained, nears 12,500 acres
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Western Washington Incident Management Team confirmed the Bolt Creek Fire was human-caused. According to authorities, the fire has grown to approximately 12,486 acres and is 36% contained. The fire is continuing to spread into the Wild Sky Wildnerness, primarily around Eagle Rock north of Skykomish. The exact origin and cause details are still under investigation.
Viet-Wah Supermarket in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District closing after 41 years
SEATTLE — After 41 years, one of Seattle’s largest Asian supermarkets, Viet-Wah is closing its doors. It's a major blow for the city's Little Saigon area in the Chinatown-International District. "This store opened up when I was just two years old, so I grew up in this store,...
US 2 shut down for ‘short-term closure’ Monday morning as Bolt Creek Fire continues to burn
US Highway 2 has been closed again between milepost 45 and milepost 48 near Skykomish starting 10:30 a.m. Monday due to “fire activity.”. “This is expected to be a short-term closure, lasting a few hours, while crews remove a tree that is posing a danger to public safety and wet down the area near the road,” WSDOT said in a statement.
The Suburban Times
Work Progresses on Chambers Creek Canyon Trail
City of University Place announcement. City of U.P. staff joined their partners from the City of Lakewood and Pierce County to capitalize on the summer weather to make more progress on the 2.5-mile Chambers Creek Canyon Trail that will connect the three entities before reaching the trail system at Chambers Creek Regional Park.
I’m a Business Analyst in Seattle — I Spent $85 on a Week’s Worth of Groceries and Came in $15 Under Budget
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Where did you shop: Puget Consumers Co-op (PCC) Community Markets, Trader Joe’s, and one of the nearby farmers markets. Weekly food budget:...
This Seattle Spot Is The Best Bakery In Washington
People are always lining up for this bakery's French desserts.
KING-5
Seattle's Edgewater Hotel offering guests unique demo opportunity
SEATTLE — When you check in for a stay at the Edgewater Hotel, not only can you expect to be immersed in natural beauty and music history, but all guests can now make some music. Thanks to a one of a kind partnership, all guests can demo guitars from...
Overgrown vegetation no match for SDOT’s eco-friendly contractors … goats!
Goats are becoming very popular as cost-efficient contractors in the city of Seattle. For the past 15 years, Seattle’s Department of Transportation has been hiring goats to clear out overgrown vegetation. The goats are hired in from Vashon Island’s Rent-A-Ruminant, according to SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson. “We use...
Tech developed at the University of Washington may provide insight into how hurricanes form
FLORIDA, USA — New technology developed at the University of Washington and on the water in Florida, may provide valuable insights into how hurricanes form and where they may be heading next. With a quick toss and a smile, UW Doctoral Student Jacob Davis chucks new technology he hopes...
Seattle mayor wants millions to improve traffic safety on busiest roadways
SEATTLE — This week, Seattle’s mayor announced how he’d like to divvy up the city’s proposed $7.4 billion budget. Millions could go towards the city’s goal of ending traffic deaths on some of its busiest streets. Members of Aurora Reimagine Coalition said from the bridge...
The Suburban Times
JBLM Exchange is open for business
JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD – The Department of Defense’s largest retailer has transformed the shopping experience for more than 345,000 military shoppers in the Seattle-Tacoma area with the reopening of the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s $72.6 million Lewis Exchange shopping center. Joint Base Lewis-McChord Garrison Commander...
October marks start of 'Move Ahead Washington' legislation impacts
SEATTLE — Several measures took effect on October 1 that will impact drivers and public transit users in Washington state. Some were tied to the passage of "Move Ahead Washington," a transportation package that invests $16.9 billion over 16 years in projects statewide. Starting October 1, children and teens...
Seattle Children’s emergency room sees unprecedented demand
SEATTLE — Seattle Children's emergency room (ER) is facing long wait times and an unprecedented volume of patients coming through its doors. Seattle Children's Emergency Medicine Medical Director Dr. Tony Woodward said children are not just coming to the hospital for COVID-19. He said that over the course of the pandemic, kids have not been exposed to common viruses as often.
Chronicle
Bolt Creek Fire Was 'Human-Caused'
Authorities lifted evacuation guidance near the Bolt Creek fire Saturday and said the blaze was human-caused. The fire continues to burn and is likely to cause hazy skies over Seattle throughout the weekend. The Bolt Creek fire started Sept. 10 just north of Skykomish. The fire is now a little...
Burien doctor caught performing unauthorized plastic surgeries, loses license
BURIEN, Wash. — The Washington State Medical Commission (WMC) has suspended the license of Dr. Kristine Brecht, a family practice doctor and cosmetic surgeon who state investigators caught carrying out plastic surgeries she had been ordered to stop performing. Brecht, whose practice was based in Burien, was sanctioned by...
'First-of-its-kind' federal pilot program will provide diapers to Washington families in need
SEATTLE — A new federal pilot program aims to help provide diapers to thousands of families in need. WA Senator Patty Murray's Office says the program will distribute $800,000 to the Washington State Community Action Partnership and $1.2 million to the South Puget Intertribal Planning Agency. Each will coordinate the allocation of diapers and diapering supplies to a number of community organizations.
