Gulf Coast Spotlight: University of Mobile Leadership Banquet 2022
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - From designing shoes to surviving “Survivor: The Australian Outback” to not surviving “The View,” Elisabeth Hasselbeck has learned more about standing up for her convictions in the public eye than she ever thought she would when she applied for a reality TV show on a whim two decades ago.
Final “Victor-y lap” for beloved runner in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dozens of people spent the day paying tribute to a beloved member of Mobile’s running community. Victor Birch was killed in a vehicle crash one week ago today. This morning friends organized one more run for a man who was always running. A large crowd of people makes their way out […]
Azalea City Marching Festival returns to MGM High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The sounds of the Azalea City Marching Festival returned to Mary G. Montgomery High School for the first time since the pandemic. Fourteen high school marching bands from Mobile, Baldwin and Washington counties showed off all of their hard work to a panel of award-winning judges.
Bird and Conservation Expo held in Spanish Fort
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - People in Spanish Fort attended the Bird and Conservation Expo at 5 Rivers Delta. The expo was part of the 18th Annual Alabama Coastal Bird Fest’s four-day event. The expo featured activities and exhibits that included a raptor show, touch tanks, face painting and...
Accessories for your home at Barrow Fine Furniture
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Whether preparing for fall or the holidays, the time to accessorize is now! We took a trip to Barrow Fine Furniture to take a look at the many goodies you can find around the store. From lamps to artwork, you’ll have to take a trip to Barrow’s to see for yourself.
Veterans Helping Veterans Charity Auto & Motorcycle Show happening this weekend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The first Veterans Helping Veterans Charity Auto & Motorcycle Show is happening this weekend. They just ask that if you can bring an unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots. Cars and vehicles will be judged by the Frankie Kucera Group. P. L. Wilson Detachment 447 -...
20-year-old beehive removed from historic Mobile church
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — First Baptist Church of Mobile has been a house of worship since 1835. It has also been the home to a beehive for the last 20 years, or maybe even longer. First Baptist Church of Mobile contacted B’S Bee, a local company to relocate the beehive colony from their building. The […]
Bankead Tunnel closed nightly for maintenance work
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Bankead Tunnel will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday, Oct. 6. During this time Alabama Power will be performing maintenance to electrical cables inside the tunnel. Motorists are advised to use the I-10 Wallace Tunnel during this time. --- Download the...
Score on deals at Kidz Klozet
Kidz Klozet is back in Mobile! This is an event that happens a few times a year and offers children’s consignment sales and new clothing liquidation sales. The sale is open to the public October 4-8, 2022 in Mobile at 1616 West I-65 Service Road South. You can find strollers, clothes, bassinets, toddler beds and more this week at Kidz Klozet.
Foley parents concerned about fentanyl resembling candy ahead of Halloween
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — For decades parents have been urged to check their children's Halloween candy after a night of trick-or-treating. First, it was razor blades in apples, then marijuana-laced gummies, but this year, parents' Halloween scare is 'rainbow fentanyl'. The DEA warns drug cartels target young people with...
Mobile police knuckling down on curfew for minors in the entertainment district
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There’s a lot to look forward to in the entertainment district during October, and Mobile Police are cracking down on a curfew for minors to ensure people are kept safe downtown. A blinking sign at Bienville Square is to remind people juveniles should not be...
Mobile's missing pig quite popular at Corpus Christi Catholic School
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — An apparent runaway pig NBC 15 first told you about on Wednesday appears to still be on the run. The pig gained quite the popularity after traveling through a number of Mobile neighborhoods. According to a Facebook post of a story NBC 15 produced, a woman claimed that the pig was her mother's.
Bay Minette 1st responders tackle large trash fire at Baldwin Co. Solid Waste
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — You might see giant clouds of smoke near the heart of Bay Minette Saturday morning. According to a Facebook post made at about 9:45 Saturday morning, first responders are on the scene of a large trash pile fire at the Baldwin County Solid Waste Transfer Station on Nicholasville Road. That’s […]
Orange Beach School collecting donations for Hurricane Ian victims
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - Hurricane Ian devastated thousands of families this week, when it made landfall as a major hurricane. Several homes are still without power and much needed essentials. Here on the Gulf Coast people are pulling together to help in any way they can. Right now Orange...
Stapleton VFD hosts its first Fire Safety Day
STAPLETON, Ala. (WALA) - Stapleton Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday hosted its first Fire Safety Day to help save lives. Although there were plenty of fun activities for children, the main of the event was to serve as an educational opportunity for residents to learn how to react in the event of a house fire and, ultimately, to protect families.
The “I” Storm Anomaly
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hurricanes like Ian go down in memory and history. Over the off-season Ian will be added to the ranks of retired storm names and be part of an alphabetically anomaly. Ian will be retired. Hurricane Ian caused massive destruction and loss of life in Southwest Florida....
Mobile Fire-Rescue on scene of structure fire at former church
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is on the scene of a two-alarm fire at a former church. Heavy flames and smoke are showing on the second floor of a two-story structure, formerly The City of Grace Mobile, at 4400 Government Blvd., officials said. There is no word...
Mobtown Burger Week: Participating restaurants, signature burgers
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobtown Burger week kicked off Saturday, Oct. 1 and will run through Oct. 8 while people will have a chance to vote on their favorite Mobile burger. The restaurant with the most amount of votes at the end of the week will be crowned “People’s Choice.” People can vote once per […]
