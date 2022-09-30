ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

Comments / 1

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Spotlight: University of Mobile Leadership Banquet 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - From designing shoes to surviving “Survivor: The Australian Outback” to not surviving “The View,” Elisabeth Hasselbeck has learned more about standing up for her convictions in the public eye than she ever thought she would when she applied for a reality TV show on a whim two decades ago.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Final “Victor-y lap” for beloved runner in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dozens of people spent the day paying tribute to a beloved member of Mobile’s running community. Victor Birch was killed in a vehicle crash one week ago today. This morning friends organized one more run for a man who was always running. A large crowd of people makes their way out […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Azalea City Marching Festival returns to MGM High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The sounds of the Azalea City Marching Festival returned to Mary G. Montgomery High School for the first time since the pandemic. Fourteen high school marching bands from Mobile, Baldwin and Washington counties showed off all of their hard work to a panel of award-winning judges.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Bird and Conservation Expo held in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - People in Spanish Fort attended the Bird and Conservation Expo at 5 Rivers Delta. The expo was part of the 18th Annual Alabama Coastal Bird Fest’s four-day event. The expo featured activities and exhibits that included a raptor show, touch tanks, face painting and...
SPANISH FORT, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mobile County, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Mobile County, AL
Government
City
Mobile, AL
City
Vestavia Hills, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Accessories for your home at Barrow Fine Furniture

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Whether preparing for fall or the holidays, the time to accessorize is now! We took a trip to Barrow Fine Furniture to take a look at the many goodies you can find around the store. From lamps to artwork, you’ll have to take a trip to Barrow’s to see for yourself.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

20-year-old beehive removed from historic Mobile church

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — First Baptist Church of Mobile has been a house of worship since 1835. It has also been the home to a beehive for the last 20 years, or maybe even longer. First Baptist Church of Mobile contacted B’S Bee, a local company to relocate the beehive colony from their building. The […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Bankead Tunnel closed nightly for maintenance work

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Bankead Tunnel will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday, Oct. 6. During this time Alabama Power will be performing maintenance to electrical cables inside the tunnel. Motorists are advised to use the I-10 Wallace Tunnel during this time. --- Download the...
MOBILE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Blackburn
WALA-TV FOX10

Score on deals at Kidz Klozet

Kidz Klozet is back in Mobile! This is an event that happens a few times a year and offers children’s consignment sales and new clothing liquidation sales. The sale is open to the public October 4-8, 2022 in Mobile at 1616 West I-65 Service Road South. You can find strollers, clothes, bassinets, toddler beds and more this week at Kidz Klozet.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Foley parents concerned about fentanyl resembling candy ahead of Halloween

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — For decades parents have been urged to check their children's Halloween candy after a night of trick-or-treating. First, it was razor blades in apples, then marijuana-laced gummies, but this year, parents' Halloween scare is 'rainbow fentanyl'. The DEA warns drug cartels target young people with...
FOLEY, AL
utv44.com

Mobile's missing pig quite popular at Corpus Christi Catholic School

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — An apparent runaway pig NBC 15 first told you about on Wednesday appears to still be on the run. The pig gained quite the popularity after traveling through a number of Mobile neighborhoods. According to a Facebook post of a story NBC 15 produced, a woman claimed that the pig was her mother's.
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stunts#Mgm Cheerleading Coach
WALA-TV FOX10

Orange Beach School collecting donations for Hurricane Ian victims

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - Hurricane Ian devastated thousands of families this week, when it made landfall as a major hurricane. Several homes are still without power and much needed essentials. Here on the Gulf Coast people are pulling together to help in any way they can. Right now Orange...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Stapleton VFD hosts its first Fire Safety Day

STAPLETON, Ala. (WALA) - Stapleton Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday hosted its first Fire Safety Day to help save lives. Although there were plenty of fun activities for children, the main of the event was to serve as an educational opportunity for residents to learn how to react in the event of a house fire and, ultimately, to protect families.
STAPLETON, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

The “I” Storm Anomaly

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hurricanes like Ian go down in memory and history. Over the off-season Ian will be added to the ranks of retired storm names and be part of an alphabetically anomaly. Ian will be retired. Hurricane Ian caused massive destruction and loss of life in Southwest Florida....
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Fire-Rescue on scene of structure fire at former church

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is on the scene of a two-alarm fire at a former church. Heavy flames and smoke are showing on the second floor of a two-story structure, formerly The City of Grace Mobile, at 4400 Government Blvd., officials said. There is no word...

Comments / 0

Community Policy