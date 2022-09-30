ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Visit Albuquerque launches chile themed balloon

By Jordan Honeycutt
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Visit Albuquerque’s new balloon is drumming up the age-old debate of red or green. The balloon, sponsored and operated by Rainbow Ryders has a chile theme and is named “Red or Green?”

New special shape balloons to keep an eye out for at 50th Balloon Fiesta

The split design has green chile on one side and red on the other. After making its debut at the 2022 Balloon Fiesta, the balloon will fly year-round in Arizona and Colorado promoting travel to Albuquerque.

KRQE News 13

