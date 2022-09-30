Visit Albuquerque launches chile themed balloon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Visit Albuquerque’s new balloon is drumming up the age-old debate of red or green. The balloon, sponsored and operated by Rainbow Ryders has a chile theme and is named “Red or Green?”

The split design has green chile on one side and red on the other. After making its debut at the 2022 Balloon Fiesta, the balloon will fly year-round in Arizona and Colorado promoting travel to Albuquerque.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.