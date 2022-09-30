Firefighters battle blaze at old Naval Ordnance Plant in Pocatello

POCATELLO — Firefighters battled a fire at the former Naval Ordnance Plant on the city's north side on Thursday.

The blaze at one of the buildings at the plant, now known as the Titan Center, was reported by a passerby around 5 p.m., authorities said.

The Pocatello Fire Department responded and had the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

There were no injuries.

As of 6:30 p.m. Thursday firefighters remained at the scene extinguishing the remaining hot spots at the building, which was heavily damaged by the fire.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from over three miles away.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Fire Department.