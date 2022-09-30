Effective: 2022-10-03 09:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Shore break occurs when waves break directly on the beach. It is extremely important to protect your head and neck whenever you are in breaking waves by keeping your hands in front of you at all times. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT WEDNESDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, 2 to 4 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks and Hatteras Island (soundside and oceanside). * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from noon Monday to 7 PM EDT Wednesday. For the High Surf Advisory, from 8 AM Monday to 7 PM EDT Wednesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, from Monday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Up to 2 to 4 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in some ocean and soundside areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in a threat to life and property. Significant flooding will extend inland from the waterfront causing flooding of some homes and businesses. Some roads will be impassable at times, including portions of Highway 12, especially around the times of high tide for several high tide cycles. Large 7 to 10 foot breaking surf will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, localized beach erosion, and ocean overwash. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 7:30 AM this morning. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Duck NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.0 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.8 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 2.8 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/02 PM 7.3 3.6 3.3 8-10 Major 04/03 AM 6.3 2.6 3.3 10 Moderate 04/03 PM 6.6 2.9 2.6 8 Major 05/03 AM 5.2 1.5 2.1 6 None 05/05 PM 6.2 2.5 2.2 6 Moderate Oregon Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.4 ft, Moderate 3.9 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/02 PM 3.1 2.5 2.3 2 Minor 04/02 AM 2.9 2.3 2.3 2 None 04/03 PM 3.3 2.7 2.5 2 Minor 05/04 AM 3.1 2.5 2.4 2 Minor 05/04 PM 3.0 2.4 2.2 1-2 Minor Coast Guard Hatteras NC MLLW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 4.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/04 AM 2.7 1.5 2.0 1-2 Minor 03/03 PM 3.4 2.2 2.4 3 Minor 04/04 AM 3.0 1.8 2.2 3 Minor 04/03 PM 3.1 1.9 2.1 2 Minor 05/04 AM 2.9 1.7 2.1 2 Minor 05/04 PM 3.2 2.0 2.2 1 Minor

