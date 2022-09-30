OAKLAND - The Oakland Police Department is asking the public for their help in advancing a May unsolved homicide case, announced Saturday.On May 18, Artgel "Jun" Anabo Jr. was shot in the 2800 block of Brookdale Avenue shortly before 9:45 p.m. Anabo was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.Anabo was the co-owner of a popular restaurant in the Fruitvale neighborhood, Lucky Three Seven. He was walking with his son from the restaurant to his vehicle when a man wearing all black shot him.Police believe a black 2009 Ford Escape with a license plate number of 8ZTF474 is involved in the homicide.Anyone with more information on the case can contact OPD's Homicide unit at 510-238-3821. There is a reward for an arrest in this case.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO