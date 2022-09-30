Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigating Fatal Shooting in Oakland
The Oakland Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Sunday. The shooting took place on 85th Avenue after 2:30 a.m. Officers provided medical attention to the victim who suffered from gunshot wounds, but the victims died of their injuries at the scene. No further details have been released.
2 teen brothers shot dead at Oakland house party leave behind 4 younger siblings
17-year-old Jayz Sotelo Garcia and his 15-year-old brother Angel were both killed Saturday night just before 10 p.m. in Oakland.
One killed Sunday morning in another Oakland shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person was killed in an East Oakland shooting early Sunday morning, the Oakland Police Department said. According to OPD, the shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene and found an adult victim with gunshot wounds. OPD said officers provided […]
1 injured following shooting in Oakland, police say
The shooting happened in the 6600 block of Bancroft Ave. around 9:15 a.m. on Saturday.
berkeleyside.org
2 Berkeley brothers killed in Oakland house party shooting
Two brothers, both students at Berkeley High, were killed in a shooting Saturday night during a house party in North Oakland. Angel, 15, and his brother Jazy, 17, were the oldest of six siblings, according to an online donation page put up by family members. Angel was a gentle soul “who was always ready for a fun time, constantly carrying joy and laughter wherever he went,” the page says. His older brother was “funny and smart,” a natural protector who was curious and excited about his future education plans.
Oakland police seek help in unsolved homicide
OAKLAND - The Oakland Police Department is asking the public for their help in advancing a May unsolved homicide case, announced Saturday.On May 18, Artgel "Jun" Anabo Jr. was shot in the 2800 block of Brookdale Avenue shortly before 9:45 p.m. Anabo was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.Anabo was the co-owner of a popular restaurant in the Fruitvale neighborhood, Lucky Three Seven. He was walking with his son from the restaurant to his vehicle when a man wearing all black shot him.Police believe a black 2009 Ford Escape with a license plate number of 8ZTF474 is involved in the homicide.Anyone with more information on the case can contact OPD's Homicide unit at 510-238-3821. There is a reward for an arrest in this case.
Suspect arrested for Saturday morning Oakland shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left one injured. At 9:15 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the 6600 block of Bancroft Avenue. At the scene, officers provided medical treatment to an injured victim until they were sent to a local hospital. The […]
Suspect photo released, $85,000 reward in Stockton serial killings
STOCKTON — Rewards totaling $85,000 have been offered and a suspect photo released in an effort to obtain information leading to an arrest in five fatal shootings since July in Stockton.After reviewing surveillance footage, detectives have located an unidentified "person of interest" in the killings, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden wrote on the department's Facebook page Saturday. Police released a grainy still image of a person filmed from behind, dressed all in black and wearing a black cap."I know there are many sources out there that are talking about this investigation," McFadden wrote in the Facebook post. "With that, misinformation has been...
KTVU FOX 2
1 person injured in shooting at West Oakland BART parking lot
OAKLAND, Calif. - A shooting at the West Oakland BART station parking lot Friday evening left one person with non-life threatening injuries, officials say. Officials said BART police responded to reports of a shooting. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. Oakland Police Department confirm there was a...
Police leave scene of active burglary after homeowner claims to be home
Police left the scene of an active burglary at a home in San Mateo Saturday night after the homeowner said they were home when they actually weren't.
Double shooting in East Oakland injures 2
OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland reported a shooting that injured two people Friday afternoon, the latest in a string of recent gun violence.The shooting happened shortly after 2:15 p.m. on the 3900 block of Masterson Street in the Redwood Heights neighborhood of East Oakland.Police said officers arrived to find one gunshot victim and provided treatment until medics arrived. Officers later learned a second victim had arrived at a local hospital. The status of both victims was not known as of 4:30 p.m. Friday.Witnesses or anyone with information were asked to contact the police department's Felony Assault Unit at (510)238-3426.The shooting...
mendofever.com
Willits Man Accused of Using Machete and Sledge Hammer During Domestic Violence Incident
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 09-23-2022 at 10:30 PM Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a call from...
NBC Bay Area
2 Berkeley High School Students Dead Following Oakland Shooting
The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people dead and two others injured, authorities said. The shooting took place in the 950 block of Apgar Street just before 10 p.m. where officers tried to help two injured victims, but they died at the scene. The other...
Serial killer appears to be operating in California as Stockton police link 5 murders
Five seemingly unrelated murders have been linked, police say.
KGO
School officials texted Oakland shooting victims to not cooperate with police investigation: Sources
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Another disturbing headline about the shooting in Oakland comes from the ABC7 I-Team, law enforcement sources tell us school officials have sent text messages to shooting victims, instructing them not to cooperate with police. We're hearing it's a pattern, and some parents at the school are...
Update: Two gunmen fired 30 rounds during gang-related Oakland school mass shooting
OAKLAND -- A surge in gang violence led to a mass shooting that left two students, a counselor, a security guard and two others wounded at an Oakland school complex in a terrifying targeted shooting.Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong told reporters Thursday that 30 rounds ripped through the campus housing Rudsdale Continuation, Rudsdale Newcomer High School and BayTech Charter at 1 p.m. Wednesday."We have not identified the shooters or any connection to the schools," Armstrong said. "We have not made any arrests."The wounded students, the chief confirmed, were 18 or older. He did not disclose their conditions.Armstrong also noted that...
Woman found fatally shot in South San Jose; suspect arrested in Fresno
FRESNO – Authorities in Fresno have arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting a woman in South San Jose Friday evening, police said.Around 6:15 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the 5000 block of Almaden Expressway on reports of an unresponsive woman in a vehicle. Police said the woman had at least one gunshot wound.Her identity has not been released. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.Within hours of the shooting, police were able to identify the suspect and an arrest warrant was issued. Police said Saturday that the suspect was located at a home in Fresno and taken into custody.The suspect, whose name has not been released, will be headed back to San Jose to face charges.The woman was the 28th homicide victim in San Jose in 2022.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Hundreds of tires slashed in overnight vandalism spree, California police say
More than 100 Alameda residents awoke to discover the tires on their vehicles had been slashed overnight, California police reported. A 25-year-old man is accused of slashing hundreds of tires in the San Francisco Bay Area city late Friday, Sept. 30, Alameda police said in a news release. Security video...
Marina PD arrest four suspects on catalytic converters theft
MARINA, CALIF, (KION-TV): After a vehicle pursuit to Sand City, Marina PD arrested four suspects on grand theft on Sunday morning. 29-year-old Carlos Amparan of San Jose, 42-year-old Cesar Buelna of San Leandro, 28-year-old Juan Morales of San Jose and 19-year-old Angel Ruiz-Morales of San Jose were all booked into the Monterey County Jail for The post Marina PD arrest four suspects on catalytic converters theft appeared first on KION546.
NBC Bay Area
‘I'm Good:' Oakland Unified Employee Recovers From Gunshot Wound to the Head
A carpenter for the Oakland Unified School District is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the head on the Kings Estate School Campus Wednesday. “Everyone is just shocked that I’m even walking and talking and just the way that I am,” said the victim, Jason Arbuckle. “People are just shocked.”
