SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — The City of Salem is gearing up for the Salem Half Marathon, Virginia’s Blue Ridge 8K, and Kids Fun Run on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Half Marathon and 8K will start at 8:00 a.m. The route will take runners through neighborhoods, Roanoke College, and the Roanoke River Greenway. The races will both start and finish at the Salem Farmers Market.

SALEM, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO