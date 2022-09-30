Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vriginia Sends $82 And Under Property Tax RebatesCadrene HeslopRoanoke, VA
Dogwood Restaurant's menu is highy recommendedCheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
Roanoke Williamson Road branch Library offers many October EventsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Former Virginia Tech Coach Frank Beamer is the subject of ACC Legends on Monday nightCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
National Hispanic Heritage Month: Local Bilingual 911 operator saves a lifeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
NBC12
Midlothian Mines day is coming
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation and the Midlothian Mines and Rail Roads Foundation have come together to host an afternoon of family fun. Come learn and celebrate Virginia’s history at Midlothian Mines Park located at 13286 N. Woolridge Road On Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
wfxrtv.com
Virginia agencies offer continued aid to Florida
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — As Florida is left with the aftermath of catastrophic hurricane Ian, rescue relief organizations throughout the Commonwealth are gearing up to bring aid and assistance to the sunshine state. Following the destruction from Hurricane Ian, many families in Florida are left displaced. Red Cross Virginia...
WSLS
Free community college in Virginia for in-demand industries
ROANOKE, Va. – This article is part of “Solutionaries,” our continuing commitment to solutions journalism, highlighting the creative people in communities working to make the world a better place, one solution at a time. Find out what you can do to help at SolutionariesNetwork.com. The price tag...
wfxrtv.com
City of Salem prepares for upcoming half marathon and 8K
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — The City of Salem is gearing up for the Salem Half Marathon, Virginia’s Blue Ridge 8K, and Kids Fun Run on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Half Marathon and 8K will start at 8:00 a.m. The route will take runners through neighborhoods, Roanoke College, and the Roanoke River Greenway. The races will both start and finish at the Salem Farmers Market.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke, Building a multilingual city
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Iliana Sepulveda is a board member for Latinas Network – a group that connects Roanoke’s Hispanic population to resources in the city. She moved to Roanoke five years ago. “I was like where’s the office of Latino affairs and there was no office...
5 Spooky Places in Virginia That Are Considered Haunted and Where To Find Them
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Virginia.
wfxrtv.com
First responders on standby in Danville for hurricane Ian
First responders in Danville are on standby in case of emergencies with Hurricane Ian making it's way North. First responders on standby in Danville for hurricane …. Downtown Roanoke Businesses Prep for Storm, expect …. Virginia is a pumpkin powerhouse!. Pulaski County local church opens their doors to …. Foodie...
Ian brings minor damage to Central Virginia, but Red Cross is bracing for more
With a suitcase in hand, Jerry Silva of the Virginia Red Cross is headed down to Florida to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
wfxrtv.com
Gleaning for the World to send supplies to FL
CONCORD, Va. (WFXR) — Gleaning for the World says they are now responding to Florida after devastating Hurricane Ian ripped through the sunshine state. The organization is still helping victims of Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico but has now also taken up collecting supplies for Floridians. “We made the...
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian destruction in Virginia
Though the storm had weakened significantly by the time it reached Virginia, it was still strong enough to bring flooding and winds strong enough to knock down trees to the Norfolk area.
WSET
Ian slams Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Ian made landfall near Charleston, South Carolina on Friday before moving toward Virginia. Ian slammed into Virginia with tropical storm force wind gusts. Strong wind and heavy rain contributed to power outages. Wind gusts of 40 to 50mph battered the ABC13 area, from Friday...
Ian knocks out power for thousands in Virginia
Thousands are without power across Virginia Friday night as Ian continues moving northwestward through the Carolinas with the remnants near Roanoke by Saturday evening.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke County fire destroys one-story home
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to a call of a residential structure fire on the 5700 block of Enchanted Lane, in the Clearbrook area on Monday morning at around 8:36. According to officials, the units from Station 7 found a one-story brick home...
Tidal flooding still an issue, but lower than predicted
As residents get ready, here is what you can expect from the storm and how cities are preparing.
Virginia church assesses damage after Ian winds tear off steeple
"The show must go on," said Rev. Andrew Buchanan, as he prepared to marry two couples one day after high winds from a remnant of Hurricane Ian tore off the steeple at Galilee Episcopal Church.
Genealogy tests give answers to family of Virginia missing woman
Veronique Duperly spent most of 1975 plastering posters of her younger sister’s high school yearbook picture onto street corners all around Fairfax County.
wfxrtv.com
Power outages in Danville
Danville and Pulaski residents brace for Ian’s impacts. Downtown Roanoke Businesses Prep for Storm, expect …. First responders on standby in Danville for hurricane …. Pulaski County local church opens their doors to …. Foodie Friday: Merredith’s Restaurant & Catering. Foodie Friday: Merredith’s Restaurant & Catering. Foodie...
Siblings who play lottery together win huge prize in Virginia. ‘Couldn’t believe it’
“He told me we won, and I said, ‘Come on, it’s not April Fools’ Day’!”
wfirnews.com
Rain from Ian leads to power outages in Roanoke and New River Valleys
As expected, heavy rain and gusty winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian caused damage in parts of Appalachian Power’s Virginia service area late Friday night, which left more than 29,000 customers without electric service. Outages. Most outages are in the company’s Virginia service territory in areas east of...
Riverside Regional Medical Center welcomes 2,022nd baby born in 2022
Riverside Regional Medical Center has welcomed a lot of babies to the world. This year alone, staff has delivered 2,022 bundles of joy -- at least!. The hospital shared the happy news that they celebrated baby Liliana Crowell, the 2,022nd baby to be born in 2022, at the Newport News facility on Thursday.
