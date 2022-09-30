ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

NBC12

Midlothian Mines day is coming

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation and the Midlothian Mines and Rail Roads Foundation have come together to host an afternoon of family fun. Come learn and celebrate Virginia’s history at Midlothian Mines Park located at 13286 N. Woolridge Road On Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
RICHMOND, VA
wfxrtv.com

Virginia agencies offer continued aid to Florida

LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — As Florida is left with the aftermath of catastrophic hurricane Ian, rescue relief organizations throughout the Commonwealth are gearing up to bring aid and assistance to the sunshine state. Following the destruction from Hurricane Ian, many families in Florida are left displaced. Red Cross Virginia...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Free community college in Virginia for in-demand industries

ROANOKE, Va. – This article is part of “Solutionaries,” our continuing commitment to solutions journalism, highlighting the creative people in communities working to make the world a better place, one solution at a time. Find out what you can do to help at SolutionariesNetwork.com. The price tag...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

City of Salem prepares for upcoming half marathon and 8K

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — The City of Salem is gearing up for the Salem Half Marathon, Virginia’s Blue Ridge 8K, and Kids Fun Run on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Half Marathon and 8K will start at 8:00 a.m. The route will take runners through neighborhoods, Roanoke College, and the Roanoke River Greenway. The races will both start and finish at the Salem Farmers Market.
SALEM, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke, Building a multilingual city

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Iliana Sepulveda is a board member for Latinas Network – a group that connects Roanoke’s Hispanic population to resources in the city. She moved to Roanoke five years ago. “I was like where’s the office of Latino affairs and there was no office...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

First responders on standby in Danville for hurricane Ian

First responders in Danville are on standby in case of emergencies with Hurricane Ian making it's way North. First responders on standby in Danville for hurricane …. Downtown Roanoke Businesses Prep for Storm, expect …. Virginia is a pumpkin powerhouse!. Pulaski County local church opens their doors to …. Foodie...
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Gleaning for the World to send supplies to FL

CONCORD, Va. (WFXR) — Gleaning for the World says they are now responding to Florida after devastating Hurricane Ian ripped through the sunshine state. The organization is still helping victims of Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico but has now also taken up collecting supplies for Floridians. “We made the...
FLORIDA STATE
WSET

Ian slams Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Ian made landfall near Charleston, South Carolina on Friday before moving toward Virginia. Ian slammed into Virginia with tropical storm force wind gusts. Strong wind and heavy rain contributed to power outages. Wind gusts of 40 to 50mph battered the ABC13 area, from Friday...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke County fire destroys one-story home

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to a call of a residential structure fire on the 5700 block of Enchanted Lane, in the Clearbrook area on Monday morning at around 8:36. According to officials, the units from Station 7 found a one-story brick home...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Power outages in Danville

Danville and Pulaski residents brace for Ian’s impacts. Downtown Roanoke Businesses Prep for Storm, expect …. First responders on standby in Danville for hurricane …. Pulaski County local church opens their doors to …. Foodie Friday: Merredith’s Restaurant & Catering. Foodie Friday: Merredith’s Restaurant & Catering. Foodie...
DANVILLE, VA
wfirnews.com

Rain from Ian leads to power outages in Roanoke and New River Valleys

As expected, heavy rain and gusty winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian caused damage in parts of Appalachian Power’s Virginia service area late Friday night, which left more than 29,000 customers without electric service. Outages. Most outages are in the company’s Virginia service territory in areas east of...
ROANOKE, VA

