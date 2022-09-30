Read full article on original website
Times girls soccer notes: Kotch(s) stay hot, Allentown win title, Steinert close
The social media hashtag #Kotchstayshot had to be updated after Saturday night’s Battle for Route 31 Cup win for Pennington to #Kotchsstayhot, as for only the second time in their career, Mackenzie and Morgan Kotch both picked up goals in the same game. But the actual eight-goal win should...
Bergen County Tournament boys soccer roundup for 5 first round games, Oct. 2
Vincent Scalclone scored the game-winner in overtime to lift River Dell over Wallington 2-1 in Oradell. Jonah Nippes made eight saves while Krzysztof Galus finished with six in net as both sides could not score in the first 40 minutes. River Dell took the lead on a Sean Langley goal...
HS football Week 5 statewide stats leaders: Who lit it up in N.J. over the weekend?
A Burlington City team that struggled through the first five weeks of this season season, finally got a chance to dance in the spotlight thanks to junior quarterback Ayden Shansey and senior receiver Aaron Young. The Blue Devils entered Friday’s game against New Egypt 0-5 and carrying a nine-game losing...
morristowngreen.com
Power outage hits Morris Township, Morristown
UPDATE: Residents says their power was restored around 10:36 pm on Sunday. A JCP&L spokesperson blames the outages on “an animal coming in contact with our equipment.” About 2,400 customers were affected, according to the utility. Nearly 2,100 customers in Morris Township and Morristown lost electricity on Sunday...
Paterson Eastside knocks off No. 15 Ridgewood when kick is missed on final play
It came down to the final play of the game. A missed field goal sealed the upset when Paterson Eastside earned a 12-10 victory over Ridgewood, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, on Saturday night in Paterson. The Ghosts (3-2) handed the Maroons (4-1) their first loss when the...
Clifton cruises to a win over Passaic - Football recap
Devon Stroble scored twice on the ground while Romelo Tables added a rushing and a passing TD as Clifton rolled to a 48-0 victory at home over Passaic. Clifton (3-2) scored two touchdowns in each of the first three quarters and a single TD in the final period. Stroble scored...
Girls volleyball: Can’t-miss matches for the week of Oct. 3
We are just about one month into the girls volleyball season and we have seen plenty of action-packed, nail-biting matches on the court. This week will be no different as several ranked teams will square off against one another, as well as some evenly-matched conference foes. Have a look below at some of this week’s can’t-miss volleyball showdowns.
Football: No. 10 Seton Hall Prep scores another upset, blanks No. 3 Red Bank Catholic
When reporters mentioned to Seton Hall Prep senior Darren Burton II that he and his teammates didn’t seem the least bit intimidated about taking on No. 3 Red Bank Catholic on the road, Burton’s response was short and sweet. “Nope.”. Seton Hall Prep, ranked No. 10 in the...
Roddy Morinho leads with 5 TDs as Lyndhurst rolls over Manchester Regional
Roddy Morinho scored five touchdowns, four on the ground and one through the air, as Lyndhurst cruised to a 49-18 victory at home over Manchester Regional. Morinho gained 215 yards on 16 carries and caught a 20-yard TD pass from quarterback Shawn Bellenger to power Lyndhurst (3-2). Bellenger went 8-for-12...
Paramus Catholic football found guilty of illegal recruiting, banned from 2022 postseason
Paramus Catholic, one of the premier high school football powerhouses in New Jersey, has been found guilty of illegally recruiting a top player from Belleville High, NJ Advance Media has learned. The decision was handed down by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Controversies Committee during a special Sept....
Jersey Mike’s Sub Is Opening 14 More NJ Locations – Here’s Where!
This popular New Jersey-based chain is expanding its empire in its home state!. Jersey Mike's Subs, one of the most-thriving hoagie/sub sandwich shops in the country, and certainly one of the most-familiar in New Jersey, is about to open 14 more locations here in the Garden State, according to NJ.com.
Football: Ground game leads Union City to upset of No. 11 Irvington
Union City rushed for 261 yards and its defense did not allow a touchdown en route to a 19-15 upset victory over Irvington, No. 11 in NJ.com’s Top 20, in Union City. Tyler Koffa scored from 31 yards out to give Union City (4-1) an early lead. Koffa rushed for a game-high 104 yards on 15 carries.
No. 1 Don Bosco Prep grounds & pounds its way to win over No. 2 St. Peter’s Prep
If there was going to be any letdown for Don Bosco Prep coming off a win against its biggest rival last weekend, those questions were answered in the first half and in the final minutes against St. Peter’s Prep. The first half played out much the same as it...
fox29.com
Flooding closes multiple roads in southern N.J., interior portions of Philly suburbs
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Flooding concerns became all too evident Sunday, as the remnants of Hurricane Ian flooded roads down the shore and some interior sections of Philadelphia suburbs. Route 40 into and out of Atlantic City was closed because of flooding. Some of the streets looked like rivers and...
Top daily girls soccer stat leaders for Sunday, Oct. 2
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Sunday, Oct. 2, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Sunday night.
HS football Top 20, Oct. 2, 2022: Ranking upheaval as September turns to Shock-tober
Talk about your Fall festivals. But let’s be clear. We’re not speaking of pumpkin patches, apple cider or early Halloween decorations here, although there obviously was plenty for Top 20 residents to be frightened of this weekend as September flipped to October.
ocscanner.news
TUCKERTON: SERIOUS FLOODING IN THIS AREA
Our southern end of Ocean County in Tuckerton is experiencing flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.
Circular house in N.J. neighborhood is unique. So was the flying daredevil who built it.
About the only odd thing in what is a very ordinary-looking neighborhood in Totowa is the gleaming white house with the wrap-around porch on Lincoln Avenue. The house is a circle among the squares and rectangles squares that stand side-by-side in this neatly-trimmed suburb of Paterson, a block from a lazy stretch of the Passaic River just above the Great Falls.
N.J. school district offering $92K salaries to lure retired teachers back to the classroom
A new state law allowing school districts to temporarily hire retired teachers to fill vacant classroom positions is already having a big impact in Newark. Classes are currently being taught by 26 retired teachers — and another 10 retirees will be starting in the next few weeks, according to Newark assistant superintendent Yolanda Méndez.
Viccharelli throws for three TDs as Pennsauken football rolls
Junior quarterback Dante Viccharelli threw for three touchdowns as Pennsauken clinched at least a tie for the West Jersey Football League Liberty Division title with a 38-0 win over Delran in Pennsauken. Viccharelli connected with Kahlil Ali on a 34-yard scoring strike in the first quarter, a 17-yarder to Premier...
