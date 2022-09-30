ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlboro Township, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
Shore Sports Network

WindMill Photo of the Week Winner of Week-3

Every season, high school athletic programs provide plays that often leave us shaking our heads in amazement and even disbelief. That’s why the Shore Sports Network uses many sources in putting together great photos each week submitted by our very talented photographers. SSN has partnered with The WindMill and will post the top photos for our audience to vote on every week.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Shore Sports Network

The Jersey Shore Report has ended regular updates for 2022

As the calendar turns over to October and the chilly autumn wind begins to blow, it's time to bid a fond farewell to "beach season" at the Jersey Shore. The weather throughout this summer season was very hot, but also very dry. At least the daily threat of summertime thunderstorms was almost non-existent. We found plenty of warm, summery weather and refreshing water to offer an escape. Of course, every trip to New Jersey's beaches, every step in the sand, and every breath of salt air is extraordinarily special. Hopefully you have lots of summer memories to carry you through the cold winter months ahead.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marlboro Township, NJ
City
Manalapan Township, NJ
City
Holmdel, NJ
Marlboro Township, NJ
Sports
City
Freehold Township, NJ
City
Howell, NJ
Jersey Family Fun

New Jersey Halloween Lights Displays

A new trend has taken hold in New Jersey and since it only appears to be growing, now’s the time to tell you about New Jersey Halloween lights displays. If you love Christmas lights, you’ll love NJ Halloween light displays!. New Jersey Halloween Lights. We first became aware...
MUSIC
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Specialty Doughnut Shop Opening New N.J. Locations

A specialty doughnut shop is opening new locations throughout New Jersey. According to their website ,Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, will be making its way throughout the Garden State soon. Mochinut has six locations in New Jersey already based in Fort Lee, Norwood, Paramus, Summit, Montclair, and Tenafly. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Surf#Tacos#Njsiaa
Daily Voice

Remnants Of Hurricane Ian To Drench NJ This Weekend

As Hurricane Ian loosens its grip on Florida and turns to the Carolinas, New Jersey will be getting some remnants of the storm over the weekend. Rain is expected to begin in the evening hours Friday, Sept. 30 and continue through around the same time on Sunday, Oct. 2, according to the National Weather Service.
FLORIDA STATE
ocscanner.news

TRENTON: NJ STATE POLICE HOLD INTERMENT CEREMONY FOR CAPTAIN DANIEL JORDAN

Recently, Colonel Patrick J. Callahan welcomed the family and friends of retired Captain Daniel Jordan #1405 to an interment ceremony at Division Headquarters in West Trenton, N.J. Colonel Callahan and Colonel Carl Williams Jr. (retired) had an opportunity to talk about Captain Jordan’s career and the positive impact he had...
TRENTON, NJ
mercerme.com

Another local historic structure goes up in flames

Following closely on the heels of the destruction of the historic Walker house in Hopewell Township yesterday, another local historic structure was destroyed by fire this morning. Beginning at 3am this morning, Ewing Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at the Ewing Senior Center at the corner of Parkway Avenue and...
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS New York

Yellow Alert issued as remnants of Ian bring rounds of rain

After a very wet start to the day Saturday, we are now seeing a break in the rain. The rain has been in association with the remnants of Hurricane Ian. It is also very damp, cool and breezy. Temps have been hovering in the mid to upper 50s and will stay there for pretty much the next 24 hours.For Saturday night and early Sunday morning, it will be mostly cloudy with waves of showers at times. Damp and breezy conditions will prevail. Wind gusts will average between 10-20 mph, with higher gusts along the coast. Our low will be 56.Sunday...
ENVIRONMENT
New Jersey 101.5

Ian impacts for NJ: 3″ rain, 30+ mph gusts, minor tidal flooding

Unsurprisingly, this forecast is all about Ian. We have one more calm, dry day in New Jersey before things start turning rainy and windy through early next week. Much of Florida is windswept and underwater, after powerful Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday. Power outages measured in the millions, and estimated rainfall totals over a foot in several places.
ENVIRONMENT
Shore Sports Network

Shore Sports Network

Toms River, NJ
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

Shore Sports Network has the best sports coverage for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy