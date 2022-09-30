ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnypapers.com

The Beach Boys announce 2022 holiday tour, stop at Shea's

‘Tis the Season with The Beach Boys featuring The Holiday Vibrations Orchestra’ coming to Shea's Buffalo Theatre on Dec. 9. √ Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7. The Grammy Award-winning and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band The Beach Boys today...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

26 Shirts passes $1.5 million raised to date

Over the weekend, 26 Shirts passed another milestone for donations to those in need in the community, having now raised over $1.5 million to date. A press release stated, “Since the company’s beginning in November 2013, the purpose of 26 Shirts has been to help local families and charitable foundations in need, with an emphasis on and priority given to health/medical concerns or unexpected family emergencies.”
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bloomington, NY
City
Atlanta, IN
City
New York City, NY
Bloomington, IN
Entertainment
City
South Bend, IN
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Atlanta, NY
Buffalo, NY
Entertainment
City
Nashville, IN
City
Buffalo, IN
Local
Indiana Entertainment
South Bend, IN
Entertainment
City
Buffalo, NY
wnypapers.com

History Center to hold Oktoberfest fundraiser

The Niagara County Historical Society will hold its annual Oktoberfest fundraiser from 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Cornell Cooperative Extension, 4487 Lake Ave., Lockport. The popular event features a German dinner catered by Donna Eick, live music by The Frankfurters, a basket raffle, an Amish quilt raffle, dancing...
LOCKPORT, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Steinbeck
Person
Anthony Decurtis
Person
John Mellencamp
Person
Woody Guthrie
96.1 The Breeze

Several Fall Festivals This Weekend In Western New York

There is always something going on in Western New York, and for the first weekend of October there are a ton of events happening in the area!. Everyone is going to be out and about this weekend, admiring the leaves as they start to change color. Ellicottville’s Fall Fest is next weekend, so while you wait for that event to make its return, you may be looking for different fall activities you can do around Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New Super Walmart For The Southtowns?

The Buffalo Bills are getting ready to start the construction on their new stadium in Orchard Park across from Highmark Stadium. The plans are being finalized but Bills fans will soon have a new place to call home for the Bills Mafia. Before the Bills big win over the Baltimore...
ORCHARD PARK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Performing#Buffalo Theatre#North American#Aeg Presents#Turner Classic Movies#Clearwater#Tcm#Citi Entertainment
wnypapers.com

Voccio to lead two fall foliage walks

Niagara County Legislator Chris Voccio will lead two fall foliage hikes along the Niagara River Gorge. On Saturday, Oct. 15, the group will follow the Great Gorge Railway trail from the Niagara Gorge Discovery Center, down the path of the railway, to just past the Whirlpool bridges, getting close to the rapids. Departure from the Niagara Gorge Discovery Center is at 10 a.m.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
wbtai.com

Afternoon News Brief

Veterans have recently become the target of a scam to pay outlandish fees for copies of their military discharge papers. A company out of Phoenix, Arizona, named DD214 DIRECT, charges veterans $79 for a copy of their papers or $119 for an e-mail copy with a hard copy to follow. However, they should never have to pay anything. After leaving military service, veterans should file their discharge papers with the Clerk’s Office in the county where they reside. The original papers are always returned to the veteran. A FREE certified copy will be provided to the veteran, or parent, spouse, dependent or child of the veteran at any time. There is never any reason to pay fees for these records. NYS Military Law prohibits disclosure of information on the discharge papers to anyone else without the written authorization of the veteran. These papers are preserved permanently and will always be available when needed.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Unique fundraiser takes people ‘over the edge’ Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A unique fundraiser will be taking people “over the edge” on Saturday. During a fundraiser for Oishei Children’s Hospital and the United Way, participants will rappel down 20 stories off the M&T Plaza Building on Main Street in downtown Buffalo. Friday, they held a practice run. donations raised will help mothers […]
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Vancouver, CA
wnypapers.com

Lewiston/NOTL Rotary Club returns to Canada

On Sept. 28, the binational Lewiston/NOTL Rotary Club held its first event in Ontario since the pandemic began. At Whiskey Run Golf Course in Port Colborne, “Goofy Golf” was fun; it was silly; and it raised funds to help the most vulnerable in the community!. Rotary District Gov....
LEWISTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy