Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Beach Boys announce 2022 holiday tour, stop at Shea's
‘Tis the Season with The Beach Boys featuring The Holiday Vibrations Orchestra’ coming to Shea's Buffalo Theatre on Dec. 9. √ Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7. The Grammy Award-winning and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band The Beach Boys today...
Buffalo Area Pizza Spot Named One Of Best In America And World
A pizzeria in Western New York has been named one of the best in America and the world. 50 Top Pizza publishes a guide to the best pizzerias and a spot in Kenmore has made it into the guide. Jay's expressed its gratitude on Instagram, writing,. What an honor it...
Extremely Popular Cookie Place Coming to Transit Road
Look what is coming to Transit Road! If you have never been to Crumbl Cookie, you are missing out. There is a brand new location that is going to be opening up in the Clarence / Amherst area soon!. Crumbl Cookies New Location. 5205 Transit Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221. Crumbl...
26 Shirts passes $1.5 million raised to date
Over the weekend, 26 Shirts passed another milestone for donations to those in need in the community, having now raised over $1.5 million to date. A press release stated, “Since the company’s beginning in November 2013, the purpose of 26 Shirts has been to help local families and charitable foundations in need, with an emphasis on and priority given to health/medical concerns or unexpected family emergencies.”
Report: Popular Pizzeria in Western New York Will Close This Week
Over the past two years, there have been many businesses who have been forced to close its doors; whether it be temporarily or for good, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing. Some of the closures have not been because of the pandemic, but it's still...
Hochul: $5 million East Side Commercial Building Stabilization Fund open to applicants
Says fund will stabilize at-risk buildings for commercial use & redevelopment. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced applications are now open for a second round of the $5 million East Side Commercial Building Stabilization Fund in Buffalo. Her team said, “The fund is helping to protect the community fabric of east Buffalo,...
Famous ’90s Movie Took Place in Lockport and We Had No Idea
Western New York loves when the region and the City of Buffalo is in the national spotlight. It's due to the small-town mentality. The underdog thinking that Buffalo has and there truly is no city in the country that is more proud than Buffalo, New York. It's even more awesome...
History Center to hold Oktoberfest fundraiser
The Niagara County Historical Society will hold its annual Oktoberfest fundraiser from 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Cornell Cooperative Extension, 4487 Lake Ave., Lockport. The popular event features a German dinner catered by Donna Eick, live music by The Frankfurters, a basket raffle, an Amish quilt raffle, dancing...
Several Fall Festivals This Weekend In Western New York
There is always something going on in Western New York, and for the first weekend of October there are a ton of events happening in the area!. Everyone is going to be out and about this weekend, admiring the leaves as they start to change color. Ellicottville’s Fall Fest is next weekend, so while you wait for that event to make its return, you may be looking for different fall activities you can do around Western New York.
New Super Walmart For The Southtowns?
The Buffalo Bills are getting ready to start the construction on their new stadium in Orchard Park across from Highmark Stadium. The plans are being finalized but Bills fans will soon have a new place to call home for the Bills Mafia. Before the Bills big win over the Baltimore...
Rochester company among 15 finalists for 43North competition
Among the 15 finalists in this year's competition is Agape Wellness in Rochester.
United States Pumpkin Record To Be Broken in Lancaster, New York
A family in Lancaster, New York is trying to break the record for the heaviest pumpkin ever recorded in the United States of America. You might be shocked to learn that the pumpkin was born on June 16 this year and is already knocking on the door of 2,500 pounds. That means the pumpkin was growing, at one point, 50 POUNDS A DAY!
Voccio to lead two fall foliage walks
Niagara County Legislator Chris Voccio will lead two fall foliage hikes along the Niagara River Gorge. On Saturday, Oct. 15, the group will follow the Great Gorge Railway trail from the Niagara Gorge Discovery Center, down the path of the railway, to just past the Whirlpool bridges, getting close to the rapids. Departure from the Niagara Gorge Discovery Center is at 10 a.m.
A group of 10 people from Buffalo are stuck at a Disney hotel
Millions bracing for Hurricane Ian including many people from Buffalo. WNY family booked the vacation months ago and never imagined it would turn out like this.
Afternoon News Brief
Veterans have recently become the target of a scam to pay outlandish fees for copies of their military discharge papers. A company out of Phoenix, Arizona, named DD214 DIRECT, charges veterans $79 for a copy of their papers or $119 for an e-mail copy with a hard copy to follow. However, they should never have to pay anything. After leaving military service, veterans should file their discharge papers with the Clerk’s Office in the county where they reside. The original papers are always returned to the veteran. A FREE certified copy will be provided to the veteran, or parent, spouse, dependent or child of the veteran at any time. There is never any reason to pay fees for these records. NYS Military Law prohibits disclosure of information on the discharge papers to anyone else without the written authorization of the veteran. These papers are preserved permanently and will always be available when needed.
Unique fundraiser takes people ‘over the edge’ Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A unique fundraiser will be taking people “over the edge” on Saturday. During a fundraiser for Oishei Children’s Hospital and the United Way, participants will rappel down 20 stories off the M&T Plaza Building on Main Street in downtown Buffalo. Friday, they held a practice run. donations raised will help mothers […]
North Tonawanda native serves with Naval Oceanography at Stennis Space Center
Craig Shells, a native of North Tonawanda, is part of Naval Oceanography ensuring the U.S. Navy maintains freedom from the ocean floor to the stars at Naval Oceanographic Office. Sailors and civilians working throughout Naval Oceanography collect, measure and analyze the elements of the physical environment (land, sea, air, space)....
9 Best Places for Wings in Buffalo That Tourists Don’t Visit
The number one food in Western New York are chicken wings; there is absolutely zero doubt about that. Beef on weck, Buffalo-style pizza and sponge candy get plenty of love, as they should, but Buffalo and chicken wings go hand-in-hand. Other than the Bills (and the snow), it's what we're most famous for.
World Pumpkin Weigh-off winner sets new record
CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Great Pumpkin Farm held its annual World Pumpkin Weigh-off contest Saturday. This year’s first place winner set a new state record and walked away with a $5,000 cash prize.
Lewiston/NOTL Rotary Club returns to Canada
On Sept. 28, the binational Lewiston/NOTL Rotary Club held its first event in Ontario since the pandemic began. At Whiskey Run Golf Course in Port Colborne, “Goofy Golf” was fun; it was silly; and it raised funds to help the most vulnerable in the community!. Rotary District Gov....
