Top daily girls soccer stat leaders for Sunday, Oct. 2
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Sunday, Oct. 2, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Sunday night.
Bergen County Tournament boys soccer roundup for 5 first round games, Oct. 2
Vincent Scalclone scored the game-winner in overtime to lift River Dell over Wallington 2-1 in Oradell. Jonah Nippes made eight saves while Krzysztof Galus finished with six in net as both sides could not score in the first 40 minutes. River Dell took the lead on a Sean Langley goal...
HS football Top 20, Oct. 2, 2022: Ranking upheaval as September turns to Shock-tober
Talk about your Fall festivals. But let’s be clear. We’re not speaking of pumpkin patches, apple cider or early Halloween decorations here, although there obviously was plenty for Top 20 residents to be frightened of this weekend as September flipped to October.
Paterson Eastside knocks off No. 15 Ridgewood when kick is missed on final play
It came down to the final play of the game. A missed field goal sealed the upset when Paterson Eastside earned a 12-10 victory over Ridgewood, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, on Saturday night in Paterson. The Ghosts (3-2) handed the Maroons (4-1) their first loss when the...
HS football Week 5 statewide stats leaders: Who lit it up in N.J. over the weekend?
A Burlington City team that struggled through the first five weeks of this season season, finally got a chance to dance in the spotlight thanks to junior quarterback Ayden Shansey and senior receiver Aaron Young. The Blue Devils entered Friday’s game against New Egypt 0-5 and carrying a nine-game losing...
Football: No. 10 Seton Hall Prep scores another upset, blanks No. 3 Red Bank Catholic
When reporters mentioned to Seton Hall Prep senior Darren Burton II that he and his teammates didn’t seem the least bit intimidated about taking on No. 3 Red Bank Catholic on the road, Burton’s response was short and sweet. “Nope.”. Seton Hall Prep, ranked No. 10 in the...
Football: Heaney, Caracciolo lead No. 14 Old Tappan past River Dell
Adrian Heaney rushed for three touchdowns and Tommy Caracciolo threw for two as Old Tappan, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, overpowered River Dell 45-6 in Oradell. Caraccciolo threw a 62-yard pass to Evan Brooks before Heaney ran for three yards for an early 14-0 lead for Old Tappan (5-0).
Roddy Morinho leads with 5 TDs as Lyndhurst rolls over Manchester Regional
Roddy Morinho scored five touchdowns, four on the ground and one through the air, as Lyndhurst cruised to a 49-18 victory at home over Manchester Regional. Morinho gained 215 yards on 16 carries and caught a 20-yard TD pass from quarterback Shawn Bellenger to power Lyndhurst (3-2). Bellenger went 8-for-12...
Paramus Catholic football found guilty of illegal recruiting, banned from 2022 postseason
Paramus Catholic, one of the premier high school football powerhouses in New Jersey, has been found guilty of illegally recruiting a top player from Belleville High, NJ Advance Media has learned. The decision was handed down by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Controversies Committee during a special Sept....
Cranford football blanks Rahway behind Godwin’s monster game
Senior quarterback Liam Godwin had a hand in all of his team’s points as Cranford rolled to a 35-0 victory over Rahway in Rahway. The Cougars (3-2) led 28-0 by halftime. In the first half, Godwin had scoring runs of 11 and 72 yards, and added TD passes of 38 yards to Ryan Lynskey and 61 yards to Ryan Carracino.
Football: Ground game leads Union City to upset of No. 11 Irvington
Union City rushed for 261 yards and its defense did not allow a touchdown en route to a 19-15 upset victory over Irvington, No. 11 in NJ.com’s Top 20, in Union City. Tyler Koffa scored from 31 yards out to give Union City (4-1) an early lead. Koffa rushed for a game-high 104 yards on 15 carries.
Eagles are the ‘best team in football’ and Jalen Hurts is a big reason why
There are the Eagles, and then there’s the rest of the NFL. Philadelphia improved to 4-0 for the season with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field. That led NBC Sports NFL analyst Chris Simms to conclude that “I think it’s safe to say...
Rutgers can’t beat Ohio State, but can Greg Schiano beat up Ryan Day? (PODCAST)
Rutgers did not upset No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday, but the Scarlet Knights and Buckeyes did spark an interesting question: Which Big Ten football coach would you take in a fight?. The conundrum comes from the fourth-quarter scuffle caused by a late hit on a fake punt. It cleared...
How optimistic is Eagles’ Nick Sirianni about having several injured players ready to take on Cardinals?
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni watched as player after player went to the blue medical tent to be checked out during Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Sirianni saw his starting left tackle Jordan Mailata suffer a shoulder injury, right guard Isaac Seumalo deal with an ankle injury, cornerback Darius Slay walk off with a forearm injury, and even kicker Jake Elliott get roughed up while attempting a field goal.
Rutgers in NFL, Week 4: Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs beat Buccaneers in battle of former Scarlet Knights
For the second time in four weeks, Isiah Pacheco came out on the winning side of a meeting against former Rutgers teammates. The rookie running back had a strong performance in the Kansas City Chiefs’ prime-time win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who feature fellow former Scarlet Knights Olakunle Fatukasi and Logan Ryan on their roster.
N.J.’s Haason Reddick puts on a show for his family in Eagles win
PHILADELPHIA – With 1:54 left in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Eagles were back on the field, needing to make a stop after the offense had just failed to get the necessary yards on a fourth down play. Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick...
Greg Schiano’s fire alone won’t close Rutgers’ gap against Ohio State as NIL deals soar | Politi
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Greg Schiano pointed with the index and pinky fingers of his left hand, Paulie Walnuts style, and the target of his ire ensured that this confrontation will throw a bucket of gasoline on the Big Ten’s most lopsided rivalry. Ryan Day screamed right back at...
What Rutgers’ Greg Schiano, Ohio State’s Ryan Day said about fiery 4th quarter confrontation
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Midway through the fourth quarter, with the final result long decided, Rutgers’ meeting with No. 3 Ohio State exploded into a fiery confrontation between coaches Greg Schiano and Ryan Day. Here’s how it unfolded:. The Buckeyes, leading 49-10 with nine minutes to play, faked...
Yankees, Mets stars receive Player of the Month awards
New York owns the best of both leagues. Both New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and New York Mets infielder Eduardo Escobar have received monthly honors. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Judge has been named American League Player of the Month. Here’s what he did in September,...
NFL rumors: Will Eagles have all 3 of their top cornerbacks for Sunday’s game at Cardinals?
The Eagles will reportedly have one of their cornerbacks available when they travel out west to face the Arizona Cardinals. However, the status of another important defensive back is still uncertain. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, cornerback Darius Slay should be ready to play Sunday. Slay suffered and...
