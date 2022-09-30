Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni watched as player after player went to the blue medical tent to be checked out during Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Sirianni saw his starting left tackle Jordan Mailata suffer a shoulder injury, right guard Isaac Seumalo deal with an ankle injury, cornerback Darius Slay walk off with a forearm injury, and even kicker Jake Elliott get roughed up while attempting a field goal.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO