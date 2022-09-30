ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Somerset County, NJ
Sports
County
Somerset County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Newark Academy#Rutgers University
NJ.com

Cranford football blanks Rahway behind Godwin’s monster game

Senior quarterback Liam Godwin had a hand in all of his team’s points as Cranford rolled to a 35-0 victory over Rahway in Rahway. The Cougars (3-2) led 28-0 by halftime. In the first half, Godwin had scoring runs of 11 and 72 yards, and added TD passes of 38 yards to Ryan Lynskey and 61 yards to Ryan Carracino.
RAHWAY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

How optimistic is Eagles’ Nick Sirianni about having several injured players ready to take on Cardinals?

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni watched as player after player went to the blue medical tent to be checked out during Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Sirianni saw his starting left tackle Jordan Mailata suffer a shoulder injury, right guard Isaac Seumalo deal with an ankle injury, cornerback Darius Slay walk off with a forearm injury, and even kicker Jake Elliott get roughed up while attempting a field goal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Yankees, Mets stars receive Player of the Month awards

New York owns the best of both leagues. Both New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and New York Mets infielder Eduardo Escobar have received monthly honors. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Judge has been named American League Player of the Month. Here’s what he did in September,...
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
223K+
Followers
125K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy