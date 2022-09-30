ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Berkeley brothers killed at birthday party were targeted

Oakland - The party where two teenage brothers were shot and killed was hosted at an Airbnb rental, according to police. Officials believe two shooters targeted the brothers when they invaded the house party in West Oakland. The shooting is not believed to be group- or gang-related. "We believe this...
OAKLAND, CA
news24-680.com

Two Detained After Suspected Burglary In Orinda Monday

Two men suspected of burglarizing an Orinda residence were detained by police after a brief foot chase Monday. The incident was reported at around 9:30 a.m. when the men were allegedly spotted inside a residence on El Toyonal Road. Officers from various Lamorinda agencies responded to the scene, establishing a...
ORINDA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

99th homicide victim killed in Oakland so far this year

OAKLAND, Calif. - A 42-year-old Oakland man was killed Sunday morning in East Oakland, police said. The man was in a car when someone from outside it shot him at about 2:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
City
Highland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC Bay Area

Oakland School Shooting: Surveillance Video Shows Individuals Wanted by Police

The Oakland Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying individuals wanted in connection with last week's shooting at a school campus that injured six people. "In the video you can see two armed individuals, running off campus with firearms in their hands," Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong...
OAKLAND, CA
berkeleyside.org

2 Berkeley brothers killed in Oakland house party shooting

Two brothers, both students at Berkeley High, were killed in a shooting Saturday night during a house party in North Oakland. Angel, 15, and his brother Jazy, 17, were the oldest of six siblings, according to an online donation page put up by family members. Angel was a gentle soul “who was always ready for a fun time, constantly carrying joy and laughter wherever he went,” the page says. His older brother was “funny and smart,” a natural protector who was curious and excited about his future education plans.
OAKLAND, CA
y100fm.com

Oakland shooting: 2 teens killed, 2 wounded during shooting at birthday party

OAKLAND, Calif. — Two teen boys were killed and two others were injured during a shooting at a birthday party Saturday night in Oakland, California, authorities said. The teens, who were attending a party for a 17-year-old girl, were shot at about 9:45 p.m. PDT at a rented house in North Oakland, the East Bay Times reported.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sat#School Shooting#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#Alameda Health System#Highland Hospital#Ktvu
CBS San Francisco

1 arrested, 1 suspect sought in separate shootings in Concord neighborhood

CONCORD – Police have made one arrest and are looking for another suspect following two separate shootings that took place in a Concord neighborhood last week.Around 7:30 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the area of Monument Boulevard and Virginia Lane on reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they found a man suffering a gunshot wound to his lower leg.The victim was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Police said the suspects have not been found.Around 5 a.m. the following morning, officers were called to reports of gunshots on the 1800 block of Sunshine Drive, less than a mile from where the first shooting took place. Officers arrested a suspect in the second shooting and evidence was collected, police said. No injuries were reported. The suspect's name has not been released.Police said they do not believe the incidents were related.Anyone who may have witnessed either shooting or who may have information is asked to call the department's anonymous tip line by calling 925-603-5836.
CONCORD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Neighbors frustrated with San Francisco police during sideshow

SAN FRANCISCO - Squealing tires. Rowdy crowds. Dangerous stunts. People living in one San Francisco neighborhood say they're frustrated about how police responded to a late night sideshow this weekend. One man can be heard on cell phone video, saying: "They have like, the entire police department here, and they're...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Monday Morning Headlines: Sideshows On Both Sides of the Bay Lead to Injuries

There was another illegal sideshow in San Francisco early Sunday, and video shows a kid getting knocked down by a car. The sideshow happened at Harrison and Main streets in SoMa/Rincon Hill, and residents of a nearby building say another sideshow happened there a few weeks ago and police don't do anything. There were multiple sideshows in this area last summer as well. [KRON4]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 person injured in shooting at West Oakland BART parking lot

OAKLAND, Calif. - A shooting at the West Oakland BART station parking lot Friday evening left one person with non-life threatening injuries, officials say. Officials said BART police responded to reports of a shooting. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. Oakland Police Department confirm there was a...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Stockton serial killer suspected in 5 murders, police say

A person has allegedly shot and killed five men in Stockton since July, according to police there. There's an $85,000 reward being offered to find the killer. The victims were all men who were walking alone at the time they were attacked, police say.
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested for Saturday morning Oakland shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left one injured. At 9:15 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the 6600 block of Bancroft Avenue. At the scene, officers provided medical treatment to an injured victim until they were sent to a local hospital. The […]
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy