Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Berkeley brothers killed at birthday party were targeted
Oakland - The party where two teenage brothers were shot and killed was hosted at an Airbnb rental, according to police. Officials believe two shooters targeted the brothers when they invaded the house party in West Oakland. The shooting is not believed to be group- or gang-related. "We believe this...
KTVU FOX 2
2 Berkeley High brothers killed at house party hosted at AirBnB rental
The party where two teenage brothers were killed in Oakland was held at an Airbnb rental. Police believe two shooters targeted the brothers. The shooting is not believed to be group- or gang-related.
news24-680.com
Two Detained After Suspected Burglary In Orinda Monday
Two men suspected of burglarizing an Orinda residence were detained by police after a brief foot chase Monday. The incident was reported at around 9:30 a.m. when the men were allegedly spotted inside a residence on El Toyonal Road. Officers from various Lamorinda agencies responded to the scene, establishing a...
KTVU FOX 2
99th homicide victim killed in Oakland so far this year
OAKLAND, Calif. - A 42-year-old Oakland man was killed Sunday morning in East Oakland, police said. The man was in a car when someone from outside it shot him at about 2:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Bay Area
Oakland School Shooting: Surveillance Video Shows Individuals Wanted by Police
The Oakland Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying individuals wanted in connection with last week's shooting at a school campus that injured six people. "In the video you can see two armed individuals, running off campus with firearms in their hands," Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong...
2 high school students killed, 2 wounded in Oakland shooting
Two Berkeley High School students were killed and two others were wounded in a weekend shooting in Oakland, officials said Sunday.
berkeleyside.org
2 Berkeley brothers killed in Oakland house party shooting
Two brothers, both students at Berkeley High, were killed in a shooting Saturday night during a house party in North Oakland. Angel, 15, and his brother Jazy, 17, were the oldest of six siblings, according to an online donation page put up by family members. Angel was a gentle soul “who was always ready for a fun time, constantly carrying joy and laughter wherever he went,” the page says. His older brother was “funny and smart,” a natural protector who was curious and excited about his future education plans.
y100fm.com
Oakland shooting: 2 teens killed, 2 wounded during shooting at birthday party
OAKLAND, Calif. — Two teen boys were killed and two others were injured during a shooting at a birthday party Saturday night in Oakland, California, authorities said. The teens, who were attending a party for a 17-year-old girl, were shot at about 9:45 p.m. PDT at a rented house in North Oakland, the East Bay Times reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 arrested, 1 suspect sought in separate shootings in Concord neighborhood
CONCORD – Police have made one arrest and are looking for another suspect following two separate shootings that took place in a Concord neighborhood last week.Around 7:30 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the area of Monument Boulevard and Virginia Lane on reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they found a man suffering a gunshot wound to his lower leg.The victim was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Police said the suspects have not been found.Around 5 a.m. the following morning, officers were called to reports of gunshots on the 1800 block of Sunshine Drive, less than a mile from where the first shooting took place. Officers arrested a suspect in the second shooting and evidence was collected, police said. No injuries were reported. The suspect's name has not been released.Police said they do not believe the incidents were related.Anyone who may have witnessed either shooting or who may have information is asked to call the department's anonymous tip line by calling 925-603-5836.
KTVU FOX 2
Alameda County Sheriff defends hiring 'not suited' deputies; POST contests his account
OAKLAND, Calif. - Alameda County Sheriff Gregory Ahern is defending his hiring of 47 deputies who received "not suited" results on their psychological exams saying he got bad information giving him the OK to do so – despite the state agency that administers those exams countering they've never allowed this practice.
1 injured following shooting in Oakland, police say
The shooting happened in the 6600 block of Bancroft Ave. around 9:15 a.m. on Saturday.
KTVU FOX 2
Federal help needed as Oakland deals with gang violence, police chief says
As Oakland grapples with a series of recent shootings, including gunfire that wounded 6 at a school, Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said federal resources are needed. He also said that much of the violence stems from conflict among gangs within Oakland, San Francisco and Vallejo.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mendofever.com
Willits Man Accused of Using Machete and Sledge Hammer During Domestic Violence Incident
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 09-23-2022 at 10:30 PM Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a call from...
KTVU FOX 2
Neighbors frustrated with San Francisco police during sideshow
SAN FRANCISCO - Squealing tires. Rowdy crowds. Dangerous stunts. People living in one San Francisco neighborhood say they're frustrated about how police responded to a late night sideshow this weekend. One man can be heard on cell phone video, saying: "They have like, the entire police department here, and they're...
SFist
Monday Morning Headlines: Sideshows On Both Sides of the Bay Lead to Injuries
There was another illegal sideshow in San Francisco early Sunday, and video shows a kid getting knocked down by a car. The sideshow happened at Harrison and Main streets in SoMa/Rincon Hill, and residents of a nearby building say another sideshow happened there a few weeks ago and police don't do anything. There were multiple sideshows in this area last summer as well. [KRON4]
KTVU FOX 2
1 person injured in shooting at West Oakland BART parking lot
OAKLAND, Calif. - A shooting at the West Oakland BART station parking lot Friday evening left one person with non-life threatening injuries, officials say. Officials said BART police responded to reports of a shooting. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. Oakland Police Department confirm there was a...
SFist
Man Dressed Like PG&E Employee Among Home Invaders Who Robbed Daly City Woman of Life Savings
On Wednesday, a man donning a utility vest and claiming to work for Pacific Gas and Electric was among a group of home invaders who robbed a 70-year-old woman of her life savings and left her with minor injuries. Around 9:45 a.m. this past Wednesday, a Ring Doorbell system caught...
KTVU FOX 2
Stockton serial killer suspected in 5 murders, police say
A person has allegedly shot and killed five men in Stockton since July, according to police there. There's an $85,000 reward being offered to find the killer. The victims were all men who were walking alone at the time they were attacked, police say.
Suspect arrested for Saturday morning Oakland shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left one injured. At 9:15 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the 6600 block of Bancroft Avenue. At the scene, officers provided medical treatment to an injured victim until they were sent to a local hospital. The […]
Serial killer appears to be operating in California as Stockton police link 5 murders
Five seemingly unrelated murders have been linked, police say.
Comments / 3