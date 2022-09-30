Read full article on original website
bozemanmagazine.com
Montana State to hold Oct. 5 event to mark opening of updated student memorial
BOZEMAN — Montana State University will mark the opening of its updated student memorial with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The event begins at 11 a.m. and is free and open to the public. The student memorial honors students who have died while enrolled at the university...
406mtsports.com
Victor Flores: Nothing controversial about Montana State’s quarterback situation
BOZEMAN — Sean Chambers knows how Tommy Mellott feels, and then some. Chambers suffered three season-ending injuries during his four years at Wyoming. He got through last year injury free but lost his starting quarterback job after seven games. He then transferred to Montana State, a team with a local legend in Mellott as its starting QB.
406mtsports.com
Live coverage: No. 4 Montana State hosts UC Davis
BOZEMAN — The No. 4-ranked Montana State football team hosts UC Davis in a Big Sky Conference game that kicks off at 8:25 p.m. and is televised on ESPNU. The Bobcats (3-1, 1-0 Big Sky) are five-point favorites to beat the Aggies (1-3, 0-1) for the seventh straight time, despite missing starting quarterback Tommy Mellott and their top three running backs (Isaiah Ifanse, Jared White and Kaegun Williams). Mellott is out with a head injury he suffered in the first quarter of last Saturday's 38-35 win at Eastern Washington.
After 28-20 loss to No. 3 Montana, ISU leaves disappointed — and proud
Jihad Brown crashed into the makeshift fence, looked around and realized the fateful news. Feet away, Cole Grossman stood on the edge of the end zone, holding up the ball, his Montana teammates converging to celebrate a touchdown on a trick play that fooled everyone in the black and orange laundry — except Brown. Brown diagnosed the play perfectly. He started the play guarding receiver Mitch Roberts, but Roberts stayed behind the line of scrimmage to catch a pass from quarterback Lucas Johnson. That’s when...
msuexponent.com
Stream access laws with Jim Goetz
Montana State is known as Trout U, and part of its legacy as being a legendary school for fly fishers is due to Montana’s stream access laws. Last Thursday Jim Goetz, a Montana native and successful lawyer, who has helped defend stream access for fishermen, spoke at MSU in the annual Trout Lecture put on by the University.
Beautiful Montana Cabin For Under $300k? Yep, But There’s A Catch
Dream of owning a home in or around Bozeman? You're not alone. Now, what if that house was in the beautiful Hyalite Canyon? This area is developed, highly sought out, and has some of the most beautiful scenery in the state. Now, what if there was a cabin for sale...
yourbigsky.com
Autumn Fun: Corn mazes in Montana
The autumn season is in full swing, with plenty of fun across Montana. One of the most seasonal things you can do in the fall is going to a corn maze! Discovering Montana lists corn mazes in Montana that are fun for the whole family. Check out these Montana corn mazes that are a must-see during this time of year.
Montana’s Amazing Technicolor Tree: Can You “Beleaf” the Autumn Colors?
This incredibly colorful tree is hiding in plain sight and you might drive by it every day if you're in downtown Bozeman. According to the Farmer's Almanac, Montana's weather is supposed to be about as "normal" as possible during October of 2022. Not sure what normal means around here but since we didn't have a single hard freeze in Bozeman during September, I'd bet October may have some surprises for us.
406mtsports.com
Class A state golf: Two first-time champions from Frenchtown and Livingston; Polson and Laurel earn team trophies
HAMILTON — Katie Lewis may be small in stature, but she cast a long shadow Saturday at the Hamilton Golf Club. The sophomore became the first golfer from Frenchtown to medal at the State A meet, winning by a whopping 17 strokes in rainy conditions. She finished a perfect 11-0 in tournaments this season.
bozone.com
All hail the victorious: your ‘Best of Bozeman’ picks for ‘22
As the sun sets on another fantastic run of activity and amusement under the big blue skies of Southwest Montana, we enter a time of year that calls for crockpots, fall flannel, football Sunday and anticipation of the coming holidays. Events are moving indoors and our local businesses are swapping...
montanarightnow.com
Gallatin County first responders to conduct training exercise near Sacajawea Middle School
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman Police Department is giving the public a heads up about a training exercise emergency responders will be doing near Sacajawea Middle School the evening of Oct. 5. BPD said via Facebook people may see a lot of police lights and hear sirens; however, emergency responders...
Bozeman Health ends purchase agreement for Hope House
Bozeman Health announced the termination of their purchase agreement for Hope House and the surrounding mental health campus.
Popular Superstar Is Coming To Montana, Here’s How To Win VIP
Montanans love concerts—especially country concerts, and one of the biggest country stars is coming to Bozeman next Friday to play at Brick Breeden. Thomas Rhett, who is not only an accomplished singer but also a polished songwriter, has already racked up over 18 number-one songs and is bringing his "Bring The Bar To You" Tour to Montana.
This Popular Montana Breakfast Spot Is Closing. Here’s Why
One of my favorite places to have breakfast is closing, and I'm absolutely heartbroken. When I first moved to Montana, I discovered a hidden gem located along the Gallatin River between Bozeman and Big Sky. The Inn on the Gallatin instantly became one of my favorite places for breakfast in the Bozeman area.
This Montana Street Is Out Of Control. Can The Drivers Not Read?
I could be wrong, and I'm not trying to act like a "Karen", but for heaven's sake, why are people driving so fast, like the world is on fire behind them and they are trying to escape?. I live close to Davis Lane, over by Costco and E. Valley Center...
Bozeman man facing charge after striking woman in head with axe
On September 30, 2022, at approximately 1:38 am, Detective Kaci Hansen with the Bozeman Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call.
