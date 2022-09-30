ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

406mtsports.com

Victor Flores: Nothing controversial about Montana State’s quarterback situation

BOZEMAN — Sean Chambers knows how Tommy Mellott feels, and then some. Chambers suffered three season-ending injuries during his four years at Wyoming. He got through last year injury free but lost his starting quarterback job after seven games. He then transferred to Montana State, a team with a local legend in Mellott as its starting QB.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Live coverage: No. 4 Montana State hosts UC Davis

BOZEMAN — The No. 4-ranked Montana State football team hosts UC Davis in a Big Sky Conference game that kicks off at 8:25 p.m. and is televised on ESPNU. The Bobcats (3-1, 1-0 Big Sky) are five-point favorites to beat the Aggies (1-3, 0-1) for the seventh straight time, despite missing starting quarterback Tommy Mellott and their top three running backs (Isaiah Ifanse, Jared White and Kaegun Williams). Mellott is out with a head injury he suffered in the first quarter of last Saturday's 38-35 win at Eastern Washington.
BOZEMAN, MT
Idaho State Journal

After 28-20 loss to No. 3 Montana, ISU leaves disappointed — and proud

Jihad Brown crashed into the makeshift fence, looked around and realized the fateful news. Feet away, Cole Grossman stood on the edge of the end zone, holding up the ball, his Montana teammates converging to celebrate a touchdown on a trick play that fooled everyone in the black and orange laundry — except Brown. Brown diagnosed the play perfectly. He started the play guarding receiver Mitch Roberts, but Roberts stayed behind the line of scrimmage to catch a pass from quarterback Lucas Johnson. That’s when...
POCATELLO, ID
msuexponent.com

Stream access laws with Jim Goetz

Montana State is known as Trout U, and part of its legacy as being a legendary school for fly fishers is due to Montana’s stream access laws. Last Thursday Jim Goetz, a Montana native and successful lawyer, who has helped defend stream access for fishermen, spoke at MSU in the annual Trout Lecture put on by the University.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Autumn Fun: Corn mazes in Montana

The autumn season is in full swing, with plenty of fun across Montana. One of the most seasonal things you can do in the fall is going to a corn maze! Discovering Montana lists corn mazes in Montana that are fun for the whole family. Check out these Montana corn mazes that are a must-see during this time of year.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Montana’s Amazing Technicolor Tree: Can You “Beleaf” the Autumn Colors?

This incredibly colorful tree is hiding in plain sight and you might drive by it every day if you're in downtown Bozeman. According to the Farmer's Almanac, Montana's weather is supposed to be about as "normal" as possible during October of 2022. Not sure what normal means around here but since we didn't have a single hard freeze in Bozeman during September, I'd bet October may have some surprises for us.
BOZEMAN, MT
bozone.com

All hail the victorious: your ‘Best of Bozeman’ picks for ‘22

As the sun sets on another fantastic run of activity and amusement under the big blue skies of Southwest Montana, we enter a time of year that calls for crockpots, fall flannel, football Sunday and anticipation of the coming holidays. Events are moving indoors and our local businesses are swapping...
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

Popular Superstar Is Coming To Montana, Here’s How To Win VIP

Montanans love concerts—especially country concerts, and one of the biggest country stars is coming to Bozeman next Friday to play at Brick Breeden. Thomas Rhett, who is not only an accomplished singer but also a polished songwriter, has already racked up over 18 number-one songs and is bringing his "Bring The Bar To You" Tour to Montana.
BOZEMAN, MT

