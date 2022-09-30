Read full article on original website
Monday in Portland: City sees 4 homicides in 24 hours, nonprofit provides Oregon schools with NarcanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Neighbors in SE Portland warn of serial burglar, Portland Marathon returns this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OSFM, Red Cross send volunteers to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane IanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
KGW
Neighbors share surveillance photos of alleged Roseway tire slasher
Neighbors on Nextdoor claim to have photos and video of the suspect. About 50 vehicles were hit early Saturday morning.
KATU.com
Court docs: DA charges woman weeks after she was caught on video sleeping in child's bed
A woman is once again facing charges after being caught on video breaking into a Portland home and sleeping in a 10-year-old boy's bed in mid-September. Court records show54-year-old Terri Zinzer (also noted in court records as Zinser) was indicted last Wednesday and booked into jail Friday night. She is charged with first-degree burglary and attempted fourth-degree assault, and is due in court Monday afternoon.
PPB: Officers arrest driver of stolen car, weapons found
Two people were found passed out in a stolen car Saturday, and a gun was in the driver's lap, according to authorities.
KATU.com
Recent bold, violent crimes worry shoppers, workers in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Police are asking for the public's help to find suspects in two bold, violent crimes this week. Investigators released a startling surveillance video showing a strong-arm robbery, which happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday. In the video you can see a maroon car, resembling a...
KATU.com
NE Portland residents wake up to dozens of tires slashed, police looking for suspect
PORTLAND, Ore. — Neighbors are asking for answers this afternoon in Northeast Portland. Residents woke up to tires punctured on vehicles parked on the street and in driveways. A caller to KATU News says he believes cars from NE 70th to NE 72nd and Sacramento to Fremont Street were...
‘It's so senseless’: Tires slashed on more than 50 vehicles in one Northeast Portland neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Dozens of cars rested on rims in the Roseway neighborhood of Northeast Portland Sunday morning, the remnants of an overnight attack in which someone slashed the tires of more than 50 vehicles parked along Northeast 72nd Avenue all the way to Northeast 77th. "With my car...
Alleged drunk driver, 2 others killed in Hwy 99E crash
A man accused of driving drunk and two others died in a head-on collision on Highway 99 East in Marion County early Sunday morning, authorities said.
KATU.com
Portland Police have SE 122nd closed at Powell Boulevard as they investigate a shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are on the scene of a shooting at SE 122nd and Tibbets. 122nd remains closed as they investigate. Portland Police haven’t released any information. This is a developing story and KATU News will have more when it becomes available.
kptv.com
4 murders in 24 hours is ‘tragic coincidence,’ Portland police say
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The city of Portland has seen four murders in a 24-hour period. This includes two deadly stabbings downtown, one near West Burnside and Northwest Third, and 12 hours later, another near Northwest Broadway and Northwest Couch. On Friday morning, a person was shot and killed near the 200th block of Southeast 18th Avenue, and 23 hours later, another person was shot near Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard.
kptv.com
1 dead in second deadly Portland stabbing Friday, suspect arrested
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – One person is dead following a stabbing death in downtown Portland. This is the second stabbing death in less than 12 hours in downtown Portland. Officers first responded around 8:30 p.m. to the crime scene at NW Couch Street and NW Broadway where the stabbing occurred. When they arrived, they found a person dead.
Two people in hospital after serious Vancouver car crash
Two people are in the hospital after an early morning crash in Vancouver.
KATU.com
Portland community responds to four homicides in 24 hours
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police made three arrests after four homicides in a 24-hour time period over the weekend. This spanned from early Friday morning into Saturday, including two stabbings in Old Town, a shooting in Northeast, and a shooting in Southeast. Sergeant Kevin Allen said from investigative units...
Suspect in Hazelwood shooting arrested in Portland, victim dies
An arrest has been made in Friday's Hazelwood shooting, which tragically turned fatal as the victim passed away in the hospital.
Taxi driver's shooter arrested in Mt. Scott-Arleta; out on bail
A taxi driver came under fire and was wounded; he drove himself to the hospital. His attacker was arrested, but...The story received great media attention: A taxi driver for Radio Cab was shot while driving from N.E. Glisan Street at Interstate 205 at about 9 a.m. on Thursday, September 1st — and then he drove himself to a hospital. He even had the presence of mind to get the license number of the vehicle used by the shooter. That license number made the hunt for the attacker easy for East Precinct officers, and an arrest was soon made. But what...
Portland in 24 hours: 4 homicides, 2 shootings
Four homicides in a span of 24 hours, two shootings and two stabbings, were recorded in Portland, leading to the arrest of 3 people and the search for another.
Bookended by bodies, a bloody 24 hours shakes Portlanders
A server headed to work at Sushi Ichiban in Portland’s Old Town was delayed Friday morning because her bus had to be detoured around the scene of a fatal stabbing on West Burnside Street and Northwest Third Avenue. When the same sushi server clocked out of work at the...
Tires punctured on more than 50 vehicles in NE Portland
Police are asking the public for information about the late Friday or early Saturday vandalism.More than 50 people had the tires on their vehicles slashed in Portland's Roseway neighborhood late Friday or early Saturday. No one has been arrested. According to the Portland Police Bureau, shortly before 9 a.m. Sept. 1, a resident in the 2800 block of Northeast 72nd Avenue called police about having two tires punctured overnight. The officer then found more than 30 people within the area of Northeast 72nd to 77th between Sandy and Alameda also suffered tire damage. As the investigation continued, another 20 victims in a multiblock area west of Roseway Heights Middle School. There may be more victims. Police said anyone who needs to make a police report can go to their online reporting site and reference case number 22-263990. Photographs and invoices with damage costs also are beneficial. Anyone with home surveillance cameras also is asked to check their footage. If anything suspicious is noticed, officials ask that you email: crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attention North NRT. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group. {loadposition sub-article-01}
KXL
Another Deadly Weekend In The Rose City
Portland, Ore. — Two men are dead following shootings in the early morning hours of both Friday and Saturday. Portland Police say one shooting was in Hazelwood neighborhood, the other in the Wilkes neighborhood. There were also two deadly stabbings in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood. In all, four people died as a result of homicide in Portland this weekend.
Police make arrests in SE 82nd attempted murder
Police agencies join together to solve an attempted murder on 82nd Avenue, just south of Powell BoulevardOn September 8th, just after 9:30 p.m., East Precinct officers responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of S.E. 82nd Avenue of Roses, a bit south of Powell Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found an adult man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital and did survive his injuries. Investigators were able to identify a juvenile, and 24 year-old Charlie Hernandez, as suspects in the attempted murder, and an arrest warrant was issued for the juvenile and Hernandez....
Vancouver police investigate a shooting at a McDonald's drive-thru
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver Police Department is trying to identify the person caught on surveillance camera who shot through a McDonald's drive-thru window early Thursday morning. Shortly after 2 a.m. on Thursday, a white colored vehicle with a black roof pulled up to the McDonald's drive-thru window on...
