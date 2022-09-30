Biden vows US commitment to Pacific Islands at summit

Read full article on original website
Related
Biden surveys Hurricane Fiona’s damage in Puerto Rico, promises to ‘rebuild it all’
“I'm committed to this island,” he said after receiving a briefing from local officials, acknowledging that Fiona was only the latest in a string of disasters that have battered the U.S. territory in recent years.
Aspen Daily News
AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT
BEIRUT (AP) — When the bulk cargo ship Laodicea docked in Lebanon last summer, Ukrainian diplomats said the vessel was carrying grain stolen by Russia and urged Lebanese officials to impound the ship. Moscow called the allegation “false and baseless,” and Lebanon’s prosecutor general sided with the Kremlin and...
Oath Keepers trial: Jan. 6 was ‘rebellion,’ prosecutor says
WASHINGTON (AP) — The founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates planned an “armed rebellion” to keep President Donald Trump in power, a federal prosecutor contended Monday as the most serious case yet went to trial in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Aspen Daily News
Hurricane Orlene hits Mexico's Pacific coast near Mazatlan
MAZATLAN, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Orlene made landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast near the tourist town of Mazatlan on Monday before quickly weakening over western Mexico. Electrical cables swayed and sent off showers of sparks in the town of El Rosario, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Mazatlan, close to where the hurricane hit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tillerson testifies he wasn't aware of indicted Trump ally's foreign policy advice
The former secretary of State took the stand in the foreign agent trial of Trump’s longtime friend Tom Barrack.
After Hurricane Ian came the floods
A county in Florida survived Hurricane Ian largely unscathed. Then, the floodwaters came gushing down the Peace River. It's Monday's news.
Aspen Daily News
Today in History: October 2, Warsaw Uprising is crushed
Today is Sunday, Oct. 2, the 275th day of 2022. There are 90 days left in the year. On Oct. 2, 1944, German troops crushed the two-month-old Warsaw Uprising, during which a quarter of a million people had been killed. On this date:. In 1869, political and spiritual leader Mohandas...
Aspen Daily News
Secret agent man
If it turns out that Trump is a traitorous super spy and has been selling top-secret U.S. intelligence to foreign enemies, I wonder if his spy handle is “Agent Orange?” If it’s not, it should be. Leave it to Trump to make espionage great again. JM Jesse.
RELATED PEOPLE
Iran's supreme leader breaks silence on protests, blames US
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responded publicly on Monday to the biggest protests in Iran in years, breaking weeks of silence to condemn what he called “rioting” and accuse the United States and Israel of planning the protests. The unrest, ignited by the death of a young woman in the custody of Iran’s morality police, is flaring up across the country for a third week despite government efforts to crack down. On Monday, Iran shuttered its top technology university following an hours-long standoff between students and the police that turned the prestigious institution into the latest flashpoint of protests and ended with hundreds of young people arrested. Speaking to a cadre of police students in Tehran, Khamenei said he was “deeply heartbroken” by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody, calling it a “tragic incident.” However, he lambasted the protests as a foreign plot to destabilize Iran, echoing authorities’ previous comments.
Comments / 0