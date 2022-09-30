ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Ohio Valley Heart Walk raises thousands for heart disease and stroke research

By Steve Moore
 3 days ago

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The crowds descended upon Wheeling Park this evening for the 2022 Ohio Valley Heart Walk, the first to be held in person since the pandemic began.


The goal was simple, raise awareness and as much money as possible for heart disease and stroke, the number 1 and 5 killers of Americans. There were over 400 registered walkers, and over $70,000 was raised before the event even began.


Katie Campsey says this event is a blessing to see for anyone that has a loved one affected by heart disease and stroke. Her husband, Dr. Michael Campsey, is the chief of cardiology for WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital. He survived a stroke back in November of 2021, and was also this year’s Heart Walk Chair.

“You know, when this happens to a loved one it’s both heartbreaking and terrifying. To see somebody come through the other side of it stronger, happier, a better outlook on life, is amazing.”

Katie Campsey, wife of Dr. Michael Campsey

“All this money that we raise tonight will go back into research. So whether that’s in our state, in West Virginia, Ohio, or throughout the country, all that money goes back to research at WVU, Marshall, Ohio State and other children’s facilities.”

Lauren Thomas, Development Director with the American Heart Association

For a full look at the incredible story of Dr. Michael Campsey’s recovery after his stroke, click here.

We also have the amazing recovery story of Beverly “Bev” Crawford.

The American Heart Association says that even a single story can inspire, teach and provide hope for millions affected by heart disease and strokes.

Ohio teen missing in Jefferson County

Officials in Jefferson County are looking for a missing teen. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are looking for 16-year-old Tristian Stewart. Officals say Stewart is/has:, 5’6 150 lbs brown hair brown eyes Stewart was allegedly last seen wearing a black leather jacket with black pants that has a white stripe on September 29 in Smithfield, […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Mountain Valley Pipeline, economic and more on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about the Mountain Valley Pipeline, economic development, a new children’s hospital and the military. In Segment One, Mark Curtis talks to Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV) about the pipeline and what happened. In Segment Two, Speaker Roger Henshaw (R-WV) is brought […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
