Nancy Moore
3d ago
Did the article state whether it was on private or public land? I read it but I couldn't find that bit of info.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom Handy
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
KWTX
Texas DPS South region operation stops human smuggling attempt
WESLACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Homeland Security Investigations and the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division are investigating an attempted human smuggling attempt in Weslaco. A DPS special agent noticed several vehicles arrive after 11 a.m. Sept. 25 at the Mid Valley Airport where seven individuals boarded a...
KSAT 12
Rochelle Garza is the Democrats’ best chance of winning statewide office in Texas, but she still faces an uphill battle
DALLAS — After a whirlwind day of canvassing voters and donors, Rochelle Garza ended a recent evening at Sokol Dallas, a Czech heritage center, where more than a thousand locals came for a fish fry dinner and to quench their curiosity about the Democratic candidate for Texas attorney general.
elpasoinc.com
On the line with the El Paso Border Patrol
It’s 6 a.m. and still dark, but the rain has stopped as we meet in the parking lot at the Sunland Park Police Department. Our group includes Laurie Smith, a photographer from Denver and three Border Patrol agents: Landon Hutchens from Texas, who organized the ride-along, plus Carlos Rivera and Orlando Marrero, both of whom were born in Puerto Rico.
KWTX
Texas DPS: woman arrested in kidnapping scheme of 18-month-old baby
EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - A woman and a teen have been arrested following a kidnapping scheme of an 18-month-old boy Sept. 26 in El Paso. Jenna Roark, 45, was arrested and charged with smuggling of a person and aggravated kidnapping. Department of Public Safety troopers stopped Roark Sept. 16...
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke stopped by 'Harry's House' after rally
AUSTIN, Texas — "Harry's House" had a special appearance from Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke on Sunday night. Harry Styles has been making waves across Austin during his residency at the Moody Center on the University of Texas campus. On Styles' fifth night of shows, O'Rourke was seen in the pit, dancing to the songs Styles was playing.
KVUE
Willie Nelson joins Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O'Rourke rallied with supporters on Sunday afternoon at the Moontower Saloon in South Austin, with a special appearance from country music legend Willie Nelson. The free “Vote ‘Em Out” rally focused on issues such as abortion rights for Texans, making...
KHOU
'This attack was a hate crime' | Texas lawmakers call on DOJ to investigate deadly migrant shooting
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas — One of two Texas brothers who authorities say opened fire on a group of migrants getting water near the U.S.-Mexico border was a warden at a detention facility with a history of abuse allegations. The shooting Tuesday was in rural Hudspeth County about 90 miles...
Juarez murders dial down during month of September
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Juarez authorities have recently reported that murders have gone down in September. According to Juarez authorities, during the month of September there were 93 less murders compared to the month of August. August is said to have had a total of 111 murders, however authorities do say that September was […]
newsfromthestates.com
Suspects in migrant shooting went to a meeting after firing fatal shots, police report says
Clothing left behind along a trail frequented by migrants in Hudspeth County. The former warden of a private detention center and his brother have been arrested after a migrant was shot to death and another was wounded Tuesday in the county. (Justin Hamel for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for...
Beto O’Rourke visits UTEP next week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Beto O’Rourke has announced he is stopping in El Paso as he continues his college tour across the Lone Star State. According to his official website, O’Rourke will be visiting UTEP Tuesday, Oct. 11 as part of his college tour. The event is said to be an opportunity to register […]
Texas governor’s debate: Fact checking Abbott, O’Rourke
Before you cast your ballot, here are some comments made that needed more context, or were inaccurate.
Officers responding to shooting in central El Paso
UPDATE: At least two people are currently in custody. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers are responding to a shooting at the 3300 block of Montana. At least one person was transported to a local hospital. This story will be updated as we receive more information. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, […]
blackchronicle.com
Texas men accused of manslaughter in migrant shooting death
EL PASO — Two men shot two migrants, killing one and injuring one other, earlier this week whereas the 2 victims stood alongside a West Texas street getting water, authorities mentioned. One of the alleged shooters is reportedly a warden for a privately run immigration detention middle. Two brothers...
americasvoice.org
Gov. Greg Abbott and Other GOP Peddlers of Dehumanizing “Invasion” Conspiracies Must Answer for Texas Migrant Killings
Mario Carrillo: “As an El Paso native, the West Texas shootings hit home for me. As a Texas voter, I want to hear Greg Abbott’s explanation at tonight’s debate – will he own his role and responsibility for fostering a dangerous and dehumanizing climate that has led to violence?
1 person killed in crash involving motorcycle Sunday night
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — At least one person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle Sunday evening on Interstate 10 near Lomaland, El Paso police reports. Special Traffic Investigators, who investigate major crashes, responded to the scene. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. The accident shut down the interstate in both directions Sunday […]
Gov. Greg Abbott stumbles when pressed at debate on Texas' restrictive abortion ban
When asked about rape and incest victims, the governor pointed to a state program that offers baby supplies to pregnant women.
Two men arrested for killing a migrant and injuring another
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Shotgun shells can be seen on the side of the road near Sierra Blanca where one migrant was shot and killed and another wounded on Tuesday. Two men, Mike Sheppard and Mark Sheppard have been arrested for allegedly shooting the migrants and booked into the El Paso County jail for manslaughter. […]
Welcome our nation’s war Veterans at El Paso Airport
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso invites the community today to welcome the Mission 14 Honor Flight of Southern New Mexico and El Paso to honor our Nation’s War Veterans. The Honor Flight of Southern New Mexico and El Paso transported local and regional Korean and Vietnam Veterans to Washington, D.C. […]
Interested in crime scene investigations? El Paso police hosting Citizen Police Academy
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso community has a chance to learn about law enforcement during a Citizen Police Academy beginning Tuesday, Oct. 18. The El Paso Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety will be teaming up to host the event. Among the topics to be covered are: patrol; crime […]
KVUE
Texas This Week: Meet the candidates running for Texas House District 52
AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting in the November midterm election starts in three weeks. To help Texans make a decision at the ballot box, we're talking with the candidates. Before the Texas Legislature drew new political maps last year, District 52 was largely made up of south central Williamson County. The district was reliably red until 2018, when Democrat James Talarico turned the district blue in a special election. He narrowly pulled out a victory in 2020, winning by just three points.
Comments / 2