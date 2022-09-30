ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Nancy Moore
3d ago

Did the article state whether it was on private or public land? I read it but I couldn't find that bit of info.

KWTX

Texas DPS South region operation stops human smuggling attempt

WESLACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Homeland Security Investigations and the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division are investigating an attempted human smuggling attempt in Weslaco. A DPS special agent noticed several vehicles arrive after 11 a.m. Sept. 25 at the Mid Valley Airport where seven individuals boarded a...
WESLACO, TX
elpasoinc.com

On the line with the El Paso Border Patrol

It’s 6 a.m. and still dark, but the rain has stopped as we meet in the parking lot at the Sunland Park Police Department. Our group includes Laurie Smith, a photographer from Denver and three Border Patrol agents: Landon Hutchens from Texas, who organized the ride-along, plus Carlos Rivera and Orlando Marrero, both of whom were born in Puerto Rico.
EL PASO, TX
KWTX

Texas DPS: woman arrested in kidnapping scheme of 18-month-old baby

EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - A woman and a teen have been arrested following a kidnapping scheme of an 18-month-old boy Sept. 26 in El Paso. Jenna Roark, 45, was arrested and charged with smuggling of a person and aggravated kidnapping. Department of Public Safety troopers stopped Roark Sept. 16...
EL PASO, TX
KVUE

Willie Nelson joins Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O'Rourke rallied with supporters on Sunday afternoon at the Moontower Saloon in South Austin, with a special appearance from country music legend Willie Nelson. The free “Vote ‘Em Out” rally focused on issues such as abortion rights for Texans, making...
AUSTIN, TX
KTSM

Juarez murders dial down during month of September

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Juarez authorities have recently reported that murders have gone down in September. According to Juarez authorities, during the month of September there were 93 less murders compared to the month of August. August is said to have had a total of 111 murders, however authorities do say that September was […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Beto O’Rourke visits UTEP next week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Beto O’Rourke has announced he is stopping in El Paso as he continues his college tour across the Lone Star State. According to his official website, O’Rourke will be visiting UTEP Tuesday, Oct. 11 as part of his college tour. The event is said to be an opportunity to register […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Officers responding to shooting in central El Paso

UPDATE: At least two people are currently in custody. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers are responding to a shooting at the 3300 block of Montana. At least one person was transported to a local hospital. This story will be updated as we receive more information. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, […]
EL PASO, TX
blackchronicle.com

Texas men accused of manslaughter in migrant shooting death

EL PASO — Two men shot two migrants, killing one and injuring one other, earlier this week whereas the 2 victims stood alongside a West Texas street getting water, authorities mentioned. One of the alleged shooters is reportedly a warden for a privately run immigration detention middle. Two brothers...
HUDSPETH COUNTY, TX
KTSM

1 person killed in crash involving motorcycle Sunday night

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — At least one person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle Sunday evening on Interstate 10 near Lomaland, El Paso police reports. Special Traffic Investigators, who investigate major crashes, responded to the scene. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. The accident shut down the interstate in both directions Sunday […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Two men arrested for killing a migrant and injuring another

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Shotgun shells can be seen on the side of the road near Sierra Blanca where one migrant was shot and killed and another wounded on Tuesday. Two men, Mike Sheppard and Mark Sheppard have been arrested for allegedly shooting the migrants and booked into the El Paso County jail for manslaughter. […]
SIERRA BLANCA, TX
KTSM

Welcome our nation’s war Veterans at El Paso Airport

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso invites the community today to welcome the Mission 14 Honor Flight of Southern New Mexico and El Paso to honor our Nation’s War Veterans. The Honor Flight of Southern New Mexico and El Paso transported local and regional Korean and Vietnam Veterans to Washington, D.C. […]
EL PASO, TX
KVUE

Texas This Week: Meet the candidates running for Texas House District 52

AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting in the November midterm election starts in three weeks. To help Texans make a decision at the ballot box, we're talking with the candidates. Before the Texas Legislature drew new political maps last year, District 52 was largely made up of south central Williamson County. The district was reliably red until 2018, when Democrat James Talarico turned the district blue in a special election. He narrowly pulled out a victory in 2020, winning by just three points.
AUSTIN, TX

