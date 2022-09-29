Read full article on original website
Related
Zelle fraud is rising. And banks aren't coming to the rescue
Zelle, the popular payment app, is under fire for how it handles (or rather, doesn't handle) fraud and scams that have exploded on the platform in recent years.
New drug could be ‘gamechanger’ for chronic cough sufferers
Lung doctor says Gefapixant could be first new treatment for condition to be approved in UK for more than 50 years
The bond market is crumbling. That's bad for Wall Street and Main Street
The global bond market is having a historically awful year.
Judge says Twitter-Musk trial still on track
The judge presiding over Twitter's legal battle to hold Elon Musk to his $44-billion buyout deal said Wednesday the case was still on course for trial -- despite the billionaire's apparent U-turn. Neither Twitter nor Musk have asked the court to put the case on hold, so "I, therefore, continue to press on toward our trial" set to start on October 17, Judge Kathaleen McCormick said in a ruling.
IN THIS ARTICLE
South Korean internet firm to acquire Poshmark for $1.2 billion
South Korean internet giant Naver is acquiring leading online resale platform Poshmark for $1.2 billion, the companies announced Monday.
Stocks slip modestly Wednesday following huge two-day surge
Maybe that October market rally has some legs after all?
20 best German foods
German food is more than a mere mix of beer, sauerkraut and sausage. Done well, it is rich, hearty and delicious. Check out our list of Germany's 20 best foods.
The world's best bars for 2022 have been revealed
Move over London. Step aside New York. There's a new cosmopolitan cocktail capital: Barcelona. Find out the speakeasy that claimed the No. 1 spot for 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wall Street's rally runs out of gas, leaving indexes lower
Stocks are down on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday, giving back some of their big gains from earlier this week as rising bond yields amp up pressure on markets again. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 1:53 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is coming off its best two-day rally since the spring of 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 80 points, or 0.3%, to 30,237 and the Nasdaq fell 0.6%. The broader market is still bruised from its stumble in September, but investors have been hoping that signs of a softening economy may convince central banks to temper their aggressive interest rate hikes. Wall Street is also preparing for the next round of corporate earnings reports to get a better sense of how hard the hottest inflation in four decades is squeezing businesses and consumers.
The battle of narratives on Iran is being fought on social media
A fierce battle to control the narrative is now being fought online, where supporters and opponents of the government alike are taking to social media to tell their version of the truth and, in some cases, go beyond the truth.
CNN
1M+
Followers
169K+
Post
990M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0