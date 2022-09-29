ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge says Twitter-Musk trial still on track

The judge presiding over Twitter's legal battle to hold Elon Musk to his $44-billion buyout deal said Wednesday the case was still on course for trial -- despite the billionaire's apparent U-turn. Neither Twitter nor Musk have asked the court to put the case on hold, so "I, therefore, continue to press on toward our trial" set to start on October 17, Judge Kathaleen McCormick said in a ruling.
20 best German foods

German food is more than a mere mix of beer, sauerkraut and sausage. Done well, it is rich, hearty and delicious. Check out our list of Germany's 20 best foods.
Wall Street's rally runs out of gas, leaving indexes lower

Stocks are down on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday, giving back some of their big gains from earlier this week as rising bond yields amp up pressure on markets again. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 1:53 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is coming off its best two-day rally since the spring of 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 80 points, or 0.3%, to 30,237 and the Nasdaq fell 0.6%. The broader market is still bruised from its stumble in September, but investors have been hoping that signs of a softening economy may convince central banks to temper their aggressive interest rate hikes. Wall Street is also preparing for the next round of corporate earnings reports to get a better sense of how hard the hottest inflation in four decades is squeezing businesses and consumers.
