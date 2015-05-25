Read full article on original website
Related
'It was a warzone.' Iranian security forces beat, shot and detained students of elite Tehran university, witnesses say, as crackdown escalates
When Farid's friend called crying for help on Sunday, he jumped on his bike and quickly rode to Tehran's Sharif University.
Daughter of American released from Venezuela rips Rubio over criticism of detainee swap
The relative of two Americans freed this weekend in a prisoner swap with Venezuela tore into GOP Sen. Marco Rubio on Monday over his criticism of the exchange, blasting his comments as "unpatriotic and unhelpful" and questioning his support for the seven wrongfully detained US citizens.
Defense secretary condemns ‘nuclear saber-rattling’ but says he doesn’t believe Putin has decided to use nuclear weapons
CNN — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in a new interview condemned “nuclear saber-rattling,” and said while he hasn’t seen anything to suggest Vladimir Putin has decided to use nuclear weapons in the ongoing war on Ukraine, the choice is up to the Russian President. “To...
On GPS: Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Putin's nuclear threats
In an exclusive interview, Fareed asks US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats, which sound more dangerous after his announcement that Russia would annex parts of Ukraine it has occupied.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Khrushchev's great-granddaughter discusses Putin's 'incredibly insane' speech
Nina Khrushcheva, great-granddaughter of former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev, discusses Russian President Vladimir Putin’s propaganda speech and “crazy rhetoric against the West.”
Hear what worries Sen. Rubio more than a Russian nuclear attack
Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, discusses Russian President Vladimir Putin’s next moves in Ukraine.
CNN among the first inside the city of Lyman as Russian forces retreat
CNN’s Nick Paton Walsh visits Lyman in eastern Ukraine hours after Ukraine regained control of the city from Russian forces.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Putin has his back to the wall with the clock ticking ever louder
Time is running out for Russian President Vladimir Putin, and he knows it.
Ukraine is ‘making progress’ on the battlefield thanks to skill of soldiers and strategic use of supplied weapons, Defense secretary says
CNN — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said he believes Ukraine is “making progress,” in the Kherson region of the country as they continue to counter Russia’s invasion, adding there has been a “kind of change in the battlefield dynamics.”. Austin attributed the change to...
On GPS: Russia without Putin?
Fareed and former Russian oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky discuss what would happen if President Vladimir Putin fell from power.
New book audio: Trump falsely claimed he gave Kim letters to Archives in 2021
Former President Donald Trump falsely claimed he had given the letters he exchanged with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the National Archives last year when he was interviewed by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman for her forthcoming book, according to audio of the interview obtained by CNN.
Woman who allegedly helped arrange migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard identified by CNN as former Army counterintelligence agent Perla Huerta
"Perla," the woman who allegedly helped arrange migrant flights from Texas to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts, has been identified by CNN as Perla Huerta, who served as a counterintelligence agent and combat medic specialist in the US Army until August.
Retired colonel explains what Russia's military strategy is now
Retired US Air Force Col. Cedric Leighton explains what Russia’s current military strategy is in Ukraine.
US considering responses to possible Russian escalation in Ukraine, including its potential use of tactical nuclear weapons
CNN — With concerns growing that Vladimir Putin will escalate Russia’s war in Ukraine, the US is considering how to respond to a range of potential scenarios, including fears that Russians could use tactical nuclear weapons, according to three sources briefed on the latest intelligence. The US has...
North Korea fires ballistic missile into waters off east coast of Korean peninsula
North Korea has fired a ballistic missile into the waters off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, according to officials in both South Korea and Japan.
North Korea launches missile over Japan, sending residents to shelter
Seoul CNN — Japan urged residents to take shelter early Tuesday morning after North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile over the north of the country in an escalation of Pyongyang’s missile tests that prompted immediate backlash from Tokyo. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) confirmed...
Elon Musk sparks backlash from Ukrainian officials with unsolicited 'peace' plan
Elon Musk drew backlash on Monday from Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, for his unsolicited advice on how to bring about "peace" amid Russia's ongoing invasion of the country.
In bid for new long-range rockets, Ukraine offers US targeting oversight
Washington CNN — In an effort to overcome Biden administration resistance to providing it with a new set of powerful, long-range rocket systems, the Ukrainian government is now offering the US full and ongoing visibility into their list of intended Russian targets, multiple officials familiar with the discussions tell CNN.
Russia and China are promoting US voting misinformation ahead of midterms, FBI warns
Russian and Chinese government-affiliated operatives and organizations are promoting misinformation about the integrity of American elections that originated in the US ahead of November's midterms, senior FBI officials said Monday.
CNN
1M+
Followers
169K+
Post
990M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0