Read full article on original website
Related
Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Down Why She and Husband Travis Barker ‘Stopped’ Their IVF Journey: ‘It Was A Lot’
Taking a pause. Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her plans to have a baby with husband Travis Barker — and how IVF is currently factoring into the decision. “We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married,” Kardashian, 43, explained to WSJ. Magazine on Monday, September 12.
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Says She 'Wouldn't Be Sober and Sane' If She'd Had Baby Sooner in Life
Kelly Osbourne explained why she is grateful to start a new chapter as a mom at this point in her life Kelly Osbourne is sharing her gratitude for Red Table Talk. Appearing as a guest host on the latest episode of the Facebook Watch series featuring Hayden Panettiere, the singer opened up about what her pregnancy means to her at this stage of her life. "I feel very blessed that this didn't happen before because I wouldn't have been sober and sane. Because you can be sober, but not...
‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 Bonus Clip: Robyn Admits to Kicking Kody Out of the House During Fights
'Sister Wives' star, Robyn Brown, admits to sometimes kicking out her husband, Kody Brown, after blaming her sister wives for taking the easy way out.
Fans Convinced Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Accidentally Revealed Kylie Jenner's Baby Son's Name
A viral TikTok theory breaks down why a comment made by True Thompson during the season 2 premiere may have revealed the 7-month-old's name Could True Thompson have revealed Kylie Jenner's baby name? Fans of The Kardashians are flocking to a viral TikTok theory that explains how the 4-year-old may have shared the name — that the Kylie Cosmetics founder and boyfriend Travis Scott have yet to publicly reveal since changing it from Wolf — without notice during the season 2 premiere episode. The theory references the moment that Khloé Kardashian FaceTimes True...
RELATED PEOPLE
90 Day Fiancé's Angela Goes Ballistic and Destroys Michael's Car When He Rejects Her Surprise Visit
A preview for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? features Angela ripping Michael's car apart when he won't come outside There's trouble in paradise. A teaser for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? indicates Michael Ilesanmi may not be thrilled to see his wife, Angela Deem — and it causes Angela to lash out. In the final minutes of Sunday night's episode, a preview of Angela's surprise visit to Nigeria is featured. Based on the short clip, Angela's arrival is anything but peaceful as...
The Hollywood Gossip
Leah Messer & Jaylan Mobley Drop Baby Bombshell: Are They Expecting a Boy?
From the moment they started dating, Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley have been the subject of constant speculation from Teen Mom fans. When these two were still getting to know each other, the public was convinced that they were secretly married, or that Leah was pregnant with Jaylan’s baby.
Hypebae
Tristan Thompson Encouraged Khloé Kardashian To Get an Embryo Transfer Weeks Before Paternity Scandal
The Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians primarily focuses on Khloé Kardashian and the aftermath of dealing with Tristan Thompson‘s paternity scandal. In case you missed it, in the Season 1 finale, Kim Kardashian breaks the news to Khloé that Thompson is having another baby with another woman, who we eventually learn is Maralee Nichols. At the time, no one knew that the Good American founder had done an embryo transfer to welcome a second child with the basketball player.
Khloé Kardashian Shows the First Glimpse of Her Baby Boy & Reveals the Name That Big Sister True Wanted
Khloé Kardashian has kept details of her baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson under wraps since he was born via surrogate in July, but she has finally given fans the first glimpse of his beautiful face! On the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians today, the Good American founder meets her son with ex Tristan Thompson in the hospital. The sweet moment also revealed the adorable name her daughter True, 4, wanted to give her baby brother.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Fashion Entrepreneur! See What ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Yara Zaya Does For a Living
She’s got her own! 90 Day Fiancé star Yara Zaya does more than reality TV. The Ukraine native made her debut in the franchise alongside her now-husband, Jovi Dufren, but the mom of one has expanded her empire since she moved to the United States. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Yara’s job and what she does for a living.
’90 Day Fiance’ Star Angela Damages Michael’s Car in Blowout Fight: ‘I Paid for This Car, Bitch!’
She has arrived. 90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem surprised husband Michael Ilesanmi at his home in Nigeria. But when he didn’t answer the door, she threatened to damage his car. “You see that car? That’s my car. How ‘bout dat?” Angela, 56, said as she approached the...
See JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple
Watch: JoJo Siwa Confirms She's VERY HAPPY Dating Avery Cyrus. You oughta know—that JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus just made their romance red carpet official. The "Boomerang" singer and the content creator attended the opening night of Alanis Morissette's musical Jagged Little Pill at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 15. For the event, JoJo wore a white blouse with black trim, ruffle cuffs and a bow tie from Alice + Olivia as well as a black skirt, coordinating belt and pink sneakers. She added a touch of sparkle to her look with her accessories, which included a shimmering headband, glittery gloves and earrings.
Kendall Jenner Says Recent Brain Scan Confirmed She '100% Has Anxiety'
Kendall Jenner is curious to know what goes through all of her sisters' brains. In a sneak peek of Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 26-year-old supermodel reveals to big sister Khloé Kardashian that she's recently been fascinated by brain scans after getting one for herself. "Basically [the doctor]...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Mike Berk Have a New Girlfriend Following Split From Ximena Morales?
Moving on? 90 Day Fiancé star Mike Berk may have had a disastrous romance with Ximena Morales Cuellar while on Before the 90 Days, but does the New York native have a new girlfriend? Keep reading to find out everything we know about his current relationship status. What Happened...
Teen Mom critics accuse Leah Messer’s fiancé Jaylan of flaunting wealth as he poses near private plane & Lamborghini
TEEN Mom critics have accused Leah Messer's soon-to-be husband Jaylan Mobley of flaunting his wealth as he posed near luxury items in new photos. Jaylan, 25, announced his partnership with travel company M2Jets on Instagram. In one shot, Jaylan posed in fancy tuxedo duds and wore as he appeared to...
‘Teen Mom’ Recap: Jenelle Evans Returns & Confesses To Marital Issues With David Eason
On this week’s new episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Jenelle Evans attended Briana DeJesus‘ party, but not everyone was excited about her return to the franchise. Jade Cline was actually nervous to run into Jenelle since she technically took Jenelle’s spot on the show, but all went well. Jenelle was nice to everyone at the party and she openly told the ladies that she didn’t have any issues with anyone in the cast (at least not anyone at the party). She also admitted that she and husband David Eason have been struggling a bit since he has yet to get a job. She said she’s still the one supporting her entire family, but enough is enough.
Jeremiah Duggar’s Wife Hannah Says ‘Baby Bump Pic Is Coming’ 1 Month After Pregnancy Announcement
~Counting~ down the days! Counting On alum Jeremiah Duggar’s wife, Hannah Duggar (née Wissmann), teased fans when they would get a sneak peek at her growing baby bump. “For those asking … yes, baby bump pic is coming!” Hannah, 26, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Friday, September 23. Aside from giving her followers a pregnancy update, she also reflected on how busy she and her husband, 23, are nowadays.
Nick Cannon’s Baby Mama Drama Might Be Heating Up With Announcement of Baby #10
Congratulations to musician and TV personality and Nick Cannon, who recently welcomed his ninth child! And it looks like he’ll soon be a father of ten. Onyx Ice Cole Cannon was born happy and healthy on September 14, 2022, to proud mama Lanisha Cole, a model living in California who has performed in music videos and also had a long career working on The Price is Right.
CMT
Summer Pardi Says Her Superstar Husband “Didn’t Get It” When She Told Him That They Were Pregnant
Jon Pardi and his wife, Summer will welcome their first child together in early 2023. Following the heartwarming news that broke late last week (Sept. 22), the soon-to-be mother turned to social media to share how she told her husband that they were pregnant. The hairstylist did not shy away...
'Basketball Wives' star Brooke Bailey's daughter dead at 25: 'This is not a goodbye'
"Basketball Wives" star Brooke Bailey has shared that her daughter, Kayla Bailey, has died. She was 25. The reality star confirmed the sad news in an Instagram post on Sunday. "Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey. This is not a goodbye," she wrote alongside two heart emojis and a dove.
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10, His Third with Brittany Bell: 'Another Blessing'
The birth of Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell's baby boy comes just nine days after Cannon welcomed baby No. 9, a daughter named Onyx Ice, with LaNisha Cole Nick Cannon's family has grown once again. The Masked Singer host, 41, and Brittany Bell have welcomed their third baby together, Cannon's 10th child, he announced on Instagram Friday. Celebrating his "fellow little Libra," Cannon announced the birth of son Rise Messiah Cannon last Friday, Sept. 23, weighing 10 lbs. according to the proud dad. The new addition comes just nine days after the...
People
333K+
Followers
53K+
Post
190M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0