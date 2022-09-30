ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Food recall news: Golden State Medical Supply, Inc. Issues a Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Atenolol 25 mg Tablets and Clopidogrel 75 mg Tablets Due to a Label Mix-up

Food Recall News
Food Recall News
 3 days ago

Photos of the recalled Products

Company Announcement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE- SEPTEMBER 29, 2022, Golden State Medical Supply, Incorporated (GSMS, Inc.) - Camarillo, CA has initiated a voluntary recall of the products listed in the table below because a report was received that a bottle containing Clopidogrel 75mg Tablets produced with lot# GS046745 was mislabeled as Atenolol 25mg Tablets. This voluntary recall only affects products with lot# GS046745. No other Clopidogrel or Atenolol products marketed by GSMS, Inc. are impacted. Both products are being recalled out of abundance of caution.

Atenolol tablets are indicated for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure. Clopidogrel is prescribed to lower the risk of having a stroke, blood clot, or serious heart problem for patients who have had heart attack, severe chest pain, or circulation problems as indicated in the product labeling. For more drug label information about clopidogrel bisulfate visit: DailyMed - CLOPIDOGREL- clopidogrel bisulfate tablet, film coated (nih.gov). For more drug label information about atenolol visit: DailyMed - ATENOLOL tablet (nih.gov)

Patients who suddenly stop taking atenolol, as would happen if clopidogrel were misplaced in the atenolol-labeled bottle, are at increased risk for ischemic (angina, myocardial infarction), hypertensive and arrhythmic adverse events relating to rapid withdrawal of beta antagonism. Further, patients who are on atenolol are frequently on concomitant anticoagulant and antiplatelet medications and would be at increased risk for bleeding if clopidogrel were added to the regimen. To date, GSMS, Inc. has not received any reports of adverse events related to the use of the products as part of this recall.

The lot under GSMS, Inc.’s voluntary recall has been primarily sold to AmerisourceBergen, and McKesson. AmerisourceBergen and McKesson are instructed to immediately stop distribution, quarantine all remaining products in their control, and return the recalled product to GSMS, Inc. They are also instructed to provide their customers, i.e., pharmacies and consumers, a copy of GSMS, Inc.’s recall notification, recall response form, and letter to consumers, patients, and caregivers.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact GSMS, Inc, by:
Phone: (800) 284-8633, ext. 116 (include days between 7:30 AM to 4:00 PM, Pacific)

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Comments / 0

Related
Food Recall News

Food recall news: Eugia US LLC Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Acyclovir Sodium Injection 500 mg per 10 mL (50 mg/mL), Due to the Presence of Particulate Matter

Food recall news: Eugia US LLC Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Acyclovir Sodium Injection 500 mg per 10 mL (50 mg/mL), Due to the Presence of Particulate Matter. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – September 26, 2022– East Windsor, New Jersey, Eugia US LLC (formerly AuroMedics Pharma LLC) has initiated a voluntary recall of lot number AC22006 of AuroMedics Acyclovir Sodium Injection 500 mg per 10 mL (50 mg/mL), 10 mL single dose vial to the consumer level from the U.S. market due to a product complaint for the presence of a dark red, brown and black particulate inside the vial.
HEALTH
Food Recall News

Food recall news: Voluntary Recall of Certain Colgate Products Sold at Family Dollar Stores Because They Were Stored Outside of Temperature Requirements

Food recall news: Voluntary Recall of Certain Colgate Products Sold at Family Dollar Stores Because They Were Stored Outside of Temperature Requirements. Family Dollar is initiating a voluntary retail level product recall of certain products regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that were stored and shipped to a limited number of stores in AZ, CA, GA, ID, IN, MT, NM, NV, OR, TX, and UT on or around May 1, 2022 through June 21, 2022 due to product being stored outside of labeled temperature requirements.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Food Recall News

Food recall news: Salon Technologies, Inc. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Antica Ocean Citron Hand Sanitizer ( Alcohol ) Gel 65% Due to the Presence of Benzene

Food recall news: Salon Technologies, Inc. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Antica Ocean Citron Hand Sanitizer ( Alcohol ) Gel 65% Due to the Presence of Benzene. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – September 16, 2022 – Orlando, Florida. Salon Technologies International. Inc. is voluntarily recalling one lot of Antica Ocean Citron Hand Sanitizer (alcohol) Gel 65%, Lot 1166A. Expiration 6/18/2023 to the consumer level. Firm lab testing has found the product to contain benzene.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Recall#Atenolol#Mix Up#General Health#Foodsafety#Gsms Inc
Food Recall News

Food recall news: GHGA Recalls Various Ready-To-Eat Vegetable Products Due to Possible Listeria Monocytogenes Contamination

Food recall news: GHGA Recalls Various Ready-To-Eat Vegetable Products Due to Possible Listeria Monocytogenes Contamination. CONLEY, GA – 9/20/22 – GHGA is recalling various products (see chart below) due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. No other GHGA products are affected by this recall. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short- term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
GEORGIA STATE
Food Recall News

Food recall news: Muktanand Foods Inc. Issues an Allergy Alert on Ankur Brand Golden Raisin 14 Oz (400 GM)

Food recall news: Muktanand Foods Inc. Issues an Allergy Alert on Ankur Brand Golden Raisin 14 Oz (400 GM) “ANKUR” Muktanand Foods Inc. 483 Thomas Dr. Bensenville, IL 60106 is recalling its 14 Oz (400 gm) packages of “Golden Raisin” because they may contain undeclared sulfites. People who have severe sensitivity to Sulfites may run the risk of serious or life-threatening reactions, if they consume this product.
FOOD SAFETY
Food Recall News

Food recall news: Proper Trade LLC/My Stellar Lifestyle Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Wonder Pill Capsules Due to the Presence of Undeclared Tadalafil

Food recall news: Proper Trade LLC/My Stellar Lifestyle Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Wonder Pill Capsules Due to the Presence of Undeclared Tadalafil. Proper Trade LLC/My Stellar Lifestyle is voluntarily recalling Wonder Pill lot 20210912 and lot 31853-501, expiry 09/24, packaged in 10-count blisters co-packaged in a carton and in 60-count bottles to the consumer level. Proper Trade LLC/My Stellar Lifestyle was notified by Amazon that laboratory analysis has found the product to be tainted with tadalafil, an ingredient in FDA approved products for treatment of male erectile dysfunction in the family of drugs known as phosphodiesterase (PDE-5) inhibitors. The presence of tadalafil in Wonder Pill capsules makes this product an unapproved drug for which the safety and efficacy has not been established and therefore, subject to recall.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
FDA
Food Recall News

Food recall news: Whole Foods Market Issues Allergy Alert for Zerto Fontal Cheese Sold in Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York

AUSTIN, TX (Sept. 30, 2022) Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling Zerto Fontal cheese from fifty-four stores in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York because the product contains egg lysozyme, an egg white protein, which is not declared on the product label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Food Recall News

Food Recall News

302
Followers
65
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Provide food recall-related news in real-time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy