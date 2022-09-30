ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Shoppers Are Wearing These Cozy Lounge Pants 'Every Single Day' — and a 3-Pack Is on Sale for $35

“I bought another set almost immediately” As temperatures fall, there's no doubt that many of our closets start seeing more cozy clothes. That's right, it's finally loungewear season: As soon as a chill is in the air, the sweats come back out and start their heavy rotation through winter.  Looking to upgrade your collection? Then consider the Real Essentials Ultra-Soft Lounge Joggers, which are currently on sale at Amazon for up to 42 percent off.  The pants are made from a poly-spandex blend that's perfectly stretchy and cozy, so...
SHOPPING
WPTV

American Eagle Jeans are as low as $19.99 right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If cooler temps have not yet found their way to your...
APPAREL
Tyla

Woman shares hack to create bouncy hair without a curling iron

One influencer has come up with possibly the most incredible hair hack we've ever seen. Curling tongs aren't exactly easy to use, in fact, we've burned ourselves more times than we can count trying to get the perfect waves. So, when influencer Jillian Kreski, 25, discovered a genius hack to...
HAIR CARE
People

Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off

“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day.  To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
SHOPPING
Us Weekly

Shopping ASAP! The 5 Best Boots for Fall 2022

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Pull yourself up by your bootstraps! It’s time to give your summer sandals the boot and start shopping for fall footwear. Just like it wouldn’t be spooky season without jack-‘o-lanterns, […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Chicly Elevates Baggy Cargo Pants With Ribbed Tank Top & Rainbow Slingback Pumps

Lori Harvey continues to deliver sensational street style looks with every arrival. The skincare entrepreneur was spotted out in Malibu, Calif., on Sept. 20. Harvey wore a white ribbed tank top from her Naked Wardrobe collaboration, which is currently sold out. The model paired the staple piece with mauve pink cargo pants from The Attico. The high-waist bottoms had a baggy fit and featured pockets on the knees, drawstrings on the side, and a cuff on the hem. Adding a touch of glam to her look, the SKN by LH founder accessorized with a Dior vintage pearl and safety pin necklace and...
MALIBU, CA
Vogue Magazine

Bella Hadid Has Her Futuristic Coperni Slip Dress Spray-Painted on Live on the Runway

Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant are the brains behind the ultra-modern Parisian label Coperni. For the brand’s spring 2023 collection, the design duo – who tied the knot on a secluded Greek island last year – pushed the boundaries of fashion technology even further. “It’s our celebration of women’s silhouettes from centuries past,” Vaillant says in a preview over Zoom ahead of the show. “And we wanted to update our aesthetic in a more grown-up and scientific way, too,” adds Meyer.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
travelawaits.com

12 Best Sunglasses For Women Over 50, Based On Your Face Shape

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Things change in our appearance as we age, and although our bone structure stays the same, our face shape will change over time. This can be because we have a fuller face or a thinner face than we did when we were younger. It could be because of dental work. It could also just be gravity. We should all embrace our changing looks and that means we sometimes have to adjust our clothes and accessories with these changing looks.
APPAREL
