Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Shoppers Are Wearing These Cozy Lounge Pants 'Every Single Day' — and a 3-Pack Is on Sale for $35
“I bought another set almost immediately” As temperatures fall, there's no doubt that many of our closets start seeing more cozy clothes. That's right, it's finally loungewear season: As soon as a chill is in the air, the sweats come back out and start their heavy rotation through winter. Looking to upgrade your collection? Then consider the Real Essentials Ultra-Soft Lounge Joggers, which are currently on sale at Amazon for up to 42 percent off. The pants are made from a poly-spandex blend that's perfectly stretchy and cozy, so...
I’m a size 14 and my friend’s a size 4 – we tried on the same outfits including crop tops
FALL fits are even more powerful when they look good in all sizes. Two friends dressed up in three matching outfits that included one crop top, and they both looked great in all of them. Feeling confident in an outfit you love evokes a newfound appreciation for your unique self.
I Can (and Will) Wear These Jeans Every Day—Here Are 5 Chic Looks
Welcome to Weekday Wardrobe, a series in which one Who What Wear editor or staffer will snap a pic of the outfits they wear from Monday to Friday. We'll break down where you can shop it all to inspire your own everyday style, no matter what's on your weekly agenda.
WPTV
American Eagle Jeans are as low as $19.99 right now
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If cooler temps have not yet found their way to your...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman shares hack to create bouncy hair without a curling iron
One influencer has come up with possibly the most incredible hair hack we've ever seen. Curling tongs aren't exactly easy to use, in fact, we've burned ourselves more times than we can count trying to get the perfect waves. So, when influencer Jillian Kreski, 25, discovered a genius hack to...
I’m a interior designer and there are eight things in your living room that you should get rid off
WORRIED about your home looking cluttered? Well, there are ways this can be avoided. Speaking to Insider, interior designer Paynter Rhed has revealed the ten items you may want to consider removing from your living room, to give the space a less cluttered look. Book/DVD collections. Paynter says that shelves...
Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off
“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day. To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
Shopping ASAP! The 5 Best Boots for Fall 2022
Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Pull yourself up by your bootstraps! It’s time to give your summer sandals the boot and start shopping for fall footwear. Just like it wouldn’t be spooky season without jack-‘o-lanterns, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
My nan told me a trick on how to get too-tight jeans to fit every time and I was stunned at how well it worked
IF your jeans are too tight, try showering in your jeans to get them to fit you every time, this woman's nan advised. Instead of reaching for the scissors, which will lead to a big mess, head into the shower with your jeans. One woman on TikTok shared her clever...
I’m an interior designer – 10 cheap things that will make your home look more expensive
THERE'S no need to blow your budget on decor when there are plenty of cheap options that give off an expensive aesthetic. One interior design expert shared 10 affordable items he's found that look luxe. YouTube user Garrett is a practical designer, meaning he isn't willing to sacrifice his budget...
I’m a bargain hunter – nine Dollar Tree finds for $1.25 and they’re ‘perfect for your purse’
NINE products at Dollar Tree are ideal to help supplement your purse, according to one influencer. According to a recent video from bargain hunter Candice Danae, who goes by candicedanaee on TikTok, you can grab several useful and affordable Dollar Tree products. Here is the list of items that Candace...
Lori Harvey Chicly Elevates Baggy Cargo Pants With Ribbed Tank Top & Rainbow Slingback Pumps
Lori Harvey continues to deliver sensational street style looks with every arrival. The skincare entrepreneur was spotted out in Malibu, Calif., on Sept. 20. Harvey wore a white ribbed tank top from her Naked Wardrobe collaboration, which is currently sold out. The model paired the staple piece with mauve pink cargo pants from The Attico. The high-waist bottoms had a baggy fit and featured pockets on the knees, drawstrings on the side, and a cuff on the hem. Adding a touch of glam to her look, the SKN by LH founder accessorized with a Dior vintage pearl and safety pin necklace and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ETOnline.com
Walmart’s 2022 Top Toy List: Hottest Gifts for the Holidays From LEGO, L.O.L. Dolls, Nintendo, and More
Walmart has just released the top toys for 2022, making your holiday shopping list a breeze. It's never too early to start thinking about holiday gifts for 2022. If you're looking to get a head start on presents for your children, nieces and nephews, family friends, or any kid in your life, you're in luck.
pethelpful.com
Dog's Reaction to His Makeshift Hurricane 'Bathroom' Is Downright Priceless
As Hurricane Ian touches down on the Southeastern coast, people everywhere are trying to prepare their homes and loved ones. That includes one woman in Florida, who had to change things up with her dog's bathroom situation — but he did not appreciate it one bit. Apparently the pup...
21 High-Waisted Fall Pants to Make Your Legs Look Miles Long
Elongate your legs this fall with these high-waisted pant styles that you can wear for any type of event this season — details
Bella Hadid Has Her Futuristic Coperni Slip Dress Spray-Painted on Live on the Runway
Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant are the brains behind the ultra-modern Parisian label Coperni. For the brand’s spring 2023 collection, the design duo – who tied the knot on a secluded Greek island last year – pushed the boundaries of fashion technology even further. “It’s our celebration of women’s silhouettes from centuries past,” Vaillant says in a preview over Zoom ahead of the show. “And we wanted to update our aesthetic in a more grown-up and scientific way, too,” adds Meyer.
CNBC
A nutritionist shares the 6 frozen foods she always buys: 'They're just as healthy—and cheaper than fresh'
Eating a well-balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables can help protect against many chronic diseases. And yet, nearly 90% of Americans don't consume the recommended daily amount. The rising costs of groceries due to inflation may be one reason. One solution: buying frozen, which is just as healthy and...
Shoppers Say 'Everything Stays Super Fresh' in This $15 Salad Container With 34,300 Five-Star Ratings
Get it while it’s 50 percent off.
travelawaits.com
12 Best Sunglasses For Women Over 50, Based On Your Face Shape
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Things change in our appearance as we age, and although our bone structure stays the same, our face shape will change over time. This can be because we have a fuller face or a thinner face than we did when we were younger. It could be because of dental work. It could also just be gravity. We should all embrace our changing looks and that means we sometimes have to adjust our clothes and accessories with these changing looks.
I tried four paper towel brands from stores like Target and Dollar Tree – the winner’s price was surprising
PAPER towels have gotten pricier over the years, but there are still affordable options to help keep your home tidy and your hands dry. When you're at the store, you'll often need to do the math to find out what gives you the best value. Some brands sell two rolls...
Real Simple
15K+
Followers
674
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT
Creative, practical & inspiring solutions to make life easier.https://www.realsimple.com/
Comments / 0