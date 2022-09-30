ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Study finds that climate change added 10% to Ian's rainfall

By Seth Borenstein
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16NGKY_0iFyCrlj00

Climate change added at least 10% more rain to Hurricane Ian , a study prepared immediately after the storm shows.

Thursday's research, which is not peer-reviewed, compared peak rainfall rates during the real storm to about 20 different computer scenarios of a model with Hurricane Ian's characteristics slamming into the Sunshine State in a world with no human-caused climate change.

“The real storm was 10% wetter than the storm that might have been,’’ said Lawrence Berkeley National Lab climate scientist Michael Wehner, study co-author.

Forecasters predicted Ian will have dropped up to two feet (61 centimeters) of rain in parts of Florida by the time it stopped.

Wehner and Kevin Reed, an atmospheric scientist at Stony Brook University , published a study in Nature Communications earlier this year looking at the hurricanes of 2020 and found during their rainiest three-hour periods they were more than 10% wetter than in a world without greenhouse gases trapping heat. Wehner and Reed applied the same scientifically accepted attribution technique to Hurricane Ian.

A long-time rule of physics is that for every extra degree of warmth Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit), the air in the atmosphere can hold 7% more water. This week the Gulf of Mexico was 0.8 degrees warmer than normal, which should have meant about 5% more rain. Reality turned out to be even worse. The flash study found the hurricane dropped double that — 10% more rain.

Ten percent may not sound like a lot, but 10% of 20 inches is two inches, which is a lot of rain, especially on top of the 20 inches that already fell, Reed said.

Other studies have seen the same feedback mechanisms of stronger storms in warmer weather, said Princeton University atmospheric scientist Gabriel Vecchi, who wasn’t part of the study.

MIT hurricane researcher Kerry Emanuel said in general, a warmer world does make storms rainier. But he said he is uncomfortable drawing conclusions about individual storms.

“This business above very very heavy rain is something we’ve expected to see because of climate change,” he said. “We’ll see more storms like Ian.”

Princeton's Vecchi said in an email that if the world is going to bounce back from disasters “we need to plan for wetter storms going forward, since global warming isn’t going to go away.”

___

Follow AP’s climate and environment coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

___

Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @borenbears

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Comments / 7

Related
The Independent

How Hurricane Ian became a monster storm — and what that means for the climate crisis

Hurricane Ian hit Florida last Wednesday as one of the strongest storms in state history — leaving dozens of people dead, with survivors facing months or years of rebuilding.But the storm’s strength didn’t slowly build over time. Instead, Hurricane Ian quickly grew from a small tropical depression into a massive hurricane, in a process meteorologists call “rapid intensification.”This kind of rapid storm growth has been getting more common over the past few decades, likely due to human-driven warming.As the climate crisis gets worse over the coming decades, hurricanes could experience a lot more rapid intensification. Potentially, this will lead...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Trump finally comments on Hurricane Ian after silence on devastating storm

Former president Donald Trump opened a political rally in Michigan by breaking his week-long silence on Hurricane Ian, the category five storm that has devastated his home state of Florida. Speaking in Warren, Michigan, Mr Trump said he wanted to send “profound sympathy and our immense support to everyone back in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas who are struck by this brutal wrath of the hurricane”.“Not a good hurricane. This was a big one,” he said, adding that he wanted to “say hello to everybody” in the affected area. “We want to say we love you very much ......
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Voices: In Venice, Florida, we have no power, no clean water and no gas. My political opinions have changed

I moved to Venice, Florida from New York earlier this year to be with my mother after my father died. My parents chose Venice for its beauty and affordability when they retired 10 years ago. The neighborhood is in classic Gulf Coast style: a small, gated community with cookie-cutter stucco houses filled with older couples who made the same retirement choice my mom and dad did.My politics are well-known to my new neighbors. They fly Trump flags and sport “Let’s go Brandon” bumper stickers, while I grow organic beets under the palm trees and listen to NPR all day. In...
VENICE, FL
The Independent

Nasa releases alert after ‘strong solar flare’ emerges from the Sun

Nasa has released an alert after the Sun emitted a strong solar flare late on Sunday.Solar flares are intense blasts of energy that emerge from the volatile atmosphere of the Sun. Such eruptions can lead to problems for radio communications, electric power grids, navigation systems and lead to risks for astronauts and spacecraft.The flare comes as emergency responders in the US look to respond to Hurricane Ian, and so may have experienced problems with radio communications – which are used when phone networks are down – as well as navigation signals.The latest flare could just be the beginning of a...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Independent

Florida death toll rises to 100 as many still left without power after Hurricane Ian

The death toll from Hurricane Ian has risen to more than 100 people in Florida and North Carolina as officials continue to assess the damage and continue to search for victims and survivors.In addition, nearly 600,000 customers in Florida were still without power as of Monday.Meanwhile, residents of some of the hardest-hit communities around Fort Myers and Port Charlotte are sorting through damaged homes, destroyed roads and an uncertain future.While the initial danger has passed, these impacts point to a long road ahead for many communities devastated by one of the most destructive hurricanes in recent US history.As of...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

868K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy