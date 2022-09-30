Family Member’s 911 Call About Slain Georgia Mom Mentioned Paroled Trucker

Habersham County Sheriff’s Office

One of four 911 calls placed by family members looking for Debbie Collier made mention of a mysterious man with whom she’d had a brief encounter in the weeks before the Georgia woman who was found dead, nude, and severely burned in a ravine earlier this month, Fox News reported. Audio of the calls were obtained by the outlet on Thursday. In one four-minute clip, a caller identifies herself as Collier’s sister, Diane Shirley, and asks if the dispatcher has any information on Debbie, who was then missing. Prompted for details on where Collier might have gone, Shirley said, “From my niece, she said that [Collier] was in an accident about a month ago,” going on to detail a minor vehicular crash involving her sister and an unidentified trucker. According to Shirley, the truck driver tried “to convince my sister not to tell the cops that he was driving because he was out on parole, and there was a stipulation to his parole that he could not drive.” Police confirmed to Fox News that Collier had been involved in a crash on April 30. It was not immediately unclear if this was the crash to which Shirley had been referring.

Read it at Fox News Digital