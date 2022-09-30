Father and Son Charged With Murdering Rapper PnB Rock
A father-and-son team have been charged with murder in the death of rapper PnB Rock while he was dining at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles. Freddie Lee Trone, 40, was nabbed Thursday in Las Vegas, two days after his 17-year-old son was arrested; his wife, Shauntel Trone, was also charged with being an accessory after the fact. The Los Angeles Times reports that while police initially said the robbers could have targeted the artist after his girlfriend posted their location on social media, law enforcement now says Trone and his son were in the parking lot before the 30-year-old hip-hop star arrived.
