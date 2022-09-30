Correlation between safety attitudes and early adoption of cognitive aids in the German culture sphere: a multicenter survey study

Read full article on original website
Care pathways at end-of-life for cancer decedents: registry based analyses of the living situation, healthcare utilization and costs for all cancer decedents in Norway in 2009-2013 during their last 6 months of life
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1221 (2022) Cite this article. Research on end-of-life care is often fragmented, focusing on one level of healthcare or on a particular patient subgroup. Our aim was to describe the complete care pathways of all cancer decedents in Norway during the last six months of life.
Psychometric validation of a chinese version of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy scale: a cross-sectional study
BMC Infectious Diseases volume 22, Article number: 765 (2022) Cite this article. COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in many countries; however, a sufficient vaccine coverage rate is not guaranteed due to vaccine hesitancy. To improve the uptake rate of COVID-19 vaccine, it is essential to evaluate the rate of vaccine hesitancy and explore relevant factors in different populations. An urgent need is to measure COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among different population groups, hence a validated scale for measuring COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy is necessary. The present study aims to validate the COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy scale among different populations in China and to provide a scale measuring COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy with satisfactory reliability and validity.
Probing SARS-CoV-2-positive plasma to identify potential factors correlating with mild COVID-19 in Ghana, West Africa
BMC Medicine volume 20, Article number: 370 (2022) Cite this article. West Africa has recorded a relatively higher proportion of asymptomatic coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases than the rest of the world, and West Africa-specific host factors could play a role in this discrepancy. Here, we assessed the association between COVID-19 severity among Ghanaians with their immune profiles and ABO blood groups.
Short-chain fatty acid concentrations in the incidence and risk-stratification of colorectal cancer: a systematic review and meta-analysis
BMC Medicine volume 20, Article number: 323 (2022) Cite this article. The beneficial role of gut microbiota and bacterial metabolites, including short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), is well recognized, although the available literature around their role in colorectal cancer (CRC) has been inconsistent. Methods. We performed a systematic review and meta-analysis...
The clusters of health-risk behaviours and mental wellbeing and their sociodemographic correlates: a study of 15,366 ASEAN university students
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 1840 (2022) Cite this article. This study investigated, through cluster analysis, the associations between behavioural characteristics, mental wellbeing, demographic characteristics, and health among university students in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) University Network – Health Promotion Network (AUN-HPN) member universities.
Changes in health care utilization and financial protection after integration of the rural and urban social health insurance schemes in Beijing, China
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1226 (2022) Cite this article. China expanded health coverage to residents in informal economic sectors by the rural new cooperative medical scheme (NCMS) for rural population and urban resident basic medical insurance scheme (URBMI) for non-working urban residents. Fragmentation of resident social health insurance schemes exacerbated the health inequity and China started the integration of urban and rural resident medical insurance schemes since 2016. Beijing finished the insurance integration in 2017 and has been implementing a unified urban and rural resident basic medical insurance scheme (URRBMI) since the beginning of 2018. This study aims to examine changes in health care utilization and financial protection after integration of the rural and urban social health insurance schemes.
Rational design of an essential diagnostics network to support Universal Health Coverage: a modeling analysis
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1224 (2022) Cite this article. Diagnostic investigations, including pathology and laboratory medicine (PALM) and radiology, have been largely absent from international strategies such as the Sustainable Development Goals. Further, there is little international guidance on which health system tiers different diagnostics should be placed, a critical step in developing a country-level diagnostics network. We describe a modeling strategy to produce tier-specific diagnostic recommendations based on disease burden, current treatment pathways, and existing infrastructure in a country.
A cross-sectional national investigation of COVID-19 outbreaks in nurseries during rapid spread of the Alpha (B.1.1.7) variant of SARS-CoV-2 in England
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 1845 (2022) Cite this article. In England, the emergence the more transmissible SARS-CoV-2 variant Alpha (B.1.1.7) led to a third national lockdown from December 2020, including restricted attendance at schools. Nurseries, however, remained fully open. COVID-19 outbreaks (≥ 2 laboratory-confirmed cases within 14 days) in nurseries were investigated to assess the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection and cumulative incidence in staff and children over a three-month period when community SARS-CoV-2 infections rates were high and the Alpha variant was spreading rapidly across England.
Efficacy of native cyclopoid copepods in biological vector control with regard to their predatory behavior against the Asian tiger mosquito, Aedes albopictus
Parasites & Vectors volume 15, Article number: 351 (2022) Cite this article. The control of the Asian tiger mosquito Aedes albopictus (Diptera: Culicidae) is crucial owing to its high vector competence for more than 20 arboviruses—the most important being dengue, chikungunya and Zika virus. Aedes albopictus has an enormous adaptive potential, and its invasive spreading across urban and suburban environments poses challenges for its control. Therefore, all suitable, cost-effective and eco-friendly control tools should be put into practice. In this context, cyclopoid copepods are already known as effective predators of mosquito larvae. This study reports an essential preliminary step towards the integration of copepods into the vector control strategy in Germany, in order to provide a sustainable tool in an integrated control strategy based on the elimination or sanitation of breeding sites, the use of formulations based on Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti.) and the sterile insect technique (SIT).
